 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Top Clips

nbc_gc_bestofkisner_240105.jpg
Inside Kisner’s analyst debut at The Sentry
nbc_gc_scheffleranalysis_240105.jpg
Scheffler looks ‘completely comfortable’ in Rd. 2
nbc_golf_sentryrd2hl_240105.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Top Clips

nbc_gc_bestofkisner_240105.jpg
Inside Kisner’s analyst debut at The Sentry
nbc_gc_scheffleranalysis_240105.jpg
Scheffler looks ‘completely comfortable’ in Rd. 2
nbc_golf_sentryrd2hl_240105.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL Best Bets for Week 18

  
Published January 5, 2024 09:06 AM

Week 18 in the NFL is an especially difficult handicap. From determining who is playing to who is motivated is a challenge unique to the final week of the NFL season. The boys of Bet the EDGE have accepted that assignment and offered their Best Bets as the sun sets on the regular season.

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions | Spread: Lions -3.5 | Total: 45.5

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) likes Motown.

“I’m going with the Fighting Kneecaps, the Detroit Lions, 3½ point favorites over the Vikings. My thought here is just that one I don’t think this is a very stable market at the moment going from 3½ to 5½ to 3½. I just think that the market is perhaps pricing in rational thought and what teams normally do in this spot in terms of playing their guys, not resting guys, given the Detroit only has something to play for if the Commanders win as a two-touchdown underdog to Dallas. They effectively don’t have anything to play for. So, the lions they should rest some of their guys, but I just don’t think they’re going to.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Croucher continued.

“I think that Campbell after that Dallas game, I think he’s going to go all out. I think he’s going to treat this as a near playoff game to get a 12th win to effectively commemorate one of the great seasons in Detroit Lions’ history to wash away that Dallas performance to head into the playoffs with momentum. I think this is Campbell’s brand.”

New York Jets @ New England Patriots | Spread: Patriots -2.5 | Total: 30.5

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is looking to the AFC for his top play.

“I am rolling with Bill Belichick, Jay…the writing is on the wall. This is his final head coaching stint as a New England Patriot. I will remember his tenure in New England fondly, and I think he pretty clearly still has the locker room. They played very hard for him down the stretch. It was a hard-fought loss against the Buffalo Bills despite the turnovers. It seems like pretty much everybody’s good to go. They want to send off Matthew Slater in this game as well with an impassioned performance. The weather looks absolutely atrocious. We’re going to get like 25 mile-an-hour winds here and, you know, sleet and wintry mix. So, it’s going to be quintessential Belichick weather.”

But it is not just about Belichick in this game for Drew. It is also about the Patriots’ opponent.

“The Jets have a lot of players that I think are live for making business decisions. I felt that way when I was watching the Browns’ game. It feels like there’s a lot of Jets who are kind of dealing with ‘Well, I may not be here next year or if I am here next year, I’m going to need another contract. I don’t want to get hurt.’ Tough for me to see how Robert Saleh gets that group motivated to go into New England and and put together an all-time performance…Ultimately, this is an opportunity for the Patriots in general to have a pretty emotional send off for Belichick. So. I’ll lay the points with the Patriots.”

While much of Week 18 features one or two teams sitting a good percentage of their starters or with seemingly no motivation to perform, Sunday Night’s game on NBC featuring Josh Allen and the Bills in Miami to face Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins has all the ingredients of a playoff game. Miami has already clinched a playoff spot, but a win secures the 2-seed for the Dolphins. It is all or nothing for the Bills, though. They must win to make the playoffs and a win also secures the AFC East title. It is truly a playoff game.

Enjoy.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings

Mentions
2700.jpg Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions 8354.jpg Bill Belichick New England Patriots Primary Logo New England Patriots Allen_Josh.JPG Josh Allen Tyreek Hill HS.jpg Tyreek Hill 12170.jpg Robert Saleh New York Jets Primary Logo New York Jets Miami Dolphins Primary Logo Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings