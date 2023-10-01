What NFL games are on today: Week 4 Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Season is underway and NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another Sunday of action-packed, NFL excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

This week on Sunday Night Football Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

Coverage of Sunday night’s Chiefs vs Jets match up will also be available on Telemundo and Universo. On Monday, it’s the Seattle Seahawks vs the New York Giants in primetime. Kickoff for that game is at 8:15 PM ET.

See below to find out what NFL games are on today and how you can watch/live stream.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, October 1:

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)



Monday, October 2:

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

