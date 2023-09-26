How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets this Sunday, October 1 on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also be available on Universo.



RELATED: FMIA Week 3 - De’Von Achane’s Not-Undersized Impact and C.J. Stroud’s “Grown Men”

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 4 2023 NFL power rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a blowout 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears at home last Sunday. Mahomes rolled his ankle late in the second quarter but stayed in the game completing 24-of-33 for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win, becoming the fast player to reach 25,000 career passing yards.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had 7 receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown as a very special guest watched from a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor Swift, who is rumored to be involved in a budding romance with Chiefs tight end, watched the game seated next to his mom Donna Kelce.

The Chiefs All-Pro tight end missed Kansas City’s season opening loss against the Detroit Lions but has delivered over the last 2 weeks scoring a touchdown in each game.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes is “fine” despite injury scare

New York Jets:

The New York Jets expected to enter into a new era after trading for Aaron Rodgers —one that would hopefully end the team’s 12 year playoff drought (the longest active drought in the NFL). But all the excitement came to a screeching halt just 4 offensive snaps in as Rodgers tore his Achilles in New York’s opening match up against the Buffalo Bills—a game that the Gang Green managed to win in overtime.

Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is back in the starting QB spot but has struggled in New York’s back-to-back losses. In last week’s 15-10 defeat versus the Patriots, Wilson was sacked three times—including an end zone sack for a safety in the 4th quarter—completing only 18-of-26 for 157 yards.

Regardless, Jets coach Robert Saleh continues to stand behind the third-year quarterback.

“As long as he continues to show the way his preparation, the way he’s been practicing, and even in these games, he’s not the reason why we lost yesterday. It’s always a team effort.” Saleh told reporters. “As long as he continues to show improvement — and I know it’s not, from a box score standpoint, it’s not showing — he’s going to be our quarterback.”

RELATED: The Jets have no good options at quarterback

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets:

When: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

RELATED: PFT’s Week 4 2023 NFL power rankings

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

