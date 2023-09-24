Patrick Mahomes is “fine” despite injury scare

During the first half of Sunday’s blowout win over the the Bears, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes started hobbling and hopping around and generally making everyone nervous regarding the possibility he had suffered an injury to his knee or ankle or something in his lower extremity.

Per multiple sources, Mahomes is fine.

He was removed from the game in the second half, but only because the game was in hand. There’s no injury to Mahomes. Which is very good news for the Chiefs and for the NFL, which needs to keep as many of its star players as healthy as possible.

The Chiefs visit the Jets next Sunday night on NBC. While there will be no Aaron Rodgers, there will be Patrick Mahomes.