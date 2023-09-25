Patrick Mahomes became fastest player to 25,000 passing yards Sunday

The presence of Taylor Swift in the crowd meant that Patrick Mahomes might not have been the biggest celebrity at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, but his day offered a reminder of why everyone turned out to watch him play.

Mahomes went over 25,000 passing yards for his career on a third quarter throw to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 37 yards. Mahomes reached that milestone faster than any other player in NFL history and he continued climbing the ladder with a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce to cap what turned out to be his final drive of the 41-10 win.

“It really is cool,” Mahomes said at his postgame press conference. “I don’t think about that stuff, but to do it at Arrowhead . . . It’s a tremendous honor to be a part of this organization and be able to do stuff like that at this stadium. It’ll be stuff I remember the rest of my life.”

Mahomes said it felt good to get the “whole offense going” after inconsistent play over the first two weeks of the season and the milestone is a reminder of just how hard the Chiefs are to stop when they’re firing on all cylinders. They’ll try to remain in the groove against the Jets next Sunday night.