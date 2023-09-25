Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson is our unquestioned quarterback, he’s not the reason we lost

Jets coach Robert Saleh is standing behind quarterback Zach Wilson after his second straight ugly performance in the Jets’ second straight loss.

Saleh said today that he is not wavering in his commitment to Wilson as the starting quarterback going forward.

“He’s our unquestioned quarterback,” Saleh said. “As long as he continues to show the way his preparation, the way he’s been practicing, and even in these games, he’s not the reason why we lost yesterday. It’s always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement — and I know it’s not, from a box score standpoint, it’s not showing — he’s going to be our quarterback.”

It may be true that no one player is ever the reason a team loses, but Wilson was very bad on Sunday against the Patriots. To say improvement is not showing from a box score standpoint is an understatement: Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for just 157 yards on a day when the Jets managed only 10 points and 12 first downs. Wilson was, at the very least, a big part of the reason the Jets lost.

But the Jets went into this season expecting Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback, and having only Wilson as a fallback if Rodgers went down. When Rodgers did go down, Saleh decided that he’s stuck with Wilson and is going to try to make the best of it.