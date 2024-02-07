 Skip navigation
Nick
Caley

Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos
Patriots set to interview Nick Caley, Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator
A pair of Rams assistants with ties to the Patriots are set to interview for the offensive coordinator position in New England.
MetLife Stadium will host 2026 FIFA World Cup final
Bucs announce Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator
Falcons announce four new assistants, including Chandler Whitmer, Kevin Koger
Rams to hire Giff Smith as defensive line coach/run game coordinator
Buccaneers working to hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator
Rams promote Chris Shula to defensive coordinator