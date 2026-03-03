 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans re-sign Ja’Marcus Ingram

  
Published March 3, 2026 04:42 PM

The Texans announced the release of veteran safety Jimmie Ward, a move reported on Monday. The team also announced on Tuesday it re-signed cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram.

Ingram was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The Texans claimed Ingram off waivers from the Bills on Dec. 4, and he played four games with Houston. He saw action on 39 defensive snaps and 84 on special teams with the Texans, totaling six tackles and two passes defensed.

He made the Bills as an undrafted free agent, and in three-plus seasons in Buffalo, Ingram played 29 games.

In his career, Ingram has played 365 defensive snaps and 505 on special teams. He has 39 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and six pass breakups.