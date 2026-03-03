Texans re-sign Ja’Marcus Ingram

The Texans announced the release of veteran safety Jimmie Ward, a move reported on Monday. The team also announced on Tuesday it re-signed cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram.

Ingram was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The Texans claimed Ingram off waivers from the Bills on Dec. 4, and he played four games with Houston. He saw action on 39 defensive snaps and 84 on special teams with the Texans, totaling six tackles and two passes defensed.

He made the Bills as an undrafted free agent, and in three-plus seasons in Buffalo, Ingram played 29 games.

In his career, Ingram has played 365 defensive snaps and 505 on special teams. He has 39 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and six pass breakups.