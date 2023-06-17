 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Bears vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, Drew Dinsick pick, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Missouri
Missouri locks in Eli Drinkwitz with six-year, $10.75 million annual contract through 2031 season
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/dd57f1b/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3974x2237+0+446/resize/1000x563!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F0a%2F8f%2F4bd3087142159acee723e2022b6e%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F121359593
Fuzzy Zoeller, a two-time major champion, dies at age 74
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLNew York JetsPaschal Ekeji

Paschal
Ekeji

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2025 season
Jalen Hurts, Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Trey McBride highlight positional rankings for Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.
Justin Fields still sees himself as a starter: I know who I am as a person and a player
FLEX Finder Week 13: Is Xavier FLEX-Worthy?
Raheem Morris: Drake London unlikely to play Week 13 with knee injury
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 13 of 2025 season
Falcons vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats