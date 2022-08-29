FMIA: Brandon Staley Isn’t Changing Who He Is Despite ’21 Finish And An ‘Awesome’ Tribute to Len Dawson

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think this comment really surprised me from a prominent team executive the other day: “I think there were multiple owners who didn’t want Deshaun Watson suspended for the season, and told Roger Goodell that.” Hmmmm. Reasoning: If Watson was banned for the year, his contract would have rolled over into 2023, and the Browns would have had him for an extra season—through the 2027 season. By Watson playing part of this season, his contract now expires after the 2026 season, and the Browns will owe him $40 million for being eligible to play a meager six games in 2022. The way NFL contracts work is if a player doesn’t play in a season because he either chooses to sit out or is suspended for the year, the contract “tolls,’’ or is pushed back one season. Watson, of course, was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million on sexual-offense charges.

2. I think the NFL is going to have to get in the business of monitoring behavior at joint practices and negotiate a change to the player discipline policy with the union. That’s my takeaway when the league said that discipline for the Aaron Donald helmet-swinging incident would be left to the Rams. If Donald did it in a preseason game, he’d likely get suspended multiple games, as Myles Garrett did for Cleveland. But because he did it in a joint practice — with video and sound of Donald swinging the helmet and striking another player or players on the Cincinnati Bengals — the league passes it off to the team. I don’t see much of a difference there. There’s grainier video when it happens in a practice. But it’s still very evident that someone could have gotten seriously hurt here.

3. I think, talking to a couple of football executives about the incident, a couple of things are clear.

One: Donald didn’t start this. It originated from a fracas involving Bengals tackle La’el Collins and Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Even though there were NFL officials working the practice, the officials don’t have the authority to kick players out of practice. So tensions simmered and the Donald explosion resulted. That’s not justifying what Donald did, which was reprehensible. It’s just explaining why Donald went so nuts. Coaches should empower officiating crews to throw players out of joint practice if they do something egregious.

Two: I’ve thought this for something, but players know that when a fight is started, particularly late in a practice, coaches often will then just end practice. So aren’t players actually motivated to start fights when these practices happen and it’s hot and players want out?

4. I think if I’m Jimmy Garoppolo, and I get my freedom sometime in the next two weeks, I don’t sign anywhere. I wait. I get fully healthy and sign with a team when there’s a quarterback injury. Maybe Seattle’s a good opportunity for him (I haven’t heard the Seahawks are very interested anyway), but he’d have to learn a new offense and join a team not committed to him on the fly when two quarterbacks already have been immersed in the offense since the spring. (And in Geno Smith’s case, longer.) Waiting allows Garoppolo to be choosy and maybe to get very lucky if the team with an injury is a strong playoff team.

5. I think, after being in the selection meeting of the Coaches/Contributors Subcommittee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting panel last week, a few thoughts:

a. Lots of deserving people on the 12-man ballot. A subcommittee of 12 Hall voters Zoomed for four-plus hours Tuesday to hear the cases of 12 coaches and contributors, and three votes whittled the process to one: innovative coach Don Coryell. I liked the choice not because of a record beyond reproach—Coryell won just three playoff games and never got to a Super Bowl—but because of his legacy of offensive innovation and influence on great coaches. At Coryell’s 2010 memorial service, John Madden sat with Joe Gibbs and Dan Fouts and when asked to speak, got emotional. “Something’s missing,” Madden said. “All three of us are in the Hall of Fame because of Don Coryell.” Fouts set the NFL record for passing yards in a season for three straight seasons playing for Coryell — in 1979, ’80 and ’81. Think of this: Fran Tarkenton led the league in passing yards in 1978 with 3,468. Two years later, Fouts threw for 4,802. Before he died, Bill Walsh said Coryell was as good an offensive innovator as any in NFL history. So I liked that choice.

b. Kudos to Jim Trotter and Fouts (a Hall voter) for presenting a strong case for Coryell. That matters. They aced it.

c. I kept thinking during the presentations that former Lions and Steelers coach Buddy Parker deserves to be in the Hall. I’ve thought it for years, but again, Parker came up short against a good field. One of the reasons is lots of these coaches of more recent vintage have a strong and wholly credible advocate — Fouts with Coryell, for instance—to speak up for them. Parker’s got no one. For a coach who had Paul Brown’s number at a time when Brown and the Browns were the kings of the sport, it’s a shame. The Browns won all four All-America Football Conference championships from 1944-49, then, after moving to the NFL in a 1950 merger, won the NFL title in 1950. Parker’s Lions went 4-1 against Brown, including NFL championship game victories in 1952 and 1953. The team he left in 1957 beat the Browns for a third Lions championship in the fifties, in 1957. The Lions haven’t had a deep playoff run since. Parker deserves better, but not enough people agree with me.

d. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is going to get in the Hall. He would be helped by separating coaches from off-field people because my sense is there are those on the committee who favor accomplishments on the field versus off. But Kraft’s case is so strong — kept the Patriots in New England, hired Bill Belichick against very strong advice from big league people that Belichick would be a disaster, allowed Belichick to start Brady over golden boy Drew Bledsoe when both were healthy, helmed a franchise that won six Super Bowls, was key in finding a compromise in the 2011 CBA talks — that he’ll eventually make it.

e. As for the coaches, my sense is the next one will be Mike Holmgren, Mike Shanahan or Parker. Just a hunch.

6. I think it’s easy to take a shot at Tyron Smith, after he underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring last week. It’s an injury that will keep him out till at least December. Good for Dallas to have the foresight to take Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith in the first round last April, and even though the Cowboys didn’t want to force-feed Smith at tackle this year, they may have to. Stat of the week re Tyron Smith, assuming he is out till at least December: As of Dec. 1, he will have missed 31 of the Cowboys’ previous 44 regular-season games due to injury. Hard to imagine the Cowboys not taking the $8-million cap hit and cutting Smith next spring, at age 33, unless he takes a significant pay cut.

7. I think these five units would worry me entering the season if I were a coach of one of these teams:

a. Offensive line, Raiders

b. Special teams, Chargers

c. Quarterback, Jets

d. Wide receiver, Patriots

e. Interior line, Buccaneers

Not to say those things can’t be overcome, but, for instance, the constant battering the Bucs’ line has taken since the retirement of Ali Marpet is going to be felt at some point early this season by a 45-year-old quarterback.

8. I think, with next week being my annual preseason prediction column, I’ve opened a template for division winners and award winners, and I cannot find any good reason to pick someone other than Josh Allen for MVP. You?

9. I think Mike Tomlin deserves a back-pat for how he’s handled the quarterback situation. He told the entire team before camp everyone would have a chance, and may the best man win, while knowing all along Mitchell Trubisky would have to be decisively beaten out to lose the starting job. Now, he could still change his mind before announcing the starter for the season opener at Cincinnati on Sept. 11. But the spirit of competition contributed to a team completion rate of 72.5 percent in three preseason games. Trubisky was at 71 percent and didn’t turn it over. Kenny Pickett was at 81 percent and didn’t turn it over, and he showed Tomlin precisely what he needed to show him — that the game’s not too big for him, he throws the back-shoulder fade and touch passes like a vet, and he’ll be ready to play when/if Tomlin calls his number. Even Mason Rudolph was good. The preseason is not something to care about, but in this case, at the very least, the Pittsburgh quarterbacks played as if to say, The death of the Pittsburgh quarterback position has been greatly exaggerated.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Story of the Week: Dan Zak of the Washington Post with a question I’ve been wondering about: “There’s a water crisis. Why do we still have lawns?”

b. Don’t you ever wonder? The West is frying, rivers and lakes and streams are drying up, and occasionally you see these beautiful oases of verdant grass. Why?

c. Writes Zak:



Lawns, still, somehow.

The planet has accelerated its revolt against us and still we tend our lawns, one part of Earth we can control. Society falters, resources dwindle and, still, lawns.

Lawns: burned out, blond and dead, in the air fryer of August. Lawns: emerald green — no, alien green — and kept that way by maniacal vigilance and an elaborate system of pipes and potions, organic and otherwise, in defiance of ecology. And for what? To have, in this chaos, dominion over something?

d. It’s a heck of a question.

e. Column of the Week: Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports, on the death, and eternal life, of the late Oxford (Mich.) High football player Tate Myre, “In the wake of tragedy, Oxford High’s Tate Myre is here forever as an inspiration.”

f. Wetzel captures well the murdered Myre — one of four students senselessly slaughtered in that Oxford, Mich., high school last November—and his impact on the life of so many people.

g. Wrote Wetzel:



The Myres’ split-level home backs up to a small lake and it is easy to envision a time when this was a house of constant activity, constant energy. Noise, laughter, arguments, homework, whatever. A home full of growing boys and their friends.

This was a family family. This was a community family. This was an Oxford family.

Now it is a family trying to find its footing. Frivolity is in short supply. There are quiet stares and impromptu tears and a lingering question of what’s next, what’s possible? “We hope to one day once again find joy among each other,” Buck said. Grief therapy has taught them it’s a challenge to keep a family together after such trauma.

They refer to Tate’s death as nothing more than “November 30th.” Anything more descriptive is just too much. There is rage and anger and hurt, their son shot and killed, taken from them, while simply walking between classes. The days and weeks and months have been a blur, but the pain never subsides.

Some days are better than others. Many are worse than seemingly imaginable.

They just keep going.

h. Dan Wetzel is a gem. He’s so good. I cried reading this, reinforcing what was lost to another act of the idiotic, sinful, senseless gun violence that plagues this country.

i. Reportage of the Week: Paul Sonne, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Serhiy Morgunov and Kostiantyn Khudov of the Washington Post with a play-by-play of the Ukrainian battle to save Kyiv.

j. It’s the kind of reporting and intricately detailed work that should win a Pulitzer.

k. There’s no catchy anecdote to pull out, just thorough, inside reporting that so illuminates the Ukrainian resolve. It’s so admirable.

l. I really like something the Packers did this week. The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $200,000 (matching a like award raised in the local community) to replace a field and install an artificial-turf field for the local Pop Warner league in Appleton, Wis., and the Challenger League, which is a flag-football league for children with disabilities. The league serves children in Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh and all communities in between, and the field will also be used for local lacrosse and soccer leagues and community events.

m. This will be the 20th athletic field the Packers foundation has funded in its history. I’m sure other franchises do similar things, but I saw this one this week and wanted to point out what a good deed it was — particularly the part about the Challenger League, and the accessibility features of the field and the facility.

n. Beernerdness: I’ve got the perfect ballpark beer for you: Osiris Indiana Pale Ale (Sun King Brewery, Indianapolis) is great at the ballyard because of its smooth drinkability. I had a couple of them 10 days ago at the Iowa-Indianapolis Triple-A game across the street from my downtown hotel as I wrapped my training camp trip. Surprised to find just a hint of citrus in strong hoppy ale. Beautiful. The evening was still and sunny, perfect for seven innings with a couple of pale ales. Hard to imagine a better night at a baseball game—I don’t care what level of ball it was.

o. I’ll tell you what: I’m so happy I found Sun King in the midst of Combine coverage a few years ago. Great brewery with great people, community-minded and generous people who make excellent beer.

p. I love the Indy downtown. Vibrant.

q. Happy trails, Tess Quinlan, and good luck in your next job after seven great years at NBC. You are going places. But I’ve known that since you were 12.

r. One thing you should remember about the late Len Dawson: Cris Collinsworth broke into studio shows when Dawson and Nick Buoniconti were co-hosts of HBO’s “Inside the NFL.” Truth be told, the host was mostly Dawson, who at the time was doing it professionally as a local sports anchor in Kansas City. Collinsworth on Dawson: “The smoothest operator I’ve ever been around in the TV business. Like [HBO executive] Rick Bernstein said, ‘He never made us do a second take.’ Len didn’t run through life. He glided through life. On our show, he was in charge. He was the quarterback. He had zero ego. From what I’ve heard, he was that kind of quarterback too.”

s. Finally, my brother-in-law’s dad died Thursday. Jack Whiteley, of Enfield, Conn., was 97. I loved that guy — the most cheerful, positive dad, friend and golf partner there could be. In 2010, my bro-in-law Bob and I took Jack to The Masters, which always had been a dream of his. We told him to be ready at 6 a.m. in the lobby of the Atlanta hotel where we were staying. I went down at 5:45 to fetch the car to pull it up so we’d be ready to go at 6. When I got out of the elevator, there was Jack, then 84, in a chair close to the front door of the hotel. “All set!” he announced. And what a day we had. Bob and Jack walked all 18 holes of the course, then settled in at one of them to watch all the golfers come through. I also love that, a couple of weeks before he passed, Jack’s grandson, Connor, visited him in his assisted-living facility in Connecticut with his infant son, Jack. Jack Whiteley leaves son, Jack, grandson Jack, and now great-grandson Jack. That tells you everything you need to know about the impact of a man.