FMIA Week 8: Christian McCaffrey’s Huge Day and a Look at All 32 Teams Midway(ish) Through 2022

1. I think I don’t have much insight into the travails of Tom Brady, those that led to his divorce from Gisele Bundchen and may play a part in his—and the Bucs’—lousy 2022 season. I have barely a Polaroid moment with the two of them to reflect on. After Brady led the Patriots to the Super Bowl comeback from 28-3 against Atlanta, I interviewed him at length while he was on vacation in Montana a week later. When we were through, Bundchen came in and we talked for a while. I remember thinking how engaged she was, how interested she was in what we discussed, asking about my family and where I lived. Just some human moments. I remember thinking there are very few people who could live in this football/celeb fishbowl and still be down to earth the way they seemed to be that day—and the way people I knew with the Patriots told me they both were. A friend of Brady once told me that Brady found someone perfect for him because she was more famous and yet had no interest in the trappings of fame, the same as him. That seems odd, because they’re both mega-famous. But they don’t invite the fame away from their businesses. Of course I didn’t know anything about their real lives, so who knows what happened; we can all think his return to football led to the breakup. But we don’t know, nor should we know. It’s not our business. To me, it’s all just sad.

2. I think, as we wait to hear what league investigator Mary Jo White uncovers with her investigation into the Washington franchise culture, there’s something more to the story. That is the dissatisfaction of some owners who feel the league has been anti-transparent in all dealings with tarnished owner Dan Snyder, fined $10-million and given a cloudy, strange “suspension” by Roger Goodell last year. As Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay told Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske of the Washington Post Friday, “It’s not just what was handed down, the $10 million fine and this so-called suspension that I still don’t really understand, because I told Roger and spoke about it at our meeting, that: ‘Look, I’ve been in the league 52 years. I wasn’t even asked about this, not consulted one time.’” Irsay’s a member of the league’s influential Finance Committee, and he’s been the owner of his franchise for 25 years. How he hasn’t been asked his opinion of the Snyder situation and the damage done to the league is surprising. How there hasn’t been a discussion about Snyder in private owner sessions is more surprising. And Irsay is not the only owner unhappy that the whole Snyder issue has been shrouded in secrecy. That part of the story is not over either.

3. I think this is the hazard of picking quarterbacks: Of the five who have played prominent roles since being drafted in 2021—Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Davis Mills—zero are sure franchise players and a year-and-a-half into their careers. That’s scary.

4. I think that last note should make Texans fans a bit sober. The Texans could have two picks in the top five (they have Cleveland’s first-rounder from the Deshaun Watson trade), yet what’s guaranteed about this, or any, quarterback crop?

5. I think I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again in the wake of his 131-yard, three-TD performance against Chicago on Sunday: Tony Pollard is the best running back on the Cowboys. Watch the replay of his 18-yard misdirection touchdown run, when safety Eddie Jackson was left on the ground trying to catch Pollard. Anyone who watches Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott closely would know this should be a job-share at least, and not one where Elliott gets twice the carries.

6. I think I don’t know what to call this other than an outrage, and I don’t know what else to call for other than the referee’s job.

Just going to let this sit here … You make the call. Wow 😯 pic.twitter.com/vA31zfotDj — Kevin Minnick ⚾️💥⚾️ (@kminnicksports) October 28, 2022

7. I think the most incredible call I saw this week was a damaged, limited Julio Jones—who’d sat five of the previous six games and played just 18 total snaps in that span with a knee injury that won’t go away—being called on to make a crucial play for Tampa Bay in the third quarter Thursday night. Baltimore had just tied the game at 10, and the Bucs gained 20 and eight on their first two plays of the ensuing drive. Now it was second-and-two. Bucs called a jet sweep. They called a jet sweep for the hobbled Julio Jones! Jones, and not Scotty Miller, the 4.39-in-the-40 wideout. Gain of zero. Not a good decision. A Tom Brady incompletion followed. And a punt. To sum up: First two plays of the drive: gain of 20, gain of 8. Next two: gain of zero, gain of zero. Punt.

8. I think this is a great illustration of a sports league shooting itself in the foot. You saw last week that two NFL on-field officials were investigated for what appeared to be stopping Bucs receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel after a game and getting autographs. The NFL said it investigated and found the interaction “did not involve a request by the game officials” for an autograph. Well, what was it that was captured on video then? Tom Pelissero tweeted that side judge Jeff Lamberth was taking Evans’ phone number because Evans was looking for a golf pro for golf lessons; Evans and Lamberth know each other because both went to Texas A&M. First: The NFL should have just admitted what happened. Second: As innocent as this may be, officials and players shouldn’t have relationships other than on-field professional ones. There’s too much room for bad impressions to be had, particularly in an era when the NFL has gotten itself so far in bed with the gambling industry.

9. I think you might say about that ref thing, “No big deal.” But it is a big deal. When the NFL has chosen to be so beholden to gambling entities now, optics and image rise to greater prominence. The league should, in every instance when there could be questions about propriety with officials, be ultra-transparent.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. You need to meet Sophie Kloppenburg, a high-school student from Indiana. Introduce all of us, Steve Hartman, in your CBS “On the Road” segment from Friday.

b. This is how you get uncomfortable things done, America. Sophie Kloppenburg shows us.

c. Hartman reported on the 17-year-old righting a 144-year-old wrong in Posey County, Indiana:



In 1878, after a rape allegation, seven Black men were lynched and four of them were hanged directly outside the county courthouse they never got to set foot in. It was the largest lynching in state history. Yet the whole incident had been largely forgotten — until Kloppenburg heard about it.

She started at the courthouse, looking for a plaque or any mention whatsoever. She said there was no public acknowledgement of what happened. “I’m sure people don’t want to remember because it’s hard to remember tough things, but it’s unacceptable to just forget,” Kloppenburg told CBS News.

It’s also unrealistic to expect others to care as much about the issue as she did. Posey County is more than 95 percent White. Erecting a reminder to a racist past wasn’t exactly a high priority around here.

d. But Sophie Kloppenburg persisted.

e. Ridiculously Frightening Identity Theft Story of the Week: Jessica Roy of the Los Angeles Times, on losing her wallet in a San Francisco bar, and how that nearly ruined her life:

f. What is so crazy about this story is how it was nearly impossible for the writer, Jessica Roy, to fix a problem that hundreds of people have every day. She challenged every fake charge, called every 800 number to report fake stuff, and still, over and over, she couldn’t get on top of the problem. For years.

g. Wrote Roy:



I stole a Tesla. I got into a car accident — a BMW, that time. I got a new iPhone. I opened two new checking accounts and went on a bad-check-writing spree for as much as $13,000 at a time. I attempted to open dozens of new credit cards. I wrote a check for someone’s bail, which they skipped.

On paper, Jessica Roy had a wild year. In reality, that year, and what followed, has been a nightmare.

I am the victim of identity theft. And it could happen to you. I also have some bad news: It will be entirely your problem, and no one — not the police, not the government, not the financial institutions — really cares or will help you much. But with determination, you can fight back. I did.

h. I asked a friend who works in the area of consumer fraud about this on Friday. He said the best way to try to prevent all of your accounts and social security info being compromised is to follow three basic rules. One: Never give out your social security number unless it is absolutely, positively necessary. If it is, never send it by email or text. Two: Change your passwords once a month. That’s an hour of effort per month, but the peace of mind will be worth it. Three: If you lose your wallet or license or credit card or cards, don’t wait till the next day to report the losses. Step outside of the bar or wherever you are and report it that minute.

i. Beernerdness: Oyster Bay Pumpkin Ale (Oyster Bay Brewing Company, Oyster Bay, N.Y.) is a delightful, slightly pumpkin pumpkin ale, which is always the best kind. Had it on tap at Almond, a nice restaurant on the main drag of Bridgehampton, Long Island, the other night. The good pumpkin brews are subtle, not the ones that overwhelm you with the pumpkin taste and aftertaste. This one is a nice brown ale with pumpkin that hits you at the end of the swallow. Very nice, with other mild tastes of clove and nutmeg—and I don’t even know if they are in there, but the taste seemed like it.

j. He Remembered His Roots Story of the Week: Kyle Tucker of The Athletic on two good deeds by Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari:

k. Calipari took his team to the heart of Kentucky coal country for a fundraiser for the miners, and then, spurred by a photo of one of the miners, made the guy’s year.

l. Wrote Tucker:



As one might imagine, cell reception isn’t great at the bottom of a mine shaft in Eastern Kentucky, so Micheal McGuire had no idea that the Internet was buzzing about him or that a Hall of Fame coach was searching for him on Monday morning. He’d left for work at 4:45 a.m, dropped down deep into the coal mine by 6:30 and had no contact with the outside world until he got above ground again around 4 p.m. When he emerged, the second-shift crew was waiting to greet him with a round of applause.

“Shew, it caught me off guard big-time,” McGuire says. “Everybody was saying, ‘There comes the celebrity! There comes the famous guy!’ I had no clue what was going on.”

The explanation was even more disorienting: John Calipari saw a photograph that had gone viral on social media — a soot-covered McGuire, having rushed from a shift in the mines to take his 3-year-old son to Kentucky’s Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville on Saturday — and now the coach wanted to meet him. In fact, Calipari wanted to host McGuire and his whole family as VIP guests for a basketball game at Rupp Arena this season. McGuire thought he was being pranked, right up until his supervisor handed him a sticky note saying that Fox News called and wanted an interview.

m. Bless you, John Calipari.

n. Football Story of the Week: Judy Battista of NFL.com on the first and only trade of franchises in NFL history, 50 years ago.

o. You didn’t know the owners of the Colts and Rams traded franchises a half-century ago, did you? I’d almost forgotten—until Judy Battista told such a vivid and cool story.

p. Imagine you’re Jim Irsay, 12 years old, and the phone rings in your home in Chicago, and the owner of the Colts, Carroll Rosenbloom, is on the phone and young Jim’s dad isn’t home and the stranger on the phone says, “Please tell him Carroll Rosenbloom called.”

q. Wrote Battista:



In the history of the NFL, there haven’t been too many more consequential phone calls than the one Rosenbloom placed to Jim’s father, Robert Irsay. It set off the weirdest, but most significant, trade in NFL -- and maybe pro sports -- history.

No players or coaches switched teams. Nobody had to move. No contracts were amended. Robert Irsay and Rosenbloom simply, monumentally, traded franchises -- the players and coaches, the uniforms and playing fields, the home cities, the histories, all of it -- giving Rosenbloom control of the Los Angeles Rams and Irsay control of the Baltimore Colts, the team his son Jim now runs in Indianapolis.

The 50th anniversary of this trade was this summer, but few football fans, even of the Rams and Colts, are likely to know of the intertwined history of the teams, and how an air conditioning executive joined with an owner who was angling for what he felt would be a more supportive market -- and who was motivated by a desire to avoid capital gains taxes -- to create a deal that had no precedent in major pro sports, and still has no equal for strangeness.

r. Watchdog Column of the Week: Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle with the story of a bizarre political situation involving 49ers CEO Jed York, the mayor of Santa Clara (where the 49ers play), Miami owner and major developer Stephen Ross, in a piece describing the win-at-all-costs ethos that has enveloped the franchise and the mayoral race.

s. “It’s conduct unbecoming of a person in his position—and it’s all starting to feel a little gross,” Silver writes of York.

t. What exactly does Ben Simmons do in basketball game that is, you know, a plus? I ask because as a very marginal NBA follower, I hear the rumbling of Simmons as being off to a terrible start just up the street from me with the Nets. Then I saw this on The Big Lead.

u. Hey Ian Eagle: So deserved that you’ll be the voice of the Final Four in 2024 and beyond.

v. Words matter. Think the vile ones spoken on and around Jan. 6, 2021 had nothing to do with a breaking-and-entering at the Pelosi home in San Francisco by a crazed guy looking for House speaker Nancy Pelosi, not finding her home, and smashing her husband Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer? You know they did.

w. Please tone down the rhetoric. Everyone. Half the campaign ads I see border on the cruel. Be civil. If you can’t be civil, at least don’t be cruel and don’t incite. While I’m at it, one wish for Elon Musk as he takes Twitter private: Preach civility. You owe that to the several hundred million on the platform.

x. Could the World Series be off to a better start? What a great game one, deep in the heart of Texas. Imagine you’re Kyle Tucker, homering twice in the first three innings and knocking in four runs, and you’re an afterthought by midnight. By the way, how amazing is it that Justin Verlander, in eight World Series starts, is 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA? And how amazing was it to see the Astros, in their first swings against red-hot Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler, open the bottom of the first Saturday with this four-pitch sequence: double, double, foul ball, double? First team ever to start a World Series game with three extra-base hits. The drama of baseball in these situations is great.

y. RIP John Joyce, an old friend from Montclair who died recently of prostate cancer. John played inside linebacker for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL for three years, but I knew him as a softball parent and field hockey dad. My wife and I coached his daughter Molly in youth softball; Molly Joyce might be the only fielder in Montclair youth softball history to record an unassisted triple play. And we spent two or three years together on the sidelines of Montclair High field hockey games, where Mary Beth King and Katie Joyce played for the Mounties. I knew he’d played with Doug Flutie and Herschel Walker, and for Donald Trump, on the Generals, but he was never a “Glory Days” guy, never one to bring up his sack of Steve Young; John lived in the now. He was the ultimate supportive, loving dad. Never a discouraging word. I do remember a particularly physical field hockey game in the state playoffs when Mary Beth was a senior and Katie a junior. Mary Beth thought nothing of using her body to win a contested ball, and John during this one game told me he loved how Mary Beth played. Katie was the same—tough and clean. John lived his life with so much love for his family and so much interest in all things. I saw John for a beer in New York four or five years ago, and he was precisely the same guy. He’ll be missed. Dave Lapham, now a Bengals radio colorman and former Generals teammate, said this of John Joyce the other day: “Hard-nosed, physical, fantastic team player. He was never a me guy, always ‘we.’ The guy was as a high a quality person as we had on the team. Every day with John was a positive force. Huge heart. Good as gold. I’ll always remember him as a great, great teammate.” Sounds just like the John Joyce I knew.