FMIA: Snyder’s Long Goodbye, and the First-Round Case for Bijan Robinson

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think if Mike Florio’s ear to the ground is true, and Nick Caserio could leave the Texans after the draft, I’m pretty sure this is not the way to build an NFL franchise. Imagine your GM making seven picks in the top 50 over two years, and then imagine that GM leaving, and then imagine a new GM coming in to be the architect of a team with seven cornerstone players he had nothing to do with picking. Do I buy the Caserio rumor? Well, it wouldn’t surprise me—let’s just say that. The part of the rumor that doesn’t make sense to me is the prospect of Caserio returning to New England. It would strike me as odd if he went back to the Patriots. First, he didn’t leave the organization on the best of terms; the Patriots filed tampering charges against Houston in 2019 for contact with Caserio, charges that were dropped when Houston dropped its attempt to hire him. But the Texans did hire him as GM in 2021. In the meantime, the Patriots seem happy with Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf as director of player personnel and director of scouting, respectively. Where would there be a spot for Caserio, especially after leaving a plum GM job?

3. I think the most interesting thing I read this week was Tyler Dunne’s extended interview with former Packers GM Ron Wolf, the Pro Football Hall of Famer. You can find it on his “Go Long” Substack here . Wolf retired at 62. He talked about when he knew it was time to leave the job in early 2001, even though he’d struck gold in the late rounds of his previous two drafts with future mainstays Donald Driver, Mark Tauscher and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila. Wolf told Dunne:



“Father Time. That’s what happened to me personally. I couldn’t do what I did before to help the Packers, so it was time for me to move on. And I realized that. There weren’t enough hours in the day for me anymore. There were 24, but I needed 34. You slow down. It’s the human element involved here. I think the big thing is, you can never lose sight of who you’re working for. Whenever we started the draft, I would always say, ‘Men, this is not my pick or your pick. It’s our pick. It’s the Green Bay Packers’ pick. We’re picking for the Packers.’ That’s what you have to remember.”

That’s some great perspective from Wolf, and a great reminder to the rest of us getting on in years that when you think you don’t have it anymore, it’s time to go.

4. I think I call BS on YouTube not making available a team-only package for the new iteration of NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube could have introduced a single-team option—charging, say, $150 for a big Browns fan, born and raised in northeast Ohio and now living in Santa Fe, to see all 17 Browns games in the regular season. But YouTube will charge $349 ($389 if you want to see Red Zone, which is a must) if you buy early and $449/$489 if you buy closer to the season for the full package only. With technology so advanced in this space, there’s no reason YouTube couldn’t have introduced a single-team option. Well, no reason other than squeezing more money out of people.

5. I think this explanation from YouTube about its pricing schedule was rich. YouTube VP Christian Oestlien to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic : ”One of the things we really wanted to do is introduce a much greater level of simplicity and clarity in the pricing for users, so if you have YouTube TV, it’s an additional $249 at this point [with a presale discount], and if you don’t have YouTube TV if you’re not ready for it, you can buy [Sunday Ticket] as a standalone subscription.” Yes, of course! It would have been so complex and hard to understand to tell people they could buy their team only for $150, or whatever. Just say what you really mean: We’re testing the market to see how many people we can get an additional $200 a year from even though they’re probably only going to watch their favorite team from far away. Oestlien said YouTube is “doing research” on single-team options. If they announce a single-team option before Labor Day, I’ll give them credit. But I don’t think they’ll be doing that.

6. I think this news item from Front Office Sports —Jeff Bezos won’t bid for Washington Commanders—makes two things crystal clear: Time for Dan Snyder to sell to the Josh Harris/Mitchell Rales group. And time for that group to begin the process of moving the team back to the District of Columbia, where it belongs.

7. I think it’s interesting that the Bills actually might take a receiver late in the first round. Over the last two years, they’re third in the NFL in scoring—27.6 points per game—but they hit a 10-point rough patch in the playoffs against Cincinnati, and Gabe Davis disappointed last year, and Stefon Diggs ended the season in a snit, so I guess I understand. But taking one would be an acknowledgement that GM Brandon Beane is a little worried about his two-man core, and perhaps rightfully so.

8. I think Stephen Holder did an excellent job in summing up why fully guaranteed contracts are so rare in the NFL. As one GM told Holder, a veteran NFL reporter: “Lamar might not be the right player to fight this fight,” and this GM is right. No one’s giving Jackson $250 million guaranteed after he missed 34 percent of the Baltimore offensive snaps over the last two years due to injury; it’d be GM malpractice.

9. I think Holder hit on one other part of the problem—the NFL’s insistence on keeping the archaic funding rule for contracts. This means the vast majority of guaranteed money for a contract must be put in escrow upon execution of the contract. Family businesses like the Browns in Cincinnati don’t have $225 million or so in some account to put away for Joe Burrow’s contract, while also guaranteeing chunks of other contracts that require additional millions to be escrowed. Wrote Holder, who is spot-on, about the funding rule: “An NFLPA source viewed its continued existence cynically, suggesting it provides owners with a convenient excuse to not offer bigger guarantees.”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Happy trails, Jim Thomas. The 48-year sportswriting vet, a St. Louis Post-Dispatch institution, covered the Rams with insight and smarts, the go-to beat reporter every time I went through town. All the best to you, Jim.

b. TV Piece of the Week: The inimitable Steve Hartman of CBS News on a daughter who defied her father, saving his life in the process .

c. John Ivanowski needed a kidney. He had one matching person in his family, a daughter. The man’s only other child, a boy, died young of cancer, and he didn’t want to take the risk of complications to take one of two healthy kidneys from his only remaining child.

d. Hartman reported:



When John Ivanowski’s kidney began to fail and he needed a transplant, the most likely donor match was his daughter, Delayne. But Ivanowski would have no part of her.

While his daughter didn’t understand why he was so adamant about not taking her kidney, Ivanowski said his reluctance was because of a previous loss the family had.

“She’s the only thing I got,” Ivanowski said.

e. The Cavinder Twins played on the Miami women’s basketball team that went to the Elite Eight this year. Next year they’ll be WWE wrestlers, apparently.

f. What a country.

g. Cool Story of the Week: Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post on Hockey Night in Hershey .

h. This is a fun Americana story. I mean, Hershey’s been in the American Hockey League since before World War II.

i. Wrote Stubbs:



HERSHEY, Pa. — Dave and Jeanne Lutz sat down for their Sunday afternoon supper in Section 107 at Giant Center last month, just as their beloved Hershey Bears skated onto the ice. An announcer bellowed, “Chocolate Town, it’s time to roar!” That sound had never gotten old for the Lutzes, who started coming to Bears games shortly after they were married 66 years ago, eventually buying seven season tickets for themselves and their five children. They owned a pharmacy and gift shop on Main Street, just a few minutes from the arena, and over the years they helped the Bears with all their needs, often popping by after games so injured players could get medication late at night.

Everyone in the arena seemed to know them — even the cooks who prepared their meatloaf and green beans before the game. “They tried to keep it warm for you,” a server said as she delivered the food, and Dave, 85, smiled at his wife. “People are loyal here,” said Jeanne, 83, and eventually they finished their meal and cheered on the Bears, who are chasing another Calder Cup this spring as champions of the American Hockey League, in which Hershey has played since 1938.

j. The Pelicans have to be ruing the day they drafted Zion Williamson.

k. Out for four months with a hamstring. “I think a big part of it is on him,” said Pelicans VP David Griffin. It’s got to be said.

l. It’s the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. That decade went fast. By the way, interesting to see 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara running the marathon today. Good luck to him.

m. Sports Column of the Week: Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal, with the tale of a college lacrosse player who had a heart transplant two years ago … and is playing college lacrosse this season .

n. Talk about an inspiration. Meet Ryan Scoble.

o. “I’m not just here to put on a jersey. I’m here to get it done. I also want to actively push the idea of what a heart transplant recipient can achieve. I don’t want to stop with college lacrosse. I want to keep living my life till it’s full.”

p. Thank you, Ryan Scoble. And thanks, Jason Gay, for telling this moving tale.

q. Column of the Week: Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star on Elon Musk and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation .

r. Sounds familiar.

s. Wrote Arthur:



The problem should be clear. Tass, People’s Daily and IRNA are literal organs of the state, under full government control. The BBC and NPR — and the CBC — are independent entities that receive government funding, but have editorial independence. If you can’t see the difference, please consult an optometrist.

It’s predictable, though. Since buying Twitter, Musk has leaned heavily into easily disprovable right-wing conspiracy theories — for instance, he promulgated the repellent lie that the home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of prominent Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, was a gay tryst gone wrong. Equating the BBC and NPR to state propaganda was in keeping with Musk’s fart-cushion childishness of late, and his habits.

t. All the best to you in retirement, Liz Clarke. I hope a thousand journalism students follow in your footsteps.