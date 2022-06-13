FMIA: Lessons Learned From 2022 Commencement Speeches By Louis Riddick, Tim Tebow, Tyler Perry, More

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, U.S. vice president

Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.)

Hale Stadium, May 7

I was around your age when I decided that I wanted to take on systemic problems from the inside of the system, that I would look for solutions through the lens of my own experience and perspectives, and that I wanted and needed to be in the rooms where the decisions were being made.

Graduates, you stand on the brink of a new frontier where we are building the platforms for the next phase of technology, where we are conducting the research that will lead to the next great medical breakthrough—maybe even the cures for cancer or lupus or lifesaving reforms to maternal healthcare—where we are defining the fundamental principles that will underpin the 21st century. And we need you in the room helping to make these decisions.

As vice president, I spend a lot of time in these rooms. I preside over debates in the United States Senate. I consult with experts at the Goddard Space Flight Center as the Chair of the National Space Council. I host bilateral meetings with heads of state at the White House.

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the commencement speech at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 7, 2022. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

These are the rooms where decisions are being made. And these are the rooms that I was taught early on by my family, my mentors, and professors, who always believed that I should know that I could be and should be in those rooms, just as I believe you should be in these rooms.

Graduates, we need you. We need you to run companies and make decisions about who has access to capital. We need you to serve at the highest levels of government and determine our country’s standing in the world. We need you to work in our hospitals and in our courtrooms and in our schools. We need you to shape the future of technology. We need you because your perspective—the sum total of your intellect and your lived experience—will make our country stronger.

And so, when you are in those rooms, my advice to you is to be true to yourself. Hold close the values that your grandparents, your parents, your pastors, and your neighbors instilled in you. Have the courage and conviction to follow your moral compass. I want you all to always remember that you are not alone, that you come from people, that you come with people.

Because I promise you: There will be a time when you will walk into a boardroom or a courtroom or maybe even the Situation Room, and you will walk into the room and find you are the only person in that room who looks like you or has had your life experience. And at that moment, you must remember you are not in that room alone. Always know that you carry the voices of everyone here and those upon whose shoulders you stand.