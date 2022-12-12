FMIA Week 14: Baker Mayfield’s Movie-Script L.A. Arrival and Aidan Hutchinson on His Favorite Freeway

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think I don’t want to get too overboard about San Francisco QB Brock Purdy after one NFL start. But these are the facts about young Mr. Purdy:

a. He played 55 minutes last week against Miami in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo and the entire game this week against Tampa Bay. When Purdy was in the game, the Niners outscored foes 58-17.

b. He’s completed 71 percent of his throws with one turnover in those two games.

c. He took one killer hit in each game and popped right up each time.

d. He’s had zero issues getting the plays in and communicating them and running the offense. In his 130 offensive snaps, San Francisco has not been called for one delay-of-game penalty.

Have a day, Brock Purdy‼️ pic.twitter.com/im5s3w5chm — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2022

2. I think the Bills will need Greg Rousseau to be the star Von Miller’s been mentoring down the stretch in the absence of Miller. Rousseau had two sacks and a forced fumble in the 20-12 win over the Jets. The long and aggressive duel between Rousseau and Miami’s Jaelan Phillips, who was huge at the Chargers Sunday night, will be something to watch Saturday night.

3. I think, in terms of entertainment, if you’d have asked me to scan the schedule for Week 15 back in the summer, I’d have rated Lions-at-Jets Sunday the 16th-best game on the schedule. Now what’s better? Miami at Buffalo, San Francisco at Seattle. Not much else. Amazing progress by both franchises.

4. I think this is the first time I’ve started to think about the end of the road for Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Mike Silver openly wonders about it in the San Francisco Chronicle Will he play in 2023? (No clues being dropped.) Would he play in San Francisco if asked? He is, after all, scheduled to be free in March, at 45-and-a-half. “I don’t go there,” Brady told Silver. “I’m just trying to get this right, and see what we can accomplish.” Brady playing again in 2023 seems absurd on one hand and totally logical on the other. I doubt we’ll know much before February.

5. I think if Isaiah McKenzie doesn’t improve his hands, and pronto, the Bills will be in the market for a new slot receiver—and maybe before the end of the season. I know I’d be thinking about an upgrade if I were Brandon Beane.

6. I think the weirdest football-related statement of the week had to be Robert Griffin III, on the AP Pro Football Podcast with Rob Maaddi, saying Philadelphia center Jason Kelce deserves MVP consideration. Kelce, who turned 35 last month, has been fantastic. He’s having one of his best years, and he’s a key to why Jalen Hurts is having one of the best seasons any quarterback is having this year. But for a center to be in the MVP discussion—I mean, Shaquille O’Neal, I get it. A football center, well, RG3 might want a re-do on that one.

7. I think if the NFL finds enough proof that players are faking injuries, which may be the case with the Saints, then fine away.

8. I think, however, for the NFL to fine Cowboys players a total of $53,616 for jumping in and around the Salvation Army red kettles last week is simply preposterous. Players joyfully playing in the big red kettles and getting on TV doing so, with the big Salvation Army logos, can only encourage people to give generously to the Salvation Army! And isn’t that the point of having the big Salvation Army kettles on the field in the first place—to encourage viewers to give to such a worthy cause?

9. I think someone inside the NFL has to pass along this message to the Finers In Chief: Psssst! Stop being such stiff dillweeds. NFL fines are insanely excessive enough. To fine players 54k for celebrating in a way that can only help a vital charity is bizarre, bordering on cruel.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. This CBS Sports video feature on families of players on the Army and Navy football teams is superb.

The Army-Navy Game is a celebration of family and dedication.



This month, we brought eight families to New York City with one thing in common: they all have sons who play college football for the U.S Military Academy or the U.S. Naval Academy.



This is their story. pic.twitter.com/cOkCDxwUPD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

b. “It’s the only game where everyone playing is willing to die for everyone watching.”

c. The 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting is Wednesday. It’s still immensely sad for so many reasons. To think those kids would be in high school today. To think the lives of those educators were ended, preventing them from influencing so many young lives and from living their own lives. To think we’ve done next to nothing about the scourge of gun violence despite the efforts of so many, including the parents of many of the Sandy Hook children.

d. NPR and Storycorps, the story-telling service that archives interviews with people all over the country, did one with Sandy Hook parents Jeremy Richman and Jennifer Hensel, dad and mom of Avielle Richman, in 2017. “It was hard for months, and it’s turned into years,” Hensel said.

e. The last line of the haunting NPR story: “Just over a year after this conversation was recorded, Jeremy Richman died by suicide. He was 49.”

f. He died in March 2019. “He succumbed to the grief that he could not escape,” his wife said. They had two children after Avielle’s death, and she is raising them alone. I find it still more haunting that, per her testimony in the Alex Jones trial, there were strangers claiming the deaths of her daughter and husband were faked.

g. There is no segue. Sigh.

h. High School Story of the Week: Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star Tribune on a northern Minnesota coach, a family, and a football team deserving of a standing ovation.

i. Chip Scoggins, 0-9 never felt so heroic. Great job by you, writing about a team that hasn’t won a game in years. And Aaron Lavinsky, the story wouldn’t have been nearly as great without your photos.

j. Scoggins, after the final game of the 0-9 season, on quarterback Josh Stillday being comforted by coach Nolan Desjarlait:



Stillday, the senior who took over at quarterback in a pinch, lingers on the field as the other players rush off into the cool, damp night. A layer of fog settles over the lights. Fans have gone home but he isn’t ready to move on yet. He sits in the end zone, tears streaming down his cheeks.

Desjarlait kneels and pulls him close. The coach is misty-eyed as he thanks Stillday for being a leader and congratulates him on making straight A’s and for not missing a single football practice.

“I love being on this field,” Stillday says. “I wouldn’t trade anything for this.”

The record book will note for eternity that the Red Lake Warriors did not win this season. Their hearts tell them something different.

k. Kim Jones! Covering the Giants for Newsday! Good luck to you. You’ll be fantastic.

l. Good luck fighting for fair pay, New York Times. Proud of you for your work, Jenny Vrentas.

m. Cautionary Tale of the Week: Michael M. Phillips of The Wall Street Journal, with a frightening, terrible and redeeming story, all in one, of “A Military Wife’s Descent Into Meth Addiction—And Her Agonizing Journey Back.”

n. I used the option to listen to this story of Lauren St. Pierre, and for the last 10 minutes, I stopped what I was doing and just sat there, transfixed.

o. Wrote Phillips:



In 2010, the year Lauren first tried methamphetamine, at the time manufactured largely in makeshift labs, the drug killed 1,388 people in the U.S., either used alone or in conjunction with other drugs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its toll has grown 20-fold in the years since, driven by Mexican cartels producing meth on an industrial scale.

Last year, about 33,000 Americans died from overdoses of meth or other psychostimulants, alone or with other drugs, the CDC reported. Only opioids, largely fentanyl, killed more people, a record 71,000 last year. In 2020, 2.5 million Americans ages 12 and older reported using meth in the previous year, according to the CDC.

What set Lauren apart was the swiftness of her descent from a middle-class life into a sordid underworld of crime, poverty, degradation and abuse—and her long, painful and improbable path to redemption.

p. Great to see Brittney Griner get out of the Russian penal colony. A few days before the prisoner swap, David Wharton of the Los Angeles Times wrote about what the incarceration was probably like:



The inmates at IK-2 penal colony rise at 6 a.m. each day for a breakfast of milk porridge, bread and tea. Soon they leave their barracks at this aging facility about 300 miles southeast of Moscow, in the isolated republic of Mordovia.

Long days are spent in forced labor, working at sewing machines, with only a short break for lunch. By nightfall, prisoners are fed dinner and allowed an hour or less of free time before going to sleep in dormitories crowded with scores of bunk beds. The routine reportedly can stretch for weeks on end with no days off.

q. I realize the other Americans in detention need to be free too. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times wrote well about it:



…Why was Brittney Griner bargained into freedom while another high-profile hostage, former Marine Paul Whelan, continues to be wrongfully detained for nearly four years on what are considered bogus charges of spying?

In other words, why did America pick a basketball star over a veteran?

The answer: According to government officials, they didn’t have a choice. It wasn’t Griner or Whelan. It was Griner or nobody.

“This was not a choice of which American to bring home,” said President Biden in a national address, later adding, “Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s, and while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up, we will never give up.”

r. Seems misplaced to be mad about Griner’s release because others are still detained, particularly when those who would be mad weren’t part of the negotiations and don’t know what was and wasn’t possible.

s. Fun moment in the World Cup. Ian Darke, who I think is fantastic, was on the call in the middle of penalties at the end of Morocco-Spain in the Round of 16. Morocco needed one more, in round four, to win. Up to the line stepped Achraf Hakimi.

t. Born in Spain. Played at Real Madrid’s youth academy. Played for two youth teams in Madrid. Played on Real Madrid’s team in the UEFA Champions League title team in 2017-18.

u. Ian Darke, as Achraf Hakimi of Morocco was seconds away from the shot that would change lives:



“Hakimi can win it for Morocco if he puts this in.

[deafening crowd sound]

“This is a man born in Madrid. Achraf Hakimi, whose mother was a cleaner in Madrid, whose father was a street vendor in Madrid. Who Spain wanted to play for them. What a moment here.”

[deafeaning crowd sound]

“He can send Morocco through—”

[ref blows whistle]

“—by putting this away.”

[sound of boot on ball]

“AND HE DOES!!!”

[cacophonous cheers]

“MOROCCO MAGIC! MOROCCO MAKE HISTORY! AND SPAIN, OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!”

v. Ian Darke: Good at his job.

w. I clipped the audio from my TV and texted it to Grant Wahl on Wednesday, asking him to listen to the call. Knew he’d love it. “That’s a great call from Ian,” Grant texted back. Last text from him in my phone. Last contact from him.

x. By the way, the Morocco Cinderella story continued in the quarterfinals as the team knocked off Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to become the first African team ever to reach a World Cup semifinal. Achraf Hakimi will lead his team against his longtime friend and PSG teammate – French superstar Kylian Mbappé – on Wednesday.



4 more teams have departed from the #FIFAWorldCup and 4 remain.



Who will be the last one standing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OKZ6Fg5adk — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 10, 2022

y. Well-reported Column of the Week: Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star on former basketball star, college basketball coach and local talk-show giant Dan Dakich ruining his career. Heck of a column and indictment by Doyel. As he writes:



Dakich remains one of our most prominent sports figures. He keeps failing, plumbing new depths, preaching to a shrinking choir and hearing their hosannahs and confusing himself with a maverick or a man of courage.

This is not a brave man, but a small one getting smaller. And as Dan Dakich chips away at himself, he chips away at the number of people who will miss him when he’s gone.

z. Sort of bored by the fifth season of the “The Crown.” What made the first few seasons great are the history lessons we learned about England and the power there. But now we’re watching stuff we’re not sure is 10 percent or 78 percent true. It’s just not as interesting. And it seems really slanted to make Charles look good. Which seems preposterous. This “Diana” is not good either. Just seems like a sour person. Maybe that’s what Diana became late in life, but this version is a real Debbie Downer.