FMIA Divisional: Tales of Outsmarting, Outplaying, and Outbuilding the Other Guys

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think this was the first time, the Buffalo loss, this year, that I started to feel the sand slipping through the hourglass for the Bills. This the fourth straight year they’ve made the playoffs but haven’t gotten out of the AFC. Josh Allen is still young—he’ll play his age-27 season next year—but Stefon Diggs turns 30 next season. The Bills need another offensive weapon and some line reinforcements. The offense flamed out over the last few weeks of 2022, and younger teams are catching up to Buffalo. Classic example of the NFL, as Jerry Glanville once said, meaning “Not For Long.”

2. I think it’s got to be heartbreaking for those fans, who were so convinced this was the golden year, and they wake this morning, again, on the outside looking in at four other teams competing for the Lombardi.

3. I think the Giants and Jaguars shouldn’t be down today. They should be euphoric. Even the Giants, who were stomped on by the Eagles. This was never supposed to be their year. I expect GM Joe Schoen will build a bridge to sign Daniel Jones for at least three years. Not so sure about Saquon Barkley, because of the shelf life of backs. Jones is the most important asset to keep right now, obviously.

4. I think it’s past time for the NFL to retire these down-and-distance chains. There was a 90-second delay early in Giants-Eagles because one of them broke. Even when it was “repaired,” the fix was wrapping white athletic tape to re-connect the broken chains. Now that’s really exact.

The 1st down chains were broken, so officials brought out the backup chains, and it took just a little bit to unravel them 😅 Ready to go now! pic.twitter.com/sSES5w4hri — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

5. I think Shannon Sharpe, fan, owes the world an apology today. Imagine what Shannon Sharpe, the player, would have done if a fan on the sidelines of a football game started heckling/screaming (of course, basketball fans can be much closer than NFL fans) at the players, and stuck his chest out and started walking toward players and a dad of one of the players. Absurd to see an adult acting in public like some 15-year-old.

6. I think the Football Story of the Week comes from Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic on the pushing-and-pulling of quarterbacks on sneaks, particularly by the Eagles , that is either overwhelmingly efficient or has gotten out of control.

a. Kahler has some great information in here—the best that Eagles center Jason Kelce is warned about moving the ball ahead as much as the length of the football, almost nonchalantly, before every game. Kelce was honest and up-front with Kahler about the various sneak tactics. The Eagles, including tackle Jordan Mailata and coach Nick Sirianni, chimed in.

b. Wrote Kahler, on the efficiency of the sneak:



“I think it’s a highly underutilized play in the NFL,” Kelce said. “As the league becomes more of an analytical league, it’s a number that you can’t negate. There’s no other play that’s going to have that high percentage of assurance.”

On sneaks on third or fourth down with less than two yards to go, NFL teams converted 87.2 percent of the time this season. The Eagles’ conversion rate on third or fourth down is 92.6 percent. Hurts has the strength to squat 600 lbs, but your quarterback doesn’t have to be a quad monster to successfully run the play. Of 22 quarterbacks with a sample size of at least four sneaks this season, only one converted less than 80 percent.

It’s a smart call in short-yardage situations because with a sneak on third-and-short, an offense can bet it won’t get a holding call or lose yards that would kill the drive. If there’s no gain, repeat on fourth down.

“It’s hard to defend because it shouldn’t be legal because people are just pushing players forward,” said Bucs safety Logan Ryan. “We’re getting away from what football is. A lot of the rules aren’t really skewed for defense, but until they make a rule to stop that, I guess you can always just give someone the ball, create a circle and push forward and you’ll probably get five yards per carry. That’s the next version of offense.”

“Cry me a river,” said Mailata.

“Until they say that we can’t do that, it’s legal,” Sirianni said.

c. Really well done by Kahler, who found mid-level NFL staffers (coaches, analytics people) to tell a story the NFL wishes were hidden. The reason it’s important to discuss is that it’s getting out of control. Pro football was never meant to be rugby, with players being pushed for four, six, eight yards by three or four offensive mates.

d. The Competition Committee must, capital M, examine the spate of pushing ballcarriers this off-season. Until then, I’ll cry a river.

7. I think Ravens coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta said all the right things, and I’m certain they both hope Lamar Jackson ends up behind center when the 2023 season kicks off in nine months. But let’s be realistic. Jackson’s probably not going to get the money or guarantees he wants from Baltimore after missing 34 percent of the last two seasons due to injury. I have no idea how this will go, but the waters will be choppy in February and March.

8. I think I would like to ask one question about coaching searches: Can you give me one good reason why Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have not gotten one request for a head-coach interview in this cycle? I didn’t think you could.

9. I think I will avoid my annual screed ripping the NFL for allowing coaches on teams in the playoffs to interview while preparing for playoff games in favor of three sentences: I don’t care what Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy says to minimize this, but it is the definition of insanity that wedged between two Dallas playoff road games (at Tampa, at San Francisco), the two most important games of the season, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spent four to six hours interviewing for coaching jobs with Denver and Indianapolis on Friday. Every bit of coaching and ridiculously long hours for nine or 10 months is devoted to being in the best position without interference for the two biggest games of the season—and the man in charge of orchestrating and designing and coaching the defense spends half a day auditioning for work elsewhere. Lunacy is what it is.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. So much sadness in the past week, capped by news of the death of Gwen Knapp, the former Philadelphia and San Francisco columnist and most recently New York Times. She died of cancer on Friday. Knapp was a fearless and principled reporter and columnist and editor. She will be missed in the business, a lot.

b. Such a lovely celebration of life Friday in Riverside, Calif., for Vicki Czarnecki, wife of my good sportswriting friend John Czarnecki, last with FOX Sports before retiring a year ago. You can tell a lot about a person by the people she touched, the people she molded, and the people whose lives will be forever affected by her. That was Vicki. Friends and neighbors and husband with story after story of her goodness, and finally her three daughters … All over the room people choked back sobs. Good to see so many of Czar’s FOX pals (Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Curt Menefee among them) there to support the family.

c. Story of the Week: John Hendrickson, writing in The Atlantic, with a powerful story about stuttering: “Why I Dread Saying My Own Name .” He says, “Nearly every decision in my life has been shaped by my stutter.”

d. Writes Hendrickson:



Okay, here comes our waiter. I stare at the silverware. He clicks his pen. I’m always the last to order. Sometimes my mom tries to help me by tossing out what she thinks I want.

“Cheeseburger, John?”

“... Yyyy-uhh ... yyyueaah,” I force out.

If I’m lucky, there are no follow-up questions. I’m rarely lucky.

e. Man, I feel for John Hendrickson. I stuttered for about 10 years of my youth—badly in fifth and sixth grade. On a particularly bad morning reading aloud in sixth grade, my teacher bellowed, “OUT WITH IT!”

f. Uh, that didn’t help.

g. Saw a survey the other day about the most popular Girl Scout Cookie—and the season is coming up. In New York, 30 percent of respondents said Thin Mints, 22 percent said Samoas.

h. Thin Mints forever, baby! Did you know that General Mills has a Thin Mints Cereal? That must be heaven.

i. Murder Mystery of the Week: Adam Leith Gollner, writing in Vanity Fair about the mob hits and duped normal people that made the Montreal area a killing field in the last decade.

j. Great scene-setting by Gollner:



On the morning they were arrested for allegedly burning bodies as part of a series of Mafia murders, Marie-Josée Viau and Guy Dion had already finished breakfast and packed their daughter off to elementary school. A hand-drawn Mother’s Day card hung on the fridge next to family photographs. Viau, 44, didn’t have to go to her shift at the roadside poutine restaurant until later that day, so she tried baking something new: blueberry phyllo puffs. The pastries were still on the stove top when police arrived at 9:56 a.m. on October 16, 2019.

“We’re normal people,” Viau swore to the arresting officers, through her tears, after she and her husband were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder. “We didn’t kill anyone.”

Undercover recordings made by investigators told a different tale. The interception division of the Sûreté du Québec had secretly taped Viau and Dion speaking about how they’d disposed of bodies for members of the Calabrian Mafia. By their own admission, they’d incinerated corpses in their yard in a bonfire. “We did what we could with what we had,” she explained, when police questioned her about the cremations.

k. The story’s long, but it’s worth it.

l. Happy 70th, Pat Haden. Lest you remember Pat Haden only as a USC athletic director, I take you back 45 years. The 9-1 Steelers, on their way to a 17-2 season (including sweeping the postseason and winning a third Super Bowl), invaded the LA Coliseum. The Steel Curtain, with five future Hall of Famers (Greene, Ham, Lambert, Blount, Shell) rushed the 5-11 Rams’ QB Pat Haden hard all night and led 7-3 entering the fourth quarter. But Haden executed a late 10-yard TD pass to Willie Miller, and the Rams walked out with a 10-7 win. That was probably the most glorious of Haden’s 55 Rams starts. He never played for another team.

m. I liked this from Alex Ritman of The Hollywood Reporter on the casting and making of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which I mentioned here last week. Read how the star of the show, a miniature donkey named Jenny, got found.

n. Podcast of the Week: The nightmare that is identity theft , a Los Angeles Times pod featuring one of its reporters, Jessica Roy, as a victim of this modern plague.

o. The scary thing is how hard it was for Roy to get out of it.

p. Howie Rose, Mets Hall of Famer. Well-deserved, Howie.

q. TV Story of the Week: Tim McNicholas of WCBS-TV in New York, about steps taken by a local high school conference, the Metropolitan Independent Football League, to remove kickoffs and offer devices to measure brain trauma in real time.

r. Kudos to Chris Nowinski’s Concussion Legacy Foundation for assisting in providing data to the MIFL, and kudos to Nowinski for his common-sense op-ed in The New York Times after the Damar Hamlin incident about the spate of heart-disease deaths in former players.

s. Nowinski wrote in the wake of the Hamlin story about how we should not forget a real issue for former players, heart disease:



Hours before the Monday night game [in which Hamlin was injured], I learned that the former N.F.L. offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri, who started 92 games at guard and center for the Jacksonville Jaguars, had died from a heart attack at the age of 38. Uche and I had been messaging on Twitter about our shared concerns about concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (C.T.E.). He had struggled to find his next passion after retiring but had recently gained a dedicated following on YouTube commenting on football and pop culture, calling himself the Observant Lineman. He is survived by his wife, Michele, and two young daughters.

Young former N.F.L. players, mostly linemen, die from heart attacks or heart disease nearly every year. In addition to Uche, Shane Olivea, died in March at age 40. Max Tuerk, age 26, died in 2020. Taylor Whitley, age 38, 2018. Jeremy Nunley, age 46, 2018. Nate Hobgood-Chittick, age 42, 2017. Rodrick Monroe, age 40, 2017. Ron Brace, age 29, 2016. Quentin Groves, 32, 2016. Damion Cook, 36, 2015. According to a 2019 study from Harvard University, N.F.L. players are 2.5 times as likely to have cardiovascular diseases listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death as Major League Baseball players.

Scientists believe N.F.L. players are at greater risk of heart disease because of the weight they gain, even when it is mostly muscle. After players retire, it’s extremely difficult for them to lose the football weight, partly because of chronic pain from injuries suffered while playing.

t. The world’s oldest person, or at least oldest known person, a French nun, died last week at 118. And what a nice person Sister André was . That photo of her: beatific.

u. Sister André was 8 when the Titanic sank. She was 9 when the bra was invented. She beat Covid at 116. Ten popes ruled the Catholic church in her life. “Work kept me alive,” she told reporters last year, per Constant Méheut’s obit (linked above).

v. Sympathy to friend and fellow NFL columnist Albert Breer and his wife Emily on the death of her dad, Stephen S. Burkott, the retired fire chief of Chicopee, Mass. The man lived a life of service, and passed that lesson onto his daughter, who went into nursing inspired by her dad. RIP, Stephen Burkott.

w. And RIP, David Crosby, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash), who died at 81. CSN: soundtrack of my youth.

x. We cap the column today with Long Time Gone , one of Crosby’s best, about the raucous times of the sixties.

Speak out, you got to speak out against the madness

You got to speak your mind if you dare

But don’t, no don’t, no, try to get yourself elected

If you do, you had better cut your hair.

y. Great obit on Crosby by Steve Chawkins in the Los Angeles Times. Absolutely amazing that Crosby lived to see 81. Wrote Chawkins:



A guitarist who sang in a crystal-clear middle tenor, Crosby had a voice sometimes described as angelic. He wrote or co-wrote songs with evocative lyrics and unusual tunings, and many of them — “Eight Miles High,” “Guinnevere,” “Wooden Ships,” “Long Time Gone” — continue stirring the hearts of fans who had long since traded their mescaline for Medicare.

For some, Crosby took his place in rock history on Aug. 18, 1969, when he performed at Woodstock with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and the fledgling group’s recent addition, Neil Young.

At 3 a.m. on the festival’s final night, they played for about an hour. When they launched into “Long Time Gone,” an elegy inspired by Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination the previous year, Rolling Stone critic Greil Marcus wrote of Crosby that he had “never seen a musician more involved in his music.” At one point, Crosby aimed his 12-string guitar over the stage’s edge and, belting out the powerful lyrics he had written, nearly fell off.

“Their performance was a scary brilliant proof of the magnificence of music,” Marcus wrote, “and I don’t believe it could have happened with such power anywhere else.”

z. At Woodstock! At 3 a.m.!