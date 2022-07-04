FMIA Guest: Gamblers Anonymous Member On Dangers Of NFL Betting

Doc G.'s Story

Back to that day in the office with a dream view 20 years ago. I started individual therapy and returned to Gamblers Anonymous (again). I admitted (again) that I was incapable of controlling this compulsive-gambling addiction myself. It meant making amends (again) to my wife and family and others that I harmed. Most importantly, I started the process (again) of making amends to myself, finding help in forgiving myself.

As I look back, the destructiveness of my gambling seems unimaginable. I experienced an erosion of the soul, of the emotion about the important things, the true caring of others and self. And it is the invisible self that is at the foundation of who we are at the core.

The therapist suggested I attend 90 GA meetings in 90 days. I could always go back to gambling if that didn’t work. I went to meetings three times a week. Today, I go to one or two meetings a week, all virtual because of Covid. I’ve had the same sponsor for 20 years. I became a sponsor, too, as a way to give back and as a continuing reminder to myself of what I have gained by not gambling.

The disease does not respect anyone. I’ve heard thousands of therapies—at least 25 a week for some 20 years or 25,000. The pain and suffering that the addiction of compulsive gambling causes to individuals and families is monumental. But just as transformational is the recovery one can achieve through the Gamblers Anonymous program.

GA asks new members not to watch sports for at least a year. That was important when I was new to the program. It’s even more important giving the insatiable betting opportunities in your face from every major sports league and team.

I first joined GA in the mid-90s. I was struggling with gambling; my marriage was chaotic. We were living paycheck to paycheck. A therapist told me he couldn’t help my gambling problem and suggested GA. I went for some months but dropped out, deciding that betting on golf was not a big deal, not really gambling but what all golfers do. What a fantasy! The golf bets soon went from a 5-5-5 Nassau to large sums. I was the main instigator in our foursome of doubling down on bets to amounts I couldn’t afford. It was about wanting to be the big shot and make the big play. That led back to casino and blackjack gambling and the losses became staggering. So, in desperation for money, among other things, I cleaned out that investment account—not in one moment but over months.

“I’ll pay it back,” I told myself the first time I dipped into the fund. It didn’t happen. I went back to the fund time and again until it was dry. I knew there would be a price to pay at home if ever the truth was discovered. But by this time, the risk didn’t matter. I was hooked on blackjack, going to casinos regularly and finding reasons to be in casino areas for business. A sales call, dinner with clients, colleagues, conferences, always with the seductive path to gambling that would be included in those meetings.

The anticipation of getting to the blackjack table was intoxicating. I carefully put a few bucks in my car’s glove compartment to stop for coffee or pay tolls to get home. Just before arriving at the casino, I’d stop at a restaurant or gas station and go to the bathroom so I wouldn’t waste time getting up from the casino tables.

I could spend hours at a table, starting with a small amount of money, slowly and patiently building winnings at the $10 table. The goal was to get a pile of money and head to the high-roller room, which I sometimes did. The minimum bet was $100, and I liked to play more than one hand. I recall with some awe seeing a pro sports team owner playing all seven hands with a stack of chips at each one.

The goal for me was to walk out with a load of money. One time on a successful night I asked for security to walk me to the car. That momentary success just whet my appetite for more and led me back to the tables. I had dreams of keeping the money, of investing it wisely, but addiction doesn’t work that way. The idea of risking more and more simply took over.

Still, I walked a careful line because I didn’t want to be caught. I didn’t want to jeopardize my job and my marriage. I was careful about not putting money on credit cards because my wife was wise to my issues and would watch and probe and certainly learned not to trust me. And I didn’t take out casino advances because that would show up on invoices.

So I hid cash in the house, but it was never in the closet cubby hole for long. I always went back.

Hooked now in a larger way, I lived for the next bet. I managed my work schedule, the money and the excuses for the time I was away. I opened a savings account, then borrowed money from that institution. It became my gambling slush fund.

Dealing with reality was not easy for me. As the youngest, I felt entitled. My parents were devout, and religion played a very important role in our lives. The “nos” always seemed loud and overdone to me. “Don’t do this or that” seemed like the primary message to these ears. And I rebelled by making my own rules, including gambling and stealing at an early age. That led down the road to addiction and to finally understand that I needed GA.

I’m proud of the changes I’ve made during recovery. My wife is still with me, and we face the challenges of life together in real ways. I am profoundly grateful for GA, my sponsor and the many mentors I have in the program.