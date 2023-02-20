FMIA: Jonathan Gannon on Philly’s Defensive Breakdown, and More from My Super Bowl Notebook

The Leads

The field. Adam Kilgore’s excellent piece in The Washington Post answers most of the questions about the unimaginably bad conditions of the Super Bowl playing surface: “The NFL wanted a lush Super Bowl field. It ended up with an ice rink.”

You saw the Eagles take the high road about it, with GM Howie Roseman saying both teams had to play on it. Did you see how he said it? Just my guess, but he looked mighty ticked off that his speed rushers on defense, including sackmaster Haason Reddick, looked like they needed skates, not cleats, to play on that field. Only two things to add, and this comes from a groundskeeper in the NFL: Rye grass is notoriously slippery, and when this turf was overseeded with rye to make the field green, lush and gorgeous, it probably increased the chance of slippage. And the fact that this grass was kept outside at night, with temperatures in the high thirties and forties in Phoenix overnight, could have led to more condensation from the cool weather when it was moved inside—even if, as Kilgore reports, the league dried the field when it was back inside.

Whatever the reason, the NFL better figure it out in the next 11 months. The field was inexcusable. Reddick was in on sacks in nine of his previous 10 games, and he had 19.5 sacks in 19 previous games this year. Though he hit Mahomes twice, Reddick wasn’t close to sacking him. Philadelphia had a league-best 78 sacks in 19 previous games, but got shut out against KC—the first time in three months that happened. Kansas City could gripe too.

By the way, there’s one other field in the NFL with grass that’s kept outside and wheeled in on trays for games: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Sirianni’s strategy. The biggest strategic questioning of a head coach coming out of the game was two-fold, both queries to Nick Sirianni:





After a season of bold calls, why’d you punt on fourth-and-three from your own 32-yard line, down 28-27 with 10:33 left in the game?

Sirianni said this week 32 out of 32 coaches would have punted there. He might be right, except that Kansas City had driven 75 and 75 yards on its first two possessions of the half, and there was no sign they could be stopped. However, I mostly agree with Sirianni here. Philadelphia, to this point in the 2022 season, faced fourth-and-three or less in their own territory 20 times. They punted 14 times and went for it six times. On each of those six times, it was fourth-and-one, and they made it all six times. This was a very good fourth-down team, and the Ben Baldwin “4th down decision bot ” claimed going for it had a 56-percent chance of succeeding. I know how this business works. If he went for it, failed, and Kansas City scored a touchdown on a short field, Sirianni would have been fricasseed.





Why have punter Arryn Siposs active, and why punt to the dangerous Kadarius Toney?

GM Howie Roseman built a superb roster in Philadelphia, probably the best in football. But the Eagles had a bottom-quartile punter each of the last two years—Siposs was 26th and 30th in the league in net punting in the last two years. And on the most important punt of his Eagles career, Siposs booted a high-schoolish, low 38-yarder that Toney returned 65 yards to the Eagles’ five-yard line. As for not kicking to Toney, that’s the ultimate second guess, and dumb. Prior to this Toney had returned 15 regular- and post-season punts this season for a 7.2-yard average, and the Eagles hadn’t allowed a return of longer than 26 yards all season.

Bieniemy to Washington. Eric Bieniemy going to Washington is good for the Commanders, horrible for the NFL. It’s beyond shameful that a two-time Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator makes a mostly lateral move (though with full play-designing and -calling power, which Bieniemy didn’t have in Kansas City) while the NFL has devoted so many resources to the paucity of Black coaches in the league. After the 2023 hiring cycle in the NFL, there are now four Black head coaches—Mike Tomlin, Todd Bowles, DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel (who has a Black father and white mother) and two other minority coaches, Ron Rivera and Robert Saleh.

What I’d do if I were Roger Goodell: I’d clean out all those in the league office assigned to improving the record on Black coaches and hire a new leader for the initiative. I’d start over. NFL EVP Troy Vincent surely has the passion for the job but the results are too far from satisfactory. I don’t blame Vincent, but at some point there’s got to be a new voice, a new leader. Bring in a new person with fresh eyes. Then have yet another urgent session at the league meetings in Phoenix next month with every owner, president and GM on hand. Roger Goodell has to make influencing the decision-making of 32 owners a 2023 priority, even if he feels like he’s done everything he can.

Sneak story. I doubt you’ve seen many stories quoting NFL sources or Competition Committee sources saying anything substantive about what can or should be done about the rugby scrums that became commonplace on short-yardage plays in the 2022 season. The Eagles were the best at it, by far, converting 34 of 38 quarterback sneaks into first downs. As a long-time Competition Committee-watcher, I’ve seen the way they handle plays like this. The committee, led by chair Rich McKay, doesn’t leak much, at least until after it meets for the first time in the off-season at the NFL Scouting Combine. The committee is due to meet in Indianapolis beginning early next week, and will hear from the influential Coaches Subcommittee on the issue.

I believe, through no Deep Throats, that the committee will try to adjust the rule that allows players to push the quarterback from behind, rather than the quarterback simply trying to make the short yardage with no teammate propulsion. Anytime there’s been a clear strategic tweak to a rule that makes it either unfair to one side or turns a play into something that was never intended—such as the rugby scrum the Eagles and others have used—the Competition Committee listens to all parties and tries to adjudicate fairness.

Why, you might ask, won’t the committee start to put its case out in public to garner media and public support for whichever way they’d be leaning? A couple of reasons. Because we’ve all seen the Eagles simply use a rule legally to gain an advantage no one could have seen coming, the committee doesn’t want to appear to be jumping on a team that did nothing wrong. Also, a three-quarters vote of the 32 teams would be needed to change the rule. So only nine teams (or eight plus the Eagles, presumably) would be needed to quash any attempt to change the rule. You saw that new Denver coach Sean Payton said last week he’ll make the play a part of his offensive strategy this year. You know from recent history that the Saints use a physical sneak strategy with 230-pound quarterback Taysom Hill. So it’s not a stretch to think that at least nine teams could be bullish on keeping the rule the way it is. This will certainly be something to watch, and I think it could be a big story when the NFL holds its annual meetings in Phoenix March 26-29.

On Jalen Hurts. “You either win or you learn.” That’s what the Philadelphia quarterback said after the game. It’s a perfect measure of the man. On his football journey from Tuscaloosa to Norman to south Philadelphia, Hurts has proven two things: He will not rest until he is the best he can be and until he wins the last game of the season. If I’m an Eagles fan, or a member of Eagle brass, I am thrilled that this excellent quarterback—who will be just 25 on opening day 2023—is the quarterback I’m rooting for to take us to the promised land. He will, or he will absolutely exhaust himself trying.

For Philadelphia, two who got away. The Colts hired offensive coordinator Shane Steichen from the Eagles’ staff as head coach; the already celebrated Brian Johnson, Sirianni’s QB coach, should fit into that role seamlessly. It won’t be as easy defensively. Jonathan Gannon, the widely respected defensive coordinator who ran everything about the Philly defense, took the Arizona head-coaching gig when it was offered by owner Michael Bidwill 24 hours after he walked off the field Sunday night. “We had to iron out a few things Tuesday morning,” Gannon told me Sunday from Arizona. “But it was pretty much done Monday night. Things happened fast. Howie Roseman told me after the game, ‘You won’t be coming back with us to Philadelphia. You’re staying here to interview for the Cardinals job.’” That’s when he officially learned the Cards requested permission for him to interview.

A quick conversation with the new Arizona coach:



FMIA: Kyler Murray’s been a little bit of a polarizing figure. How did he figure into you taking this job?

Gannon: “If Kyler Murray isn’t here, I don’t take this job. I think this offense will look much different. This guy does things that it completely handcuffs you how you play defense – at times. I think we can take him to another level and unleash his full skill set. We’re not gonna put him in gun all the time, I’ll tell you that. We’ll have two significant offenses with his skill set: one being under center and one being in the gun. Then obviously we’re gonna do what’s comfortable with him. The way to take pressure off the quarterback and the O-line is to put him under center at times. That’s the missing piece I thought they had with Kyler. They were in gun all the time. When you’re in gun all the time, you don’t make the defense defend certain play types. Now, when you get him under center, the defense has to defend a lot more type of play types. So there’s really two offenses I see us using.”

FMIA: Sounds like you were ready to leave, but it wasn’t easy.

Gannon: “I loved Philly. I love Mr. Lurie [owner Jeffrey Lurie]. I love Howie Roseman. I love Nick Sirianni. They came back and they were like, here’s a new offer. It’s gonna pay you more than being a head coach. That’s cool and I loved it there but I wanted to be a head coach and I was excited about this because of Mr. Bidwill—Michael, as he would say—[GM] Monti Ossenfort, and Kyler.”

FMIA: Reportedly, you are going to hire 29- and 35-year-old coordinators (defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, 29, and 35-year-old OC Drew Petzing). You have conviction on both young coaches?

Gannon: “One hundred percent convicted. You know, I talked about in the interview and the other guys that I interviewed for those jobs were all on the younger side, too, probably. One defensive guy was a little bit older. Age isn’t a prerequisite for firepower. I’ve always thought that. When we got to Philly, we had the youngest staff in the NFL. There’s a reason that our [players] ran into the building to come to work. I love that. I’m gonna have some guys with major, major experience worked into the staff because I value that, too. But as far as who’s running the offense and the defense, age was never a factor for me – what was in their brain and what was in their heart is. It’s capacity and character. That’s what I’m looking for in a staff.”

America doesn’t know Gannon. It certainly doesn’t know his coordinators. In 25 minutes on the phone Sunday, I learned Gannon doesn’t lack for enthusiasm.

“One of my biggest mentors is Mike Zimmer. Is my personality the same as Mike Zimmer? No, it is not. Am I in alignment with a lot of things that he did as a head coach for discipline, accountability, player performance? You bet your ass I am. That’s not saying like I’m a tough guy. Because I’m probably gonna run that more like Nick. They’re completely different personality types. But I’ll say this: Someone that worked around me would never say I’m soft on people.”

Gannon will need some patience. This team in the last 14-and-a-half months went from the NFC’s top seed in 2021 to a disaster area by the end of 2022. This roster needs a retooling, at minimum, and will be without Murray for a number of games as he recovers from his torn ACL.

Hello, Next Gen. So you thought it was startling, on the last two touchdowns of the 2022 NFL season, that no defensive player was in the same zip code of either Kadarius Toney or Skyy Moore when they scored. Per Next Gen Stats, Toney had 11.2 yards of separation from the nearest defender; Moore had 13.1 yards of separation.

In the NFL’s 284 regular- and post-season games this season, there were 793 TD passes. Toney’s reception had the 16th-most target separation of any touchdown this season; Moore’s had the ninth-most.

That means that the two Kansas City touchdowns that won the Super Bowl were among the easiest two percent, by measure of defensive separation, of the entire season.