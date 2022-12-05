FMIA Week 13: Brock Purdy Gets the Save and the Starting Job; Burrow Still Owns Mahomes and the Chiefs

10 Things I think I think

1. I think the Titans might just be in a slump, but man, averaging 18 points isn’t going to get much done in the post-season. I keep thinking of Mike Vrabel appearing (and that’s all it was—appearing) to be miffed in the Tennessee draft room after the trade of A.J. Brown to Philadelphia on draft weekend. Whatever his feeling was, and is, the Tennessee offense looked bad again at Philly Sunday. How’s this for salt in the offensive wound: The Titans have a worse point differential (minus-21) than Jacksonville (minus-14).

2. I think one thing I never thought would happen this year is going to happen: Detroit’s first-round pick from the Rams will be higher than its own pick. Right now the pick from the Rams is four and the Detroit pick is 15. That second pick could creep lower, too. Detroit’s 4-1 in its last five and obliterated the Jags Sunday.

3. I think there were a few designs that stood out to me from this week’s “My Cause My Cleats.” (Note: I did not see all of them.)

a. Brian Robinson’s “End Gun Violence” design, benefitting Everytown, an organization working for gun safety. Robinson was shot twice in August.

b. Eleven Houston players’ “Metchie Strong” design, in support of their teammate John Metchie III, who is sitting out this season as he battles leukemia.

In celebration of #MyCauseMyCleats, the WR room will wear cleats honoring John Metchie III and his battle against leukemia🥋🧡 pic.twitter.com/ksfsJ425oJ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 29, 2022

c. Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz’s unique spin on “cleats,” benefitting the Women’s Sports Foundation.

4. I think I learned so much I didn’t know about tight ends, and about football, from Tyler Dunne’s book “The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football.” Best sentence in the book: “The tight end is the sport itself distilled to one position.” When you do a book, you start with a premise—that one right there—and you build your story around it. I like how Dunne did it. He went through eras of modern football using the great tight ends to tell their own stories and the stories of how the game has changed. The anecdotes are priceless: Wait till you read the one about the day George Kittle was born, and how football practically seeped into his mother’s womb. Anyway, here’s a gem from the Mike Ditka section, which emphasized Ditka’s love of hitting and the rare softness of his hands—perfect traits for a tight end if only someone would recognize it:



It’s no coincidence that over the course of his career, 1961 to 1972, the number of Americans who cited pro football as their favorite sport increased by 15 percent while baseball slid from 34 to 21 percent. The sport’s inherent violence was intoxicating—ruthless yet aesthetically beautiful.

...

He cannot fathom how his two hands would go on to catch 427 passes in professional football.

“Luke Johnsos. Without him, I wouldn’t be talking to you today.”

Johnsos played for the Bears from 1929 to 1936 before then coaching under founder/owner/head coach George Halas for the next 33 seasons. As the team’s offensive coordinator in 1961, Johnsos recognized that Ditka owned a set of soft hands for his size and knew it would be difficult for defensive backs to tackle him in open space. The birth of the tight end was rooted in simple strategy. Detached from the trenches, a large human could do serious damage against much smaller humans.

5. I think Dunne’s book is a jarring reminder of what good coaches do. I mean, good coaches find players on their roster who are matchup problems for the opposition. Ditka wasn’t a matchup problem. He was a matchup nightmare. Luke Johnsos, rest his soul, figured out how a man the size of a tackle with the hands of Don Hutson could murdelize a defense. In his first season, 1961, Ditka caught 56 passes for 1,076 yards, a ridiculous 19.2-yard average, with 12 touchdowns. And a great career was born. Look at the tight ends since then who have dominated, all the way up to Travis Kelce and George Kittle and Mark Andrews today. They can catch, and they can block, and they’re happy to do both. Nice job by Dunne reminding us all what football really is. It’s a game of very physical matchups, mostly.

6. I think I’ve started to wonder—and I emphasize started—whether Bill Belichick, who needs 21 wins to break Don Shula’s all-time record for coaching victories, will get them in New England. Series of “I thinks” will explain why.

7. I think I got a great text Thursday night, in the midst of the Buffalo-New England game, from a smart, veteran NFL scout. The text: “Watching Mac Jones and Josh Allen throw in the same game isn’t good for Mac Jones.” I swear, 30 seconds later, Allen, running to his right, threw a perfect strike 58 yards in the air into the end zone for what momentarily was a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. (It got called back.) But the collective difference between the passers in the four meetings between Allen and Jones is stark.

8. I think that game Thursday night said this to me: The Bills have become to New England what the Patriots were to Buffalo for two decades. Not to put Josh Allen on a Tom Brady trajectory, but just in terms of football, the gap between Allen and Jones is worrisome for New England, and the talent gap between the depth of the Brandon Beane Bills and the Bill Belichick Patriots is big. That gap has led to the Bills winning the last three games in the series by an average of 19 points. Amazing to consider that the Patriots really aren’t close to Buffalo now. To triple-down on the differences between the two teams, consider how non-competitive that game felt. Buffalo was playing without two of its five most important defensive players, Von Miller and Micah Hyde, and still controlled the ball for 38 minutes. Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Bills up 24-7, New England, needing three scores, had the most painful, clunky drive imaginable—17 plays, taking almost six minutes, and getting just a field goal out of it. Six incompletions on the drive. When it was over, and Buffalo got the ensuing onside kick, Belichick didn’t even bother to use his three timeouts to try to get the ball back. He white-flagged the last two minutes. That’s how hopeless this felt.

9. I think Robert Kraft, who is 81 and will enter his 30th year of Patriots ownership in 2023, is not in this to rebuild deliberately. He has to be looking at the dung-show on the Patriots’ offensive staff and wondering why Belichick left the offense so wanting this year. Anyway, I can’t see anything weird happening this year. But I have my antennae up about the Patriots for 2023.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. So close, you Ohio Bobcats. Mid-American Conference Championship Game Saturday at Ford Field: Toledo 17, Ohio 7. So my alma mater still hasn’t won a MAC football title since 1968. Bummer. But heck of a season for the Bobcats, particularly after losing the best quarterback in the conference, Kurtis Rourke, to a knee injury last month.

b. Colorado coach Deion Sanders. It’s got a nice ring to it. I love the story, and I’ll love it if Sanders can get the Buffaloes back to glory days. Who’s going to out-recruit Deion?

c. Texas pitcher Jacob deGrom. I understand taking five years and $185 million, particularly when no one else is offering that much. But I will harp on this: deGrom has missed 65 percent of the last three years with injuries. He’ll be 35 in midseason 2023. He’s pitched 224.1 innings in the last three years; N.L. Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara pitched 228.2 innings in 2022 alone. Giving deGrom five guaranteed years reminds me of the contract Cleveland gave to Deshaun Watson. The only way the Browns could have gotten Watson to come to Cleveland was to offer him a five-year fully guaranteed deal for sick money. The only way the Rangers could have gotten deGrom to come to Texas was to offer him a five-year fully guaranteed deal for sick money.

d. The Howard Stern interview with Bruce Springsteen, all 136 minutes of it, was a great and prying and emotional and insightful look into the life and times of Springsteen, and a little bit into Howard as well. If you have HBO, you can watch it here. If not, you can see some clips on SiriusXM, where it aired five weeks ago.

e. It took me four good dog-walks to get through it all. And SiriusXM: now I’ve got a subscription and the app on my phone, so you’ve hooked me, for now.

f. So many enlightening things, but what struck me was how appreciative Springsteen sounded for this gigantically famous and wealthy life. It all happened because, as he explains, his Catholic ethos and drive could not be extinguished when he was a teen in Jersey determined to be great at the guitar:



“I was obsessed with it. It was everything. It was an enormous part of my day growing up, every day. What are the odds of being successful? Very, very slim. I stood on the stage of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame one night, and I had Mick Jagger to my right and George Harrison on my left.

“I go, ‘Okay. Millions of kids in 1964 picked up a guitar. Millions. A few of them learned to play a little bit. A few of those got in a little local band. A few of those might have gotten into a recording studio and made a demo and maybe they even had one record released. A few of those, maybe, made an album. A few of those had an album that was successful. A few of those had a career that lasted more than four or five years.

“You start whittling it down, and you realize, well, for better or for worse, I was the one that ended up on the stage that night. It’s as shocking to me as it is to anybody else. I put all the time and work in, but there’s still a lot of natural ability and luck that goes into it. And I never take it for granted.”

g. Over the years, I’ve realized how weary the non-Bruce segment of the populace is of the Springsteenaholics. All good. But if you’re a fan, this is the best interview of the guy I’ve ever heard.

h. Football Story of the Week: Logan Murdock of The Ringer with a really insightful piece on an oft-misunderstood player, cornerback Marcus Peters of the Ravens, confronting his football mortality.

i. I like the way Murdock writes it, because Peters talks to him like they’ve known each other for a long time, which they have. And Murdock doesn’t sanitize the language. The most interesting thing, I thought, was the stuff about his leadership role on the Baltimore D:



Along the way, he became the team’s elder statesman. When young defensive backs need reassurance, he’s there to provide a lesson. “He’s the guy in the DB room and even in the defensive room when things start going awry, he gets everybody back on the same page,” rookie safety Kyle Hamilton tells me. “When we’re maybe a little unfocused, he focuses back up and he’s a great vet in that way and gets everybody on the same page.”

And in a locker room with many players who were in grade school when Peters was drafted, he’s become a respected voice on the team.

“He a real individual, you know he gon’ keep it real,” Jackson tells me. “That’s what you want. I consider him an OG because he’s been in the league and he’s smart as f---, he knows what he’s doing when he’s out there on that field. He’s one in a million at that cornerback position. A lot of respect from me, fasho.”

j. “Fasho.” Had to think about that for a few seconds. “For sure.” Very nice job by Murdock. I learned a lot about Marcus Peters.

k. Dennis Byrd Remembrance of the Week: Thirty years ago this week, the former New York Jets defensive end was paralyzed in a game against Kansas City. I wrote about a player I’d never met for Sports Illustrated that week.

Byrd was eventually able to walk again through rehabilitation. Here he is having his jersey retired in 2012. (Al Pereira / Getty) Getty Images

l. Byrd died in 2016. So many things I’ll never forget about this story. I tear up right now thinking about it. I read this story now and again to remind myself of the goodness that is in so many people who we never know. Byrd, a White man from Mustang, Okla., and roommate Marvin Washington, Black and from Dallas, got to be great friends, and Washington was a great resource for this story.

m. I speculated why Byrd, in the days after the on-field collision in New Jersey, became such a notable person when no one knew who he was before it happened. I wrote:



Maybe it was something Byrd said when he was praying with some friends in his hospital room the night before he underwent a seven-hour operation to clear debris from his injured spinal column and stabilize his spine. “God, I know you did this for a reason,” Byrd said. “I’m your messenger.”

Or maybe it was the message that Byrd’s wife, Angela, sent by way of Jet kicker and family friend Cary Blanchard to the huge press contingent waiting for word, any word, on Dennis’s condition. “Tell them Dennis says he’s glad God chose him for this, because he has the strength to handle it,” she said. “And tell them I’m glad God chose me as Dennis’s partner.”

His vision blurred by tears, Blanchard delivered the message.

...

On the Saturday night before the fateful game against the Chiefs, Byrd and Washington, roommates on the road and whenever the Jets stay in a local hotel the night before a home game, prayed together in their room at the Marriott Glenpointe, in Teaneck, N.J. Then they watched “A League of Their Own” on pay TV, and after that they talked for an hour before turning out the lights to go to sleep.

“I love you, Marvin,” Byrd said.

“I love you, Dennis,” Washington said.

“Every week we say that to each other before we go to sleep,” Washington says.

Washington once noticed that when they prayed in their room the night before a game, Byrd would roll something around in his hands, as someone might finger a rosary. It was a tiny leather sack. Dennis told him it contained locks of hair and personal trinkets from Angela and [daughter] Ashtin and jewelry that had belonged to his mother. “He does it so he can feel close to his family,” Washington says.

n. How much did Dennis Byrd resonate with America? About a week after that story ran in the magazine, I got a letter from a pastor who told me he’d read my story to his parish for his Sunday sermon. Not for part of the sermon. That was the sermon. I don’t credit me. I credit Byrd the person.

o. Can’t get too upset by the U.S. losing to the Netherlands in the World Cup. The Dutch are better. They finish so well, which we do not. And two of our three best players in the tournament (IMO), Sergiño Dest and Tyler Adams, will regret not keeping up on two goals on crosses in the box. Soccer’s a cruel game sometimes. It punishes you for lapses like the defensive ones Dest and Adams had.

p. Jewel of a goal against Iran, Christian Pulisic. How wonderfully fitting it was that the man who had been the great hope for the U.S. soccer movement for years, and who has shouldered that pressure with class since being a kid in Harrisburg, went to Qatar knowing if the U.S. didn’t survive the group phase and get to the knockout round, he would get the majority of the blame for not lifting his team. He not only scored the goal to get the U.S. to the round of 16, but he did it while endangering himself at full speed.

Christian Pulisic lays his body on the line to deliver the United States the lead!!!!



🎥: @TelemundoSports | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hrj8NaCEBW — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) November 29, 2022

q. Andrew Beaton, the Wall Street Journal writer who mostly covers the NFL but also dabbles in other sports, is so good at finding the stories the rest of us wish we’d written. In Qatar, Beaton wrote this gem on U.S. goaltender Matt Turner, who shut out England and Iran in the group phase and allowed only a penalty-shot goal against Wales—zero non-penalty goals in three World Cup games (before allowing three, not much his fault, against Holland).

r. At Fairfield (Conn.) University, Turner’s claim to fame was a blooper of a goal he let in against Iona in 2013 that ESPN played about a thousand times. But his is the story of a player who wouldn’t let his worst moment define him—and was willing to do anything, like playing for a low-level pro team in Richmond for two years, to earn his chance to tend goal at the highest level of the sport. Wrote Beaton:



Before Turner became a goalkeeper for Arsenal and the U.S., he needed a bit of happenstance just to get a job with a lower league team like the Richmond Kickers. Scouts for Champions League clubs don’t exactly make a habit of combing through Fairfield University.

But on the advice of a friend who happened to attend Fairfield, Remi Roy, then the goalkeeping coach of the MLS’s New England Revolution, checked out Turner on tape. “It was a little bit of luck that my buddy called me and sent it to me,” Roy says.

Roy was impressed, but the team never had any intent on drafting Turner. That would’ve been wasting a draft pick when the Revolution could just sign him as an undrafted free agent. After that, the club needed somewhere to stash him.

Turner was nowhere near ready to play in MLS yet, so the Revolution worked out a deal with a lower-tier team: Turner would train all week in New England, and then after practices on Friday he would fly to play with the Richmond Kickers to get game action.

s. That’s the guy who shut out mighty England. There’s a lesson in that for all of us: Sometimes life does throw you too many obstacles to succeed, surely. But as much as you can, control your own life story.

t. Podcast of the Week: “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, interviewed by Doreen St. Felix on The New Yorker Radio Hour.

u. “Abbott Elementary” is wonderful—the only non-sports primetime TV show I watch regularly. Brunson reads her place and time so perfectly. This is an educational listen on Brunson, her thought process, and TV today.

v. Said Brunson:



“Abbott is really great because the stories of this school are unique to those walls. It doesn’t concern itself with world events. That was another cheat code of Abbott is I don’t have to bring in world events to the show. When we go into the Abbott writer’s room, the news doesn’t even matter, we are talking about what is going on with these people in this school.

“Abbott is so much inspired by everyday people. I find people who just wake up in the morning and go to their job—I find that to be the most triumphant. I watched my mom go to work every day. She never complained, which was so fascinating to me. My mother’s a teacher. She retired but her job is hard. I’m sure people in this room have hard jobs, way harder than mine. You get up and you put your clothes on and you get out of bed and you go to f---ing work and people probably aren’t that nice to you. You’re not getting paid as much as you should. I don’t care what you do, you’re not getting paid as much as you should be paid and that is the most triumphant act. There is nothing that I could do or the president could do or anyone can do that is more triumphant than someone going to their sh---y job.”

w. So cool.

x. Georgia-Ohio State, Michigan-TCU. I mean, you’ll have to tell me because it’s not my specialty. But that’s a pretty lukewarm twinbill for the football semis, isn’t it?

y. RIP, Christine McVie. One of my favorite voices in modern music.

z. My sympathy to the family of Kevin Monaghan and wife Hilary Walsh on the loss of their daughter Molly. When I got to NBC full-time in 2018, Kevin was my godfather and problem-solver, and he was invaluable to me. He still is. Now retired, Kevin and the family will deal with the death of Molly employing the same love and warmth they shower on everything in their lives. There was a memorial for Molly Monaghan Friday in the town where Kevin and Hilary raised the family, Montclair, N.J. There were so many people, maybe 500, who jammed a local pub, Egan and Sons, that it spilled over into the back courtyard. The love in that Irish bar was palpable. So many of Molly’s friends from high school, and so many business and personal friends there for Kevin and Hilary. The sadness in the place was heavy, the love for the family immeasurable.