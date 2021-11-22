FMIA Week 11: The Best RB Playing In The NFL Put On An Old-School Show; 10 Things To Love About Wild Sunday

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think this is how nutty the AFC pennant race has been: Fifteen mornings ago, the Raiders were prepping at their Jersey City hotel to get on the bus to play the Giants. Vegas was 5-2. Only one team in the conference, Tennessee, had more wins (six). The Raiders were a game up on Los Angeles and Kansas City, and one-and-a-half up on Denver, in the AFC West. Not exactly a comfy lead, but a lead nonetheless. Starting in the Meadowlands that day, the once-potent Raiders—playing without speedy wideeout Henry Ruggs for the first time after his apparent alcohol-fueled death crash in Las Vegas—have scored 43 points in three games, and lost them by 7, 27 and 19 points. Derek Carr: four touchdowns, four picks, low impact. Now Dallas on a short week, and they still have Kansas City and Indy on the road in the last five weeks.

2. I think I’ve heard a lot of discussion in recent days about how bad the officiating is (it’s dodgy, but not worse than in past years) and how full-time officials are the answer to this issue. I’m dubious. Over the weekend, I asked two of the people whose opinions I trust most about officiating: Would full-time officials make the craft better?

• Dean Blandino, FOX rules analyst, former NFL VP of officiating: “A lot of people don’t see it as a solution. But I think it would certainly be, from a perception standpoint, a positive. Officials wouldn’t have other jobs taking away from the NFL job. Exactly what they’d be doing all season, I am not sure. But people who spend more time on their craft are going to be better at it. Overall, I don’t think you’d move the needle all that much, but even a small improvement would be worth it because there’s so much at stake. There is no quick fix, and I don’t think this would immediately change the quality. Over time—three, five, seven years—you might see overall quality of officiating improve.

“One other thing is the opportunity to improve in the offseason. Right now, officials have a dead period between the end of the season and April 15 where they’re not supposed to be doing anything on officiating. That’s a missed opportunity that could be addressed if officiating is a full-time job.”

• Terry McAulay, NBC rules analyst, three-time Super Bowl referee: “I don’t believe it would make officiating better in any way, shape or form. The only way it would possibly improve an official’s life is there wouldn’t the stress added to your life that a full-time job adds. I used to get home from a Sunday game maybe 11 or 12 o’clock at night, and I’d be at my desk [as a computer scientist] at 6 the next morning. There really wasn’t much downtime. That really would be the only pro. A few years ago, the NFL had a program where some officials were full-time employees. [In 2017, 21 officials were hired full-time, and that number increased to 24 in 2018. I should point out that the NFL and the NFL Referees Association couldn’t agree on a path forward for the full-time officials and so the program was discontinued.] If the NFL was seeing improvements with those officials or their crews, I doubt the program would have gone away. I just think there’s only so much video you can watch, so many tests you can take. It gets to the point of diminishing returns, and I don’t think making officials full-time makes officiating better.”

3. I think if you’ve read me recently, you know I’m not a big fan of the taunting calls being emphasized by the league. But how stupid was it for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, knowing the officials are looking for any little thing to call taunting, to point at Dallas linebacker Luke Gifford as he crossed the goal line with a touchdown Sunday? That was the easiest call an official had to make in all of Week 11! It was a foolish decision by Edwards-Helaire.

4. I think the football-reporting story of the week was Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on an accusation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccination card. Stroud found evidence on what is suspected to be a problem around the league—fake vax cards. Wrote Stroud:



Brown’s girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, told Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz in a text message July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2, according to a screen grab he provided to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I can try,” Ruiz responded.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau texted.

The text exchange between Moreau and Ruiz does not refer to Brown by name. The wide receiver is often called A.B. by friends, coaches and teammates. Brown wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine card, Ruiz alleged, because it’s the only one that consists of a single shot and would require less paperwork.

A few thoughts:

a. A rep of Brown told Stroud the player has been vaccinated.

b. There are quite a few people in Brown’s past who read that last sentence and said, “Riiiiiiiiiiiiight.”

c. I am reminded of one of the great lines in movie history. It’s from Casablanca, when Captain Renault (Claude Raines) of local law enforcement in Casablanca, just before being handed his winnings by a croupier, closes down Rick’s Café (Humphrey Bogart is Rick) and says, “I’m shocked—shocked!—to find that gambling is going on in here!”

d. Stroud reported that, “To document the list of vaccinated players as quickly as possible, the Bucs would sometimes have Guerrero or others in the organization photograph the cards to send to head trainer Bobby Slater and eventually to their infection control officer.” So the Bucs very likely have the card, and of course they should have it. For those of you who have been vaccinated, you understand how easy it would be to check the validity of Brown’s card. Look at the front of your vax card. In each case, it lists where the shot was given and what batch the vaccine came from. All you have to do is contact the agency/site on the front of the card and check whether the person claiming he got a shot at that site and from that batch actually got it.

e. In my opinion, if Brown is confirmed to have forged his vaccine status, he should be suspended. And I believe a suspension will definitely be on the table, particularly since forging a vaccination card is a federal crime.

5. I think the most interesting remaining five-game stretch of the season belongs to the Buffalo Bills, and it starts Thanksgiving night. In order: at New Orleans (Thursday night), New England (Monday night), at Tampa Bay (Sunday), Carolina (Saturday or Sunday, TBD), at New England (Sunday). Five games in 32 days, all against playoff contenders or playoff locks. With three losses in the last five weeks, the Bills are in trouble and don’t have much time to figure things out.

6. I think one of those games, against Carolina, is part of an intriguing decision the NFL has to make, and will make as soon as today. The NFL has a doubleheader on NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 18, with games at 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The league has chosen five games to be in limbo that weekend, with two moved to that Saturday slot and three played on Sunday. I’d guess it’s unlikely that Jets-Miami and WFT-Philadelphia will be part of the standalone Saturday twinbill. The other three games, I’d guess, are the best candidates: New England-Indianapolis (the favorite), Las Vegas-Cleveland and Carolina-Buffalo. I’d guess the revived Patriots in primetime is an offer the NFL can’t refuse. Stay tuned for that call.

7. I think I’ve seen two episodes of “The Man in the Arena,” the ESPN+ 10-part series on Tom Brady’s 10 Super Bowl seasons, and if America wasn’t so Bradied out right now, and so worn out on all things Patriots/Brady, I’d write a lot more about it. Because the two shows I saw (Episode 3 with the win over Philly, Episode 4 with the first loss to the Giants) are really interesting and informative. The three nuggets I found compelling:

• The shows are Brady against a white screen, narrating what each season was like, with a couple of guests expanding on what exactly happened in that season. Series producer Gotham Chopra is a Patriots fan, a Brady fan, and is in business with him. “But as a filmmaker, as a storyteller, I might be more interested in the pursuit of greatness. How did this guy become the best? What were the component parts that pulled that together? That to me is the story that’s bigger than football. You don’t have to be a Patriots fan. You don’t even have to care so much about football to sort of appreciate it.”

• In Ep. 3, the guests are Mike Vrabel and Tedy Bruschi, key players in the Super Bowl win over the Eagles. They explain something I’d never heard about that year—what made it special with the inner competition among the player-leaders who were called the “edgers.” Said series producer Gotham Chopra: “‘Edger’ was just like driving each other to the edge. It was this intense, never-ending internal competition that left the players exhausted at the end of the year.” As Vrabel said, “You could be as ruthless as you wanted to be.” At the end of the season, Brady said, “I was tired. I was tired. Everything comes with a cost.” That cost: a great team went 10-6 and lost to Denver by two touchdowns in the divisional round of the playoffs.

• Randy Moss is so important in Ep. 4. He reveals that, as a member of the Raiders, he secretly flew from the Bay Area to Minnesota after a Raider game to see Brady before a Monday night game at the Vikings, just to tell him how much he wanted to play for the Patriots. “Snuck into the Patriots’ team hotel!” Moss says. Brady: “He said, ‘Bro, I wanna play with you.’ “ A year later, Moss to the Pats for a fourth-round pick, Brady to Moss for 23 touchdowns, and New England goes 16-0 in the regular season.

8. I think this is something I have wondered about for years and wonder if you ever have: In an era when head trauma is so well-studied and well-monitored, why do players bash helmets together to celebrate? Wouldn’t that actually be something players should never want to do?

9. I think one of the interesting things about being a Hall of Fame voter is letting time pass. Sounds silly, I know. But one of the things about the process that I like is taking time to let a player’s career marinate for a while. Like the career of Tiki Barber. When he retired following the 2006 season, not many thought of Barber as a Hall of Famer. Clearly, because he hasn’t gotten close, maybe people still don’t. But each year around this time, the Hall sends out a list of about 120 candidates, and the 49 voters pick their 25 favorites. Each year I look at every candidate, just to be sure I’m not forgetting something or someone, and the running back crop caught my eye this year.

What a rich group of 16 candidates: Barber, Eddie George, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (it’s not the NFL Hall of Fame, so USFL numbers count for something), Ricky Watters, Mike Alstott, Lorenzo Neal, Shaun Alexander (a one-time MVP) among them. I remembered Barber going out of the game on top, but I didn’t realize how high that was. So I went back and compared him to the two best backs of the past 20 years (maybe Derrick Henry will pass one or both, but he hasn’t yet) in scrimmage yards, all yards earned from rushing and catching the ball. The comparison is pretty striking. The most productive five straight seasons in scrimmage yards for LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson and Tiki Barber:



Tomlinson (2002-06): 79 games, 10,473 yards, 2094.6 yards per season, 5.11 yards per touch. Barber (2002-06): 80 games, 10,274 yards, 2,054.8 yards per season, 5.44 yards per touch. Peterson (2008-12): 75 games, 8,766 yards, 1,753.8 yards per season, 5.24 yards per touch.

Now that presents Barber in a different light, does it not?

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. This is what you do when you’re Arkansas, and you play at Alabama, and you’re a big underdog, and you’ve got to try everything you can to overcome the talent gap between the programs:

b. That right there is one of the things that makes football so much fun.

c. Football Story of the Week: Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, with a prescient and thorough story about the evolution of the quarterback position at breakneck speed.

d. So true, so smart. Conor Orr is one of the top football writers alive today. This is a story that would make Paul Zimmerman proud. It’s about a series of passes by some of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league—Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray—making throws off unscientific and non-traditional platforms, and making them work. Great example of the power of observation, and how it can lead to a great story. Writes Orr of these odd throws that would make lovers of great mechanics wince:



These throws, cultivated on practice fields, tell the story of a gridiron “cultural evolution,” a term scientists use to describe a change that is not genetic in nature but a learned adaptation acquired from other members of the species. Evolutionary experts are just now discovering how various species can adapt and change faster than ever expected. The same can be said for quarterbacks who, after years of stagnancy and groupthink, are opening their minds to achieve stunning results.

“This is a little bit different than how [Charles] Darwin envisioned evolution, which was a slow, gradual change over time,” says Hopi Hoekstra, a world-renowned professor of organismic and evolutionary biology and of molecular and cellular biology at Harvard. “We definitely know that evolution can act in a burst.”

Think of quarterback as its own species, and consider how hellish its natural habitat has become over the past three decades. There used to be only one Lawrence Taylor, a speed pass rusher who could not be contained by a single blocker—now there’s at least one on almost every team. Defensive backs have gotten taller and faster. Defensive tackles are 35 pounds heavier on average but run the 40 in times that compare favorably with old-school wide receivers’. The pocket, the quarterback’s oasis, has become a feeding ground for apex predators.

… In the wild, circumstances like these are how a species either reaches extinction or avoids that fate by evolving. “It’s like Jurassic Park—life finds a way, right?” says Shane Campbell-Staton, an assistant professor of evolutionary biology at Princeton. “At the same time, some species are going extinct. They are. But that is also part of evolutionary change.”

Campbell-Staton has studied the effect of urbanization on the anole lizard in Puerto Rico and the surge of tuskless female elephants emerging in central Mozambique following the civil war. His work has centered on the phenomenon that as the human race hurls curveballs at the plants, fish, birds, insects and mammals in this world, some find a way to overcome in a matter of a few short years. The lizards in Puerto Rico? They ventured into the heat of big cities and, over the course of a generation, sprouted longer limbs to adapt to the flat, smooth surfaces. They grew larger toe pads so they could better cling to concrete and metal. They got noticeably faster than their forest counterparts to avoid humans and cars racing through streets.

… “Quarterbacks have to evolve,” says John Beck, a former NFL quarterback who trains Zach Wilson, Matt Ryan and Trey Lance, among others, and is currently on contract as a consultant with the Jets. “Look what defenses can do. Pass rushes. Coverage. Everyone tries to use all their weapons. Athleticism is one of those weapons. Everyone is going to use it. So the quarterback cannot stay the same.”

e. No one knows what the future holds. But as Orr writes, it’s going to be fascinating to watch. The defensive response will be fun too.

f. This is a question I’ve wondered about for a long time. Now I’ll ask all of you who are familiar with doing crossword puzzles, or familiar with the strange ways of the human brain, or both: Why is that you can be doing a crossword puzzle, get stuck on one particular section or clue, then walk away and come back seven hours later and read the clue again and say, “Got it!”

g. The other day, this happened. We do puzzles in oddball order sometimes, with the Sunday puzzle, a longer one, sometimes taking a while to get to because, well, Sunday is not really a crossword day for me in the autumn. The clue in the Oct. 24 New York Times crossword, 100 across, was “Orangish shade.” Nine letters. I had the first letter, T. I had the eighth letter, N. And I had no idea. That was around lunchtime. Then life interceded. After dinner, puttering around, stacking some newspapers in a pile, I saw the half-completed puzzle. Saw the clue “Orangish shade” again.

h. TANGERINE. Knew it right away.

i. I don’t understand why the brain works that way. Help!

j. Feel Good Story of the Week: KODE-TV in Joplin, Mo., on the freshman long-snapper at Pittsburg (Kans.) State who fixed the broken-down team bus on the way to a road game so the team could, you know, actually play in the road game.

k. The snapper, Timmy Malinowski, is an automotive technology major.

l. Say no more.

m. My favorite things about the Texas Tech radio crew—Brian Jensen, John Harris—being suspended for a week for dog-cussing the officials on the air last week, in part for a goal-line pick/trap by Texas Tech that was ruled incomplete, against Iowa State: Tech actually won the game 41-38. Each team was called for five penalties. “The Big 12 doesn’t want Iowa State to lose this game,” Hansen said at one point. Some evidence would be nice.

n. Oral History of the Week: Brian Baumgartner and Ben Silverman, in a story for Air Mail, on how “The Office” came to be.

o. If you can cope with the 64,000 ads breaking up the copy, it’s a fun piece by the actor who played Kevin (Baumgartner) and the producer of the show (Silverman).

p. The story recalls the early reviews in 2005, including the one from NPR that said: “Steve Carell is all noise and stupidity. He’s like a sketch comedy character, not a real person. Not just foolish but a fool.”

q. How Phyllis got her gig:



PHYLLIS SMITH (“Phyllis Vance”): “I was working as a receptionist in an aerospace-defense company in Sherman Oaks. A friend of mine … called and said, ‘Phyllis, they need a mousy woman for a court show.’ I really didn’t want to, but I had one hour for lunch, so I drove over the hill [into the San Fernando Valley] to do this audition.”

r. The rest is history. I love how so many cool things happen because of happenstance.

s. So many reasons to worry about our country right now, but I’ll give you one: In the most recent Congressional election in Arizona’s 4th district, 69.7 percent of the voters cast ballots for Paul Gosar. That’s 278,002 people who voted for a man whose website posted a photoshopped cartoon depicting him killing a figure of fellow U.S. Congress member Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. That caused him to be the 24th politician in U.S. history to be censured by the House of Representatives. Soon after the censure, Gosar retweeted the same anime from a conservative podcaster who supported him. I wish this was just crass and crude, but it’s so far beyond that, and such a sad day for our country to know that thousands and thousands of Arizonans almost certainly still have this creep’s back.

t. I’ll get 50 emails this week on that Gosar note, and I predict the majority will be in support of a United States congressman proud of an image of him killing a member of Congress, then doubling down on it after being disciplined for it.

u. Prove me wrong, readers. I pray you do.

v. Got the Pfizer booster the other day. Sigh of relief headed into Thanksgiving with the family in Seattle.

w. Fifty-eight years ago this afternoon, the world changed. President Kennedy was assassinated. School ended early in a little town in Connecticut, the students walked home, and a first-grader opened the door to his house and found his mother crying.

x. Next week I plan to have a holiday book section in the column, to make your holiday gift-giving simple. You’ll thank me for these gems.