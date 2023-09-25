FMIA Week 3: De’Von Achane’s Not-Undersized Impact and C.J. Stroud’s “Grown Men”

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think there was certainly too much hype about Chicago, a team with major questions entering the season. But the issues that have surfaced in the first three weeks have shocked the system. We’ll certainly find out more about the departure of defensive coordinator Alan Williams for good last week; it may be sordid, but until we have the real story, I’ll reserve judgment. The story needs to be discovered, by the way; some may view it as Williams’ private business, but when his private business, whatever it is, interferes with a team that’s essentially a public trust, the public certainly has a right to know what happened here. The biggest issue is the future of Justin Fields. He’s an electric player, certainly. But what he hasn’t proven in 2.2 seasons is his ability to consistently make plays and drives from the pocket. He may do that, but I’m skeptical—as it seems is most of Chicagoland. So if this disaster of a season continues in the same way, you’ve got to think about a few things.



One: pursuing a quarterback in what looks to be a draft rich with them.

Two: If you're looking for a quarterback after a debacle of a season, don't you also have to remake the coaching staff, with whoever the genius of the season looks to be in January? If you need an offensive guy, that places Matt Eberflus on the endangered list.

Three: Could GM Ryan Poles be in trouble? I have my doubts; I don't think the McCaskeys would fire both coach and GM so early in their terms.

Four: This is just an observation, but what's incredible to me is the Bears look worse—at least early this year—than they did last year, when they had the $90-million dead-cap anchor weighing down the franchise. When you don't have consistent quarterback play, and you can't protect the quarterback who's struggling to play consistently, you have no hope. And the Bears may get some wins, but I don't see how they salvage this season without an immediate improvement in Fields. I'm dubious about that.

2. I think, watching De’Von Achane run it for the Dolphins Sunday, I thought: Miami doesn’t have to trade for Jonathan Taylor. And the Dolphins shouldn’t. They should use their cap and draft capital elsewhere on a talent-rich roster.

3. I think I found this interesting:



Noise made about how bad artificial turf is after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on a contact injury on artificial turf on Monday Night Football in week one: Ear-splitting. Endless.

Noise made about natural grass after Nick Chubb tore knee ligaments on a contact injury on natural grass on Monday Night Football in week two: Not a peep—at least that I heard.

4. I think talking heads are talking heads, and I have been one at some points in my career, and I’m sure lots of people treated some of the things I’ve said with disdain. That’s the business. But I was taken aback by something Lee Corso said on ESPN Saturday. He called the Oregon State-Washington State game “The No One Watches Bowl.” Three questions for Corso: Would you have said that if the game was televised by ESPN, instead of Fox? (Absolutely not.) Did you know that 2.28 million people watched Washington State beat Wisconsin this month, which is more than watched ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown and ESPN Sunday Night Baseball—combined—the previous week? (Of course not.) And more importantly, how can you rip a game from a conference that ESPN and Fox helped render defunct by strengthening the SEC and Big Ten and neutering the Pac 12, a game with two Top-25 teams? (I would make a “No One Watches Bowl” crack about a guy who had two winning seasons in 10 years at almighty Indiana, but it’s better to say: You’re kidding, right?) Of course Ohio State-Notre Dame was going to dominate the Saturday prime-time ratings, but that was a bush-league knock on a good football game. Good for the Washington State coach, Jake Dickert, for calling out Corso.

5. I think if you’ve been dizzy watching how the Patriots have handled their quarterback depth chart in the last four weeks, you’re not alone. Twenty-five days, 12 moves:



Aug. 28: Cut Trace McSorley . Active QBs: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham .

. Active QBs: . Aug. 29: Cut Zappe, Cunningham. Active QB: Jones.

Aug. 30: Signed Zappe, Cunningham to practice squad. Active QB: Jones.

Sept. 1: Claim Matt Corral on waivers. Active QBs: Jones, Corral.

on waivers. Active QBs: Jones, Corral. Sept. 9: Corral put on Exempt/Left Squad list. Zappe signed. Active QBs: Jones, Zappe.

Sept. 13: Signed Ian Book to practice squad. Active QBs: Jones, Zappe.

to practice squad. Active QBs: Jones, Zappe. Sept. 18: Released Book, Corral. Active QBs: Jones, Zappe.

Sept. 22: Signed Will Grier off Cincinnati practice squad. Active QBs: Jones, Zappe, Grier.

New England employed seven quarterbacks, total, in 25 days. The Patriots have four under contract now—well, check today’s transactions before you take that to the bank—with Jones, Zappe and Grier active, and Cunningham on the practice squad.

You know what sticks out to me? Churning the bottom of the roster. Bill Belichick’s always done it. He knows a couple of the least-noted roster decisions every year have a good chance of coming back to win or lose a game (or games) for your team.

6. I think I’m not exactly sure what this means, but I don’t think it’s good: The Giants got a slot receiver in free agency from the Colts, Parris Campbell. He had four injurious and underwhelming seasons in Indy, but the Giants were high on him and thought he’d have a valuable role in Brian Daboll’s offense. Through three games, he’s caught 11 balls. Yardage on each: 2, 9, 7, 6, minus-1, 4, 2, 7, 7, 2, 2. Eleven catches, 47 yards, 4.3 yards per catch. That’s … not good. Zero catches for 10 yards or more in three games. Campbell’s a symptom of what ails the Giants: Daniel Jones barely has time to throw, always has to throw short, and because the compressed defenses don’t have to respect the deep ball, they’re on top of receivers as soon as they catch a pass.

7. I think I have no idea how long Deebo Samuel can last playing the physical style he plays—great job by Amazon Thursday night finding the old Mark Bavaro-carrying-Ronnie Lott clip, and comparing it to Samuel versus the Giants—but I doubt he makes it through 17 games playing that way.

8. I think, as I said on Mike Florio’s PFT show Friday, that it seems there’s a bunch of people who don’t buy Brock Purdy and who await his failure. You’ll be waiting for a while. Why can’t people accept the fact that Purdy—who has played more than three quarters in 11 NFL games, and is 11-0 in those games—should not be defined by the fact that he was the last pick in the 2022 draft? His passing line in those 11 games: .669 completion rate, 2,021 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs, 102.3 rating.

9. I think I’m not saying Purdy’s going to be Mahomes. What I am saying is, where’s the evidence he’s going to fall to earth?

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I’d love to see some of you, a bunch of you, at the annual Write on Sports gala on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in Jersey City, N.J. That’s my charity of choice, a youth-literacy 501c3 that emphasizes reading and writing skills for middle- and high-school students, using sports as a helpful spur. Here’s the site for info. Donations to this excellent cause, of course, are welcome.

b. Our media honoree this year is ESPN’s Louis Riddick, who so richly deserves plaudits for not only being who he is in the business, but how he got there. Riddick was not a big star in his eight NFL seasons, starting 10 games at safety for the Bill Belichick Browns and Atlanta and Oakland. Lots of former players make their way into TV, but many are either famous or are quarterbacks with names, and Riddick was neither. But he was smart, worked like crazy, and used his time in football as a springboard into the media life. I’m looking forward to Riddick in the room in Jersey City next week, because he’ll be a person who will inspire so many kids who need a touch of inspiration.

c. Thanks for considering donating to the program. I guarantee you it helps kids in need of academic boosts.

d. Story of the Week: Former President Jimmy Carter, on the verge of turning 99, is in his seventh month in hospice, and Peter Baker of The New York Times has a terrific look at Carter now.

e. What a life. What a marvelous giving life, a marvelous life of service. The end is being spent at the longtime family home in Plains, Ga., with his wife of 77 years (77!!!), Rosalynn Carter, eating peanut butter ice cream when he chooses and regularly watching his Atlanta Braves.

f. Writes Baker:

… Seven months after entering hospice care, Jimmy Carter is still hanging on, thank you very much, and is in fact heading toward his 99th birthday in just over a week. While nearly everyone, including his family, assumed that the end was imminent when he gave up full-scale medical care last winter, the farmer-turned-president has once again defied expectations.

“We thought at the beginning of this process that it was going to be in five or so days,” Jason Carter, his grandson, said in an interview, recalling the former president’s decision to check out of the hospital and go into hospice care at his home in Plains, Ga., last February. “I was down there with him in the hospital and then said goodbye. And then we thought it was going to be in that week that it was coming to the end. And it’s just now been seven months.”

Mr. Carter was already the longest-living president in American history, but his staying power even in hospice has captured the imagination of many admirers around the world. It has generated an extended farewell, one that was unplanned yet remarkably affectionate for a president who was turned out of power by voters after a single term yet transformed his legacy with decades of service that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.

He spends his days now in the house where he and Mrs. Carter have lived since 1961, a two-bedroom, one-story rambler so plain that The Washington Post once calculated that it was worth less than the Secret Service vehicles parked out front. His children and grandchildren take turns visiting with them, and he has a crew of caregivers but has not seen a doctor in more than six months. President Biden calls from time to time to check in.

g. His house is worth less than the Secret Service vehicles parked out front. That says … a lot.

h. If you’re like me, you think of a person entering hospice, and you think of someone in the last few days of life. Maybe Ronald Acuña Jr. is great medicine. Who knows—but I turn on the news over the weekend, and see that Jimmy and Rosalynn rode in a car in the annual Peanut Parade in Plains on Saturday.

i. By the way, a note for the many of you who have written and continue to write about noting stories that are found behind paywalls: I hear you. When I feature a story that is behind a paywall, like many of those in here, I try my best to excerpt three or four paragraphs that tell the story of the story. You won’t get the depth, but you’ll get the crux of the piece. I understand you can’t subscribe to everything, and some won’t subscribe to any of the sites I use. That’s fine. But it’s not the way the business works these days.

j. Fifteen years ago, when newspapers and magazines in print form were still dominant in the landscape, most sites didn’t charge for their stories. They do now, because they have to in order to survive. Many of you used to pay $50 a year for your Sports Illustrated subscription, or $5 a week for a newspaper that came to the door seven days a week. Those days are gone. To be able to read great stories, it’s going to cost you in a different way now. And because there are so many free sites, maybe you’ll skip some of the ones with great reporters and reporting, and that’s your choice. What I try to do is expose you to some of the great things I read during the week, and if you choose to read the excerpt I put in, good; if you choose to read in full by subscribing, even better.

k. Cool event Thursday night in New York: Savannah Guthrie will host a panel at the Paley Center for Media (nee The Museum of Television and Radio) about the preparation for and history of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Panelists: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, coordinating producer Rob Hyland, director Drew Esocoff. And you can go. Should be informative and fun.

l. Ex-Sportswriter Story of the Week: Longtime Jets beat man Gerald Eskenazi of The New York Times (he covered lots of sports for the paper over the years), writing an interesting column in The Wall Street Journal about age-ism in an age with an exploding number of 80-somethings who are still active in society.

m. Or is it “agism”?

n. Eskenazi, soon to be 87 and living in New York City, says, “Don’t call me ‘old man.’” He writes:

I don’t know when it first happened, but people on the street make room for me. I even walked to the front of the line at the Museum of Natural History and no one batted an eye. Young people smile at me. After all, I’m harmless, right?

Still, I am angered when people point to age as the reason for a problem, as if a younger person can’t be a poor driver or put together an incoherent sentence.

I’m no crusader, but in a way this has become my cause because I’m not happy when an 80-something is defined by age.

Society will have to rethink its stereotypes of aging. It is, quite simply, hurtful. I appreciate that “youngsters” hold a door open for me even if I wasn’t having trouble opening it myself or wave me into an elevator ahead of them. That’s OK but not what I want. I want them to see me as a functioning, understanding man who knows not to step onto the street while he’s looking at his cellphone to see what new texts he has.

o. Cool note from former GM and current NFL Network analyst Scott Pioli on Saturday, which was the 50th anniversary of the first football game he attended: Giants 23, Eagles 23 on a brilliant September Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

p. So I decided to ask all of you who have been to an NFL game or games: What was the first NFL game you saw—the date and the game? And give me a memory from that day. Send to peterkingfmia@gmail.com, and I’ll run some of them next week.

q. Here is the memory of Pioli, then 8 and living in the upstate community of Washingtonville, about 60 miles from Yankee Stadium:

“I’ll never forget the night we found out we had tickets. We could never afford to go to games, but one of my dad’s best friends, Mr. Denisco, was a truck driver who worked for a trucking company owned by [Eagles owner] Leonard Tose. On Fridays, Leonard Tose would walk around and hand out tickets to some of the truck drivers. So Mr. Denisco walked into our house and yelled, ‘Ronnie! I got four! I got four!’

“What an amazing day it was. Mr. Denisco, his son, my dad and me went. I had never seen a football game in color. Harold Carmichael caught a touchdown pass right in front of us. Pete Gogolak kicked a field goal on the last play of the game to tie it. Ron Johnson rushed for 100 yards for the Giants, and I had a Ron Johnson poster in my room. I will never forget that day.”

r. You want mine? Amazingly, it happened in the same season. I was a 16, a high-school junior. Because of a renovation to Yankee Stadium that began in October, the Giants moved their home for two seasons to Yale Bowl in New Haven, an hour from my home in northern Connecticut. My first game was Nov. 11, 1973, Giants versus Cowboys in New Haven. As I recall:

We lived in a yard with lots of trees, and we spent time on almost every fall weekend raking. I bought two tickets to the game—I think they were $6 each. I went to Saturday evening mass and still had to get my raking done Sunday morning before going. But I did, and we left for the game about 10:30.

Pretty sure we sat on wooden, splintery bleachers in this cavernous stadium. The Giants stunk. I just remember thinking, Wow. The Dallas Cowboys are playing a game in Connecticut. Roger Staubach, Calvin Hill, who went to Yale, less than two years after winning the Super Bowl. It was a fun day, seeing an NFL game an hour from my front door, but not much of a game. Staubach threw a touchdown pass and Toni Fritsch kicked three field goals, one from 13 yards. And that was my first NFL game.

s. What’s yours? peterkingfmia@gmail.com. Thanks.

t. The baseball MVP races are interesting this year, particularly in the National League. I don’t know that the Orioles have a singular most valuable player, so I’d probably still give it to Shohei Ohtani—44 homers, 20 steals, 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, 167 strikeouts in 132 innings pitched—despite missing the last month.

u. In the NL, I value Mookie Betts for his versatility in a time of Dodger needs (he’s started, as of Saturday, 55 games at second and 12 at shortstop) as much as his 39 homers and .996 OPS. A vote for Betts and his great value all over the diamond is fair. I’d probably vote for Ronald Acuña who, at 25, is one of the great marvels in sports today. As of Saturday, he led the league in runs (143), hits (209), steals (68) and OPS (1.013), with 40 homers and 101 RBI.

v. Acuna is the first player ever to have at least 40 homers and 50 steals in a season. And he might end up with a 40-70 season. That’s so insane, even with the new base size. Bases are three inches wider this season, so the distance to steal a base is six inches shorter than the traditional 90 feet. I’m sure there’s some metric that says it’s added X number of stolen bases to his total, and if you want to say, okay, maybe he’d only have 55 without the base change, fine. Hard to argue, though, that he’d at least be a 40-50 guy, the first ever, if the bases hadn’t been expanded.

w. Happy 61st (Thursday), Irving Fryar, the first pick in the 1984 NFL Draft.

x. Kudos to Rick Cordella for being named the next president of NBC Sports, succeeding Pete Bevacqua. Cordella’s a terrific guy, exceedingly smart and progressive, and he’ll handle the changing landscape of sports rights and sports in general well. On a personal note, Sam Flood was the person most responsible for me making the move full-time to NBC five years ago. Cordella was an effective recruiter too. I’ll always be grateful to both.

y. Attaway, Pete Abraham (of the Boston Globe). Like this note in his Sunday column: “Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli left the team and returned to Rhode Island to be with his wife Allie for the birth of their twin sons, Nino and Enzo, last Sunday. Yes, the manager of the Twins has twins.”

