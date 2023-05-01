FMIA: A Night in the Raiders’ Draft Room and a Visit With C.J. Stroud

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think every piece of good news from the weekend pales after hearing the news that Shaq Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned Sunday morning in the pool at the family home in Tampa. Man, just heartbreaking. Hearts out to the Barrett family.

2. I think I know the logistics are awful, but I really want to see the draft in Green Bay one of these years. There could be events in Milwaukee and Madison the week of the draft, then the world could be bused to Lambeau the days of the draft.

3. I think, with the schedule due to be announced the second week of May—in other words, next week—this is the column, maybe nine or 10 days out, when I usually have a good feeling about some of the tentpole games. This year, I have no gut feeling about any of them, except maybe the Black Friday game. The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though. As for the other biggies, the three primetime games in week one, I don’t know KC’s foe on the opening Thursday night at Arrowhead. I think, and this is based only on logic, that Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will play Sunday night on NBC or Monday night on ESPN, but I can’t tell you the opponent. And for the two doubleheader games (Fox, CBS) in the week one 4:25 p.m. window, I don’t have any feel there either. As far as the opener, the biggest point is that a competitive game is probably more important than the opponent; the NFL needs to find an opponent that keeps the game close into the fourth quarter. But the ratings will be good in any game featuring Patrick Mahomes.

4. I think this was my worst mock draft ever. Not even close. I stunk. I got only 23 first-rounders in-round, two direct hits (Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson), and a third player to team (Nolan Smith to Philly). Yikes. Just awful. I could have made zero phone calls and done better. Instead, I obsessed about it for a week and came up with such genius picks as Will Levis fourth overall and Hendon Hooker 12th. Put me in the Dr. Z Hall of Mock Draft Shame for this one, people.

5. I think, however, that I still believe Tennessee was talking to the Cardinals about moving from 11 in the first round to three to draft C.J. Stroud. There’s a reason I put that in my mock draft last Monday, and as it got close to round one kicking off, I believed there was a good chance of it happening. But then Stroud got picked second overall, and there went that possibility, and Houston made the Cards an offer they couldn’t refuse to move from 12 to three.

6. I think I didn’t hear much of the first two rounds on TV. But these were my three favorite lines from commentators, particularly on Saturday, re: players who slipped to lower in the draft than the experts thought:





“I never thought he’d still be available.”

“Amazing that he’s still on the board this late.”

“I was sure this guy was going on day two.”

7. I think even though it makes sense financially to not guarantee the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year $17 million in a fifth-year option, it was still stunning to see Washington deciding to not exercise the option on Chase Young’s fifth season. So his contract will expire now at the end of the 2023 season. Young missed 22 of Washington’s 34 games due to injury in the last two seasons and he was poor when he did play—1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games. Chase Young defines how the NFL should stand for “Not For Long.”

8. I think this is one of my favorite stories from the Sports Illustrated days, and it reminds me what an incredible drafting team Pittsburgh was, how ahead of the times the Rooneys and Chuck Noll and Bill Nunn were.

9. I think one of my fondest memories of that story is working with the Steelers to try to contact every single key Steeler decision-maker or player, and really wanting Jack Lambert. He was a loner, and after his career became a forest ranger in rural northwestern Pennsylvania. I was skeptical he’d make himself available for the story of the 20-year anniversary of the draft pick that changed it all—Terry Bradshaw in 1970, a pick enabled by the Steelers winning a coin flip for it with the Bears. But he walked into Three Rivers Stadium in his work clothes—a dark green forest-service uniform—and talked to me for 20 or 30 minutes. “I never realized how great we were until I got out of the game,” Lambert told me. Cool story from him:



“In the back of our old locker room, we had a sauna. We’d go back there after every game and have a couple of glasses of, uh, milk, and usually guys from the other team would come in and sit down and have a couple of glasses of milk with us. One time, Ken Anderson came in and sat down with us. I remember exactly what he said: ‘God, you guys are awesome.’ We didn’t have to say anything.”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week (shortened, and I am sorry for this, but it was a busy weekend):

a. My gosh. RIP, Jerry Springer. I remember him more as the mayor of Cincinnati (when I was a summer intern at the Cincinnati Enquirer in the late seventies) than the mayor of mayhem. Without question it’s one of the most incongruous career switches in American history.

b. This memory from Chicago talk-show host Chris Rongey: “I was on the elevator with Springer one time at NBC Tower. He looked exhausted, rubbing his eyes under his glasses. Me: ‘Long day today?’ Jerry: ‘Yeah. We’ve got two more of these shows to do today—and they are SO stupid.’”

c. You mean showing a woman who sawed off both legs because she said she didn’t like them is weird?

d. RIP Mike Shannon, Mr. St. Louis. Fine ballplayer, and a voice of summers for so many Cardinal fans.

e. And RIP Dick Groat, the Pittsburgh legend, the 1960 National League MVP who gave up his favorite sport to play baseball because he could make a better living on the diamond.

f. “I’m remembered as a baseball player and not for the sport I played best,” Groat once said. Playing basketball at Duke, he set the then-NCAA season scoring record, later playing briefly in the NBA for the Fort Wayne Pistons (now in Detroit). He once scored 23 points for the Pistons in a game against the Knicks. A cool life, and beloved in Pittsburgh.

g. Story of the Week: Homeless in the City Where He was Once Mayor , by Mike Baker of The New York Times.

h. Startling final sentence of a great story. I shall not give it away.

i. Craig Coyner, from a cornerstone family in Bend, Ore., became one of its leading citizens, “a mayor who helped turn the town into one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities,” and then it all fell apart. Wrote Baker:



Now, at age 75, Mr. Coyner was occupying a bed at the shelter on Second Street, his house lost to foreclosure, his toes gnarled by frostbite, his belongings limited to a tub of tattered clothing and books on the floor next to his bed.

Mr. Coyner had been pulled through a vortex of the same crises that were churning through many boom towns across the West: untreated mental illness, widespread addiction, soaring housing costs and a waning sense of community. After a life spent as a pillar of Bend’s civic life, Mr. Coyner had somehow reached a point of near total destitution, surrounded by the prosperity he had helped create.

j. His daughter decried the lack of a viable local safety net for people like her father, and told Baker that if Craig Coyner had been a dog, someone would have rescued him.

k. It’s a powerful story.

l. I wouldn’t want to have a teammate like Dillon Brooks.

m. Maybe I made a mistake picking Jacob deGrom so high in my rotisseries draft.

n. Lo and behold, though, the Montclair Pedroias end the first month of the season in first place in the New Jersey Suburban League. Thank you, Cedric Mullins and Jarred Kelenic and George Kirby and Freddy Peralta.

o. I bet when Steph Curry retires, he will say that one of the five greatest games of his NBA career was scoring 50 in a Game 7 at upstart Sacramento to win a playoff series. What a game.

p. My apologies for the abbreviated section of Ten Things number 10 this week. The draft took up a bit of time.

q. Happy trails, Herbie Teope (Kansas City Star) and Karen Guregian (Boston Herald) as you leave your papers. You’ve both taught me a lot about the game, and about the teams you’ve covered. Best of luck in life and next chapters.