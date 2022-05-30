FMIA: Deadly Reality For America On Memorial Day; NFL News On Colin Kaepernick, Deshaun Watson, More

Back To Football

The Raiders study Colin Kaepernick. It’s been five years and five months since Kaepernick played a football game—and that long since he’s even been in regular practice sessions. So the Raiders working him out shouldn’t be a sign that they plan to sign him and have him compete with current Raiders backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham to backstop Derek Carr. ESPN reported a signing wasn’t imminent.

Did you hear what Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday when asked about the Kaepernick workout? He said GM Dave Ziegler and his staff “have worked out tons of guys this spring.”

Let me tell you a story from my years covering the Giants in the eighties. Coach Bill Parcells, at games, used to carry in his back pocket what he called his “Ready List,” a list with two or three prime unsigned players at each position. That way, if the Giants had an injury during a game, Parcells could check the Ready List and direct pro scout Tim Rooney to get Player X to the Giants’ facility so he could be signed by the next day. Parcells was famous for working out players to see if they’d be a fit in a time of need, and continually update the list as the year went on.

When I heard McDaniels say the Raiders had worked out a ton of guys, I thought of the Ready List, and thought of the ton of guys McDaniels and Ziegler saw Bill Belichick direct the Patriots to work out when they worked under Belichick. That’s the way smart NFL people do business. In fact, I heard last week the Raiders have worked out two kickers this month, even though Las Vegas employs one of the best kickers in football, Daniel Carlson. Be ready for emergencies, always.

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

My guess is McDaniels and Ziegler have that Ready List, for sure, and the workout of Kaepernick was to see where he might fall on that list in case the Raiders get an injury at quarterback. Or in case another team gets a quarterback hurt and trades for Mullens, leaving the Raiders with a roster spot to be filled by a quarterback.

Regarding Kaepernick, it’s encouraging that he’s in great shape and still can throw bullets, per several reports from the workout. At the time of his end in football, he was a 59-percent passer over his last two seasons, so accuracy is likely still an issue—that plus the fact that he hasn’t played in five-and-a-half years. But I’d hope the fact that this once-electric player had a tryout in Las Vegas and the world did not melt in response to it might mean other teams would be willing to bring him in for a look.

As Kaepernick said this spring on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, much of his message that was so controversial six years ago is now written in end zones and on uniforms in the NFL: End Racism, among other slogans. The Black national anthem is played before some games. As for the kneeling during the anthem, some teams would likely take issue with that. But it’s interesting that there were no protests about in Las Vegas, no angry letters to the editor (as of Sunday, at least) of the Las Vegas Review Journal. Perhaps that will make teams more willing to bring in Kaepernick for workouts this season.

His age? Well, he’s 13 months older than Russell Wilson, who has said he plans/hopes to play at least 10 more years. The age, in this day, should not be much of a factor, especially when the average age of the last two Super Bowl-winning QBs and the last two MVP winners is 38.

Kaepernick has to be looking at the sands of hourglass on his career and thinking, If not now, when? This is an important year for his football future, if he is to have one. I have doubts his landing spot will be Vegas, but time will tell.

The weirdest football story of the year that’s mostly a baseball story. You probably saw that Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson before Friday night’s game in a dispute that stemmed from a fantasy-football argument in the 2020 season.

Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson across the head and was suspended for three games because lingering resentment from a rule regarding IR designation in their fantasy football league spilled over into real life and led to Pham’s attack.



Baseball is not real. It’s a Mad Lib. pic.twitter.com/0a41Yi0DGD — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2022

I’ve heard that revenge is best served cold, but Pham striking Pederson a year and a half after the alleged dispute? That’s some grudge right there.

“We had too much money on the line,” Pham said Saturday, per The Athletic. “I look at it like there’s a code. You’re f---ing with my money.”

Interesting. Pham was suspended for three games without pay for striking Pederson out of the blue. The fine will cost him $138,888. I hope it was a really lucrative fantasy league.

Pederson’s version is that in one week of the ’20 season, he had a player listed as out in an ESPN league, and then put the player on injured-reserve, which he said was allowed per league rules.

I called the fantasy football guru of gurus, ESPN’s Matthew Berry, to get a ruling on this.

“I’m going by what I heard Joc Pederson say,” Berry said Saturday. “When a player is ‘out,’ he is allowed to go on an IR spot. That is a default setting in the ESPN leagues. What Joc did was good roster management.”

Pederson told writers who cover the Giants that a text message circulated in the fantasy league that accused Pederson of cheating by stashing players on IR who shouldn’t be there. But if the ESPN league settings allowed Pederson to put him on the injured list, why should Pederson be blamed for that? He said he screen-shotted the rules interpretation about “out” players being eligible for IR, but that apparently didn’t assuage Pham. Pederson also told Pham he saw that Pham had done the same thing with an injured player in another league. Pham accused Pederson of saying some other derogatory things in a text message.

As it turns out, on Saturday evening, there was more to the story, and it was very much a 2022 “more to the story.” Pederson said he sent a GIF to the fantasy league members—including several Padres—making fun of the Pads’ performance, apparently in the playoffs, when they lost a series to the Dodgers (then Pederson’s team), 3 games to none. He apologized if he offended anyone, but said he thought it was fair game since there were other Padres who took it okay in the group.

Joc showed up with receipts of the fantasy football group chat with Tommy Pham, which included a GIF making fun of the Padres last season pic.twitter.com/rCYbFRdwA8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2022

Moral of the story: Tommy Pham’s got a very short fuse, and Tommy Pham apparently is not very good at taking a joke.

Said Berry: “In fantasy football, there’s no question passions run deep. But the idea that two major-league baseball players would have a physical altercation so long after something like this happened, well, that’s really bizarre to me.”

Well, what did you expect? “HBO Real Sports” aired interviews with two of the 22 women who have filed civil suits in Texas, accusing Watson of sexual impropriety. Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes detailed what they say Watson did as well as their feelings on the Grand Jury’s decision not to charge Watson with a crime. They both ripped the Browns’ signing of Watson for huge money with all the civil suits hanging over his head.

There weren’t big headlines from the interviews, but several points advanced the story. As I’ve written, the drip-drip-drip of reporters covering this story and learning more from the accusers isn’t going to stop, the tarnishing of Watson isn’t going away, and the Browns’ decision to give Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230-million contract is the biggest contractual level-jump an NFL team made this year.

• Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, admitted in a separate statement that Watson had sexual contact with three of his accusers, but, he said, “each of those occasions were consensual and initiated by the women.”

• Judging by the stories of massage therapists Solis and Hayes, Hardin’s version will be challenged severely if the cases are heard in court. Solis told HBO’s Soledad O’Brien during the massage, “He [Watson] deliberately grabs himself and puts his penis in my hand. And I pulled my hand away instantly, and I started crying. And I told him that I was done.” Hayes said Watson’s penis touched her repeatedly during one session. “At some point, he did ejaculate. That was mortifying and embarrassing and disgusting,” Hayes said.

• Solis said, “I’m not a sex worker. I am a massage therapist. For them to say that anything was consensual, either they don’t realize or they don’t care about the danger that puts me in.”

• Solis called the Browns rewarding Watson with the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history “a big screw you” to the accusers.

• As for the Texas grand juries failing to indict Watson on any charges, Solis said, “I have absolutely no idea. I don’t see how any of those human beings could have sat there in front of me and think what he did was okay.”

For more than a year, a saga of alleged sexual misconduct has followed star quarterback Deshaun Watson, allegations which he flatly denies. On this month's #RealSports, two of Watson’s accusers sit down with @soledadobrien. Stream the episode now on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/qR40bwYCxT — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) May 27, 2022

As for what’s next: This is the 15th month of the league’s investigation into the Watson story. Roger Goodell said last week the investigation is “nearing the end,” and it’s hard to imagine what else that’s possible to uncover is still out there to be uncovered. When the investigation is complete, the NFL will hand the findings and possibly a suggested sanction to a former U.S. District Court judge, Sue Robinson. The ex-judge will rule if Watson should face discipline and what the punishment should be for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Robinson is one of the impartial referees the league and union agreed would impose discipline in cases of possible suspensions.

If there is discipline imposed, Watson would have the right to appeal. That’s when Goodell would come in—he has the final call on whether to reduce whatever sanction Robinson imposed.

As Mike Florio has postulated, it will be interesting to see if the two-year ban MLB imposed on Trevor Bauer for violating the league’s domestic-violence and sexual-assault policy comes into play with Watson. And it will be interesting to see if the league allows Watson to play until the results of the civil cases are final. That seems more and more unlikely, but the league holds a lot of power in determining when or if Watson would be banned, and if so, for how long.

In a football sense, the timing of the suspension is important, unless it’s for most or all of the season. If it’s for, say, six games, the Browns would probably want to get it served early. The Browns’ early schedule is hugely soft for the first month (at Carolina, Jets and Steelers at home, at Atlanta … followed by Chargers and Patriots at home). Beginning with game seven, Cleveland has Baltimore, Cincinnati, Miami, Buffalo and Tampa Bay.

If I’m the Browns, I’d breathe a big sigh of relief if the suspension is six weeks. We’ll see.

The Steelers have a new GM. I like when teams reward talented people for dedicated, selfless, tireless work. That’s what the Steelers did in naming Omar Khan, 45, to the job of general manager.

Khan grew up a big Saints fan in Louisiana, the son of an Indian father who learned to love football while a college student at the University of Oklahoma. Father and son watched college football together on Saturdays and the Saints on Sundays, and young Omar, starting at about age 8, knew what he wanted to do: He wanted to run an NFL franchise. He joked the other day that he didn’t want to be a quarterback like Archie Manning; he wanted to be a GM like the Saints’ Jim Finks.

Vice President of Football and Business Administration Omar Khan of the Pittsburgh Steelers

And so when Steelers president Art Rooney II called him into his office to tell him he was getting the GM job, it was an emotional experience for a kid who’s known he’s wanted to be a GM for three-and-a-half decades. “I tried very hard to control myself,” Khan said Saturday. “It was such an amazing feeling. It was so emotional for me that I gave Mr. Rooney a big hug.”

When the emotion is over, Khan, a veteran of 22 years in the Steelers’ front office, knows what’s expected. “I understand the expectations of Steelers Nation,” he said. “I’ll be working with a coach in coach [Mike] Tomlin whose passion resonates with everyone in the building, and it will drive me every day. We’ve worked together for 16 years, confided in each other on many things. I’ve never met anyone who has the passion for his work that he does.”

Khan’s a big believer in building through the draft, with a coaching staff that’s a teaching staff. After learning under a traditional GM, Kevin Colbert, for so long, the Steelers are likely to be the same kind of team they were under Colbert’s stewardship: Draft-based, with the occasional trade (Minkah Fitzpatrick) and long-term building process at important positions (Kenny Pickett). Don’t look for much change in Pittsburgh, and that’s a good thing.

The Pro Bowl. When I started to hear out of the league meetings last week vague threats that the Pro Bowl could be an endangered species, my first thought (after “GREAT!”) was this: Roger Goodell has had it with the game. Things like this don’t leak out of the league meetings without pushback if the commissioner is on the other end of the spectrum. And from what I hear, he’s not. One person who knows Goodell’s thought process told me: “My bet is Roger is going to kill the game sometime soon. The stars don’t want to play, no one plays hard, and he sees that it isn’t real football—no tackling, half-effort.”

It would be one of the best decisions Goodell could make.

That time of year. In two weeks, I’m going to have a big chunk of graduation speeches in the column. I love them—the stories, the life lessons.

One story before the June 13 column: Tomorrow in Fairfax, Va., the Fairfax High Class of 2022 will hear a commencement address from a member of the Fairfax Class of 2014: Rams safety Nick Scott, who started in the Super Bowl and who is a great story of perseverance in his own right.

The title of his speech: “Embrace your role, but never settle for it.”

Scott told me Friday: “It’s surreal. It’s crazy. How I went from Fairfax High to Super Bowl champ in eight years, to think eight years ago I sat where they’ll be sitting and I’ll be trying to give them some hope and some knowledge, it’s just wild.”

Inglewood, California January 30, 2022: Rams Nick Scott is introduced before a game against the 49ers in the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday.

Here’s why Scott’s story is so good for impressionable kids to hear: He went from Fairfax to Penn State and played special teams almost exclusively till his last year, 2018, when he played safety as well. The Rams drafted him deep in the seventh round as a special-teamer, and for two years he rarely played on defense.

But then, due to late-season illness and then injury to starting safety Jordan Fuller, Scott started all four games in the playoffs for the Rams. He made two memorable plays in the playoffs. In the divisional game at Tampa Bay, just before halftime, Scott intercepted Tom Brady—which would have been the last pick of Brady’s career had he not come out of retirement. In the NFC title game, he laid out Deebo Samuel across the middle on a clean hit just before halftime. That was probably the biggest hit by a Rams’ defender in their four-game Super Bowl run, and it came against the key player for the Niners in the Rams’ conference title game.

Embrace your role, but never settle for it. Meaning?

Scott: “When you go out into the world, you’re going to be part of a team. Teams are great, teamwork is great. You embrace your role on that team, but never settle for the role you have. When I got to the Rams, I know they were thinking of me as a special-teams player, but I was thinking of myself as more than that. No one saw the work I was putting in during the offseason when no one was looking. So when I finally got called on to start, I was ready. I knew I could do it.”

Good message. Fairfax High’s finest will hear it tomorrow.