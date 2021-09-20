FMIA Week 2: No Way Oweh! Rookie Helps Ravens Burn Chiefs And More Moments That Defined NFL Sunday

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the player who showed me the most Sunday, other than Derek Carr, was Kyler Murray. The way he hung in against the Minnesota rush, especially on that fourth-and-five nearly blind bomb on a post route to Christian Kirk midway through the fourth quarter, was masterful. Murray, leaning back, threw a fly ball deep downfield that Kirk caught for 35 yards, leading to the winning field goal. Murray showed presence, maturity and guts throughout. The Cards will be a tough out for anyone this year.

2. I think Jets GM Joe Douglas let down Jets franchise quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday. I’ve harped on this through the offseason, the need in New York for a veteran backup to be a guide for Wilson. And Sunday, the need showed up. 26-year-old backup Mike White the only man in reserve. Four minutes into the second half of a loss to New England, Wilson dropped back and let a bomb fly deep down the middle of the field. No Jet was close when the ball fell to earth. But a Patriot was close—safety Devin McCourty, who intercepted it. Four interceptions in 35 minutes for the green Wilson. After the pick by McCourty, Wilson should have been yanked, given the rest of the day off while a hold-the-fort vet finished. There is no hold-the-fort vet, so Wilson stayed in and took his lumps. It’s just not sensible to treat the long-term answer at quarterback like this.

3. I think there is no logical reason to choose to punt instead of accepting a penalty. That surfaced in Houston-Cleveland. The situation: Houston ball at its 38, third-and-15. Tyrod Taylor passes to Brandin Cooks for 13 years, leaving fourth-and-two. But there’s a flag for offside. Houston can accept it and advance to the 43, leading to third-and-10. Coach David Culley declined the penalty and chose to punt, saying later it was because he wanted to try to pin the Browns deep in their own territory. That is just not plausible. On third-and-10, Houston could have run a play and possibly earned a first down. Even if the Texans came up short, the punt would be from near midfield. Anyway, it’s just the wrong logic by Culley.

4. I think my two-week MVP ballot would be: 1 Derek Carr, 2 Kyler Murray, 3 Tom Brady.

5. I think Andrea Kremer’s piece on Raiders owner Mark Davis, airing Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on “HBO Real Sports,” produced by Maggie Burbank, fills in quite a few gaps on the quixotic Davis. (Plus, I never knew Davis was exiled from the family for a year for his close relationship with Cliff Branch, which didn’t sit well with his dad, Al Davis. And I never knew they shared two pet pigs.) Three good nuggets from Kremer’s story:

• “People ask where I grew up,” Davis tells Kremer. “I haven’t. Never wanted to . . . I was retired the first 50 years of my life. Now I have a job.”

• Davis is approachable and pleasant, at least in my interactions with him. His dad, who died in 2011, often had a force field around him, and alienated three commissioners and scores of owners. Says Mark Davis: “I felt maybe it’s a little easier to get things done with sugar rather than salt. I wanted to start on a clean slate with the National Football League, with the other owners.”

• Kremer did a good job with some pointed questions, including how the Mark Davis Raiders differ from his dad’s Raiders. “They won,” Mark Davis says. “We haven’t yet. That’s where I have to get it right.”

I’ll do the math. Al Davis, as majority owner from 1972 till his death in 2011, had a 327-279 regular-season record, with three Super Bowl titles. The record since his death: 64-95, obviously with no titles, and no playoff wins. Mark Davis understands. The franchise is on an 18-year streak of zero playoff wins.

6. I think this is This Week’s Sign that the Bizzaroworld is Upon Us: Headline from the Kansas City Star on Saturday: “Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lends his voice to a washing machine that speaks.” I have no further comment.

7. I think, if you want to read a rewarding story about a former NFL player returning to his needy high school to build a program, check out this one by Will Harrigan for NJ Advance Media. Remember Ray Lucas? Had a fun 6-3 run with the Jets as a gritty Parcells-guy quarterback in 1999. Lucas is from hardscrabble Harrison, N.J., and in late August, per Harrigan, Harrison High didn’t have a football coach and was in danger of not fielding a football team for the first time in a century. Lucas, Harrison Class of ’92, took the gig, and in the opener Friday night Harrison beat Emerson Boro 19-6. Harrigan quoted Lucas post-game this way: “I honestly feel like I want to go home and cry for a little bit right now. This is home and this is my family. Many were in the stands tonight. And I’ve said this before but every one of those players, I really see them as my sons in my eyes.” Such a cool story. Good for Lucas.

8. I think you can be sure that every person in Roger Goodell’s universe, and the commissioner himself, read this scathing column about the Raider fan experience at the first game in Vegas by Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. The notable excerpts from Hernandez, who walked into the stadium with the fans and who apparently walked the Allegiant Stadium concourses also:



“This isn’t a place for children . . . The handful of them who were here looked as out of place as those 7- or 8-year-olds dragged by their parents to a supermarket or convenience store at midnight.”

“The halftime show was headlined by Ice Cube, who performed a song in which the chorus included the line, ‘I can do it, put your ass into it.’ “

“Too Short rapped his trademark single, ‘Blow The Whistle,’ which has lyrics that can’t be printed.”

I guess this is the atmosphere the NFL—with the money-first, money-second and money-third approach the league exhibits these days—is willing to accept for a lucrative new market.

9. I think of all the things I missed from Week 1 (and I miss a plethora of comment-able things every weeks, as you all know), this stood out: After the Titans lost in an ugly way to Arizona, coach Mike Vrabel the next day called out superstar Julio Jones for an unnecessary roughness penalty that killed a first-quarter drive for the Titans. “That’s absolutely nothing we coach or teach. So that would fall under the category of doing dumb s–t that hurts the team. Right there in bold letters.” That’s a wow. In a good way.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Something really ticks me off. Supremely. I watch our Olympic gymnasts, including Aly Raisman, testify before Congress about their abuse claims at the hands of former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar being ignored by the USOC and then downplayed by the FBI. I see two FBI agents get off scot-free after botching the investigation into Nassar—it surely seems purposeful—and I see years later the abuse still wreaking havoc on them with no consequences for those who allowed the abuse to happen and to continue. From Reuters:



Once the FBI finally did contact them, they said the agents tried to downplay the severity of the abuse.

“I remember sitting with the FBI agent and him trying to convince me that it wasn’t that bad,” Raisman said. “It’s taken me years of therapy to realize that my abuse was bad, that it does matter.”

b. Then I read Diana Moskovitz in Defector, writing this powerful piece on how multiple systems of checks and balances—in law enforcement, in the courts, and mostly at Ohio State—absolutely failed the wife of an abusive Ohio State football coach Zach Smith, the grandson of former Buckeye coach Earle Bruce. Over and over and over the systems failed Courtney Smith, and to make matters worse, she was mentally abused by legions of fans on social media who took the side of her abuser. Reports Moskovitz:



In March of 2015, after a fight while on vacation in the Dominican Republic, Zach choked Courtney, grabbing her, lifting her off the ground, and pinning her to a wall, she told police. Then he let her go and left the hotel room for the night. Courtney was left gasping for air. He would later apologize in a text message, saying, “I’m so so sorry!!!!” after Courtney brought up what happened. Courtney would later tell police that Zach threatened to kill her “all the time” and there was so much violence “she could not even keep track of them all,” according to their report.

. . . By 2015 and early 2016, according to Ohio State, Zach Smith was regularly late to practice and workouts, missing scheduled recruiting visits but saying he had made them, having a sexual relationship with a football staff secretary who did not report to him, having sex toys delivered to Ohio State’s athletic facilities, and taking sexually explicit photos of himself at various Ohio State facilities.

In June 2016, with the help of Meyer, Zach went to a drug treatment facility. An anonymous email, which was included with the Ohio State report, told investigators that Zach did not take it seriously and left early.

None of this was reported in Zach’s personnel file. His 2015 file is all about getting better at recruiting.

c. Ohio State kept this coach on staff for three more years after 2015!

d. What’s the common denominator in these stories? Men. Men in charge. Men screwing up justice, and men ignoring the pain of women. These stories, collectively, should be a clarion call for our sporting society. Listen to the abused, the mistreated, the dominated. Act promptly for justice. And you defenders of Zach Smith: I hope you can sleep at night. I don’t see how that’s possible.

e. TV Story of the Week: Reporter Monica Villamizar and videographer Zach Fannin, for PBS, with a revealing story about where fentanyl comes from, how it’s made, and how incredibly dangerous it is.

f. Villamizar reports from the barren, arid Mexican state of Sinaloa, showing how the deadly stuff is produced. She says: “We’ve been given rare access to one of the Sinaloa cartel’s fentanyl labs. It’s quite ingenious, because they’ve set it up in the middle of those cows. The cows provide a perfect cover.” As in: The cops wouldn’t think the fentanyl was being cooked in the middle of a herd of cows.

g. The caution being taken by the cooks, to not inhale the deadly narcotic, is notable, just as is the fact that the reporter and videographer have been warned to wear gas masks around the fentanyl. Villamizar reports: “Many of these cooks have died, just by inhaling it.”

h. How in the world did they get in there? Amazing reporting. Kudos, Manica Villamizar and Zach Fannin.

i. Football Story of the Week: Kalyn Kahler of Defector on how fake vaccine cards are a problem for the NFL. Writes Kahler:



Fake CDC cards, often ordered online, are big business and growing, and two NFL agents who work for different agencies told Defector that players they represent asked them for help getting a fake vaccine card. (Both agents declined to do so.) One of those agents said that his client asked him about getting a fake card because a teammate of his had used one. “He was like, ‘Oh well my teammate’s got this fake card. Should I just do that?’” the agent said. “I’m like no! Just get vaccinated!”

This player was interested in getting a fake because he had just been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for being a close contact. Two days after the conversation with his agent, the player got COVID himself.

Based on what that agent learned from his conversation with this player and others similarly shut down as close contacts in 2021, he estimates that 10–15 percent of players have a fake vaccine card. “I think it is a lot more common than people realize,” he said. “Look, you’re talking about the NFL. These guys do anything they can to fudge a weed test or a PED test.”

j. Think about it: If you can get a fake card, and you can show the team the fake card, and you don’t have to get vaxxed (which so many many players don’t want to do), cheating the system is perfect.

k. An agent asked me Friday about this story and asked what I thought the NFL’s reaction to it would be. I’m sure they’re not surprised was my first answer. The second: As long as they can say 93 percent of the players are vaxxed and there are no big outbreaks, I’m not sure they’re going to freak out about it.

l. Remembrance of the Week: Why Michael K. Williams, the late star of The Wire, mattered, by Matt Zoller Seitz of the New Yorker. Wrote Seitz:



Michael K. Williams made you believe in Omar Little, a legendary Baltimore stickup man so fearsome that when he strolled to the bodega in a silk robe to buy Honey Nut Cheerios for his boyfriend, kids shouted “Omar comin’!,” their elders scattered like pigeons, and drug dealers tossed stashes from windows to save him the bother of taking them. Michael K. Williams made you believe in Leonard Pine, a Black gay conservative Vietnam veteran in a cowboy hat whose lethal temper is leavened by a laid-back Steve McQueen cool in Hap and Leonard, and that he would be friends with a white liberal ex-hippie in the American South. Michael K. Williams made you believe that Boardwalk Empire’s Chalky White, a ruthless and worldly gangster and a leader in Atlantic City’s Black community, could fall instantly in love with a young nightclub singer and become so intoxicated by her talent and beauty that he’d jeopardize the power he had amassed and the bourgeois homelife he had built . . .

He was a man of prodigious gifts. He had the ability to take a seeming throwaway moment and make it revelatory. Consider the scene in Boardwalk Empire’s fourth season in which Chalky, who has been put in charge of a Cotton Club–type segregated nightspot, playfully spars with a high-rolling white regular. The moment expresses the lie of American equality as pantomimed by these two men, who seem to be on equal footing until the white man asks if he can rub Chalky’s forehead “for luck,” and Chalky says yes because he has no other choice. The demeaning gesture neutralizes the warmth that had been expressed moments earlier. As the camera lingers on Chalky’s face as he turns and walks away, his aw-shucks grin melts and is replaced with fury.

Williams plays the scene not just as a moment of humiliation for Chalky but as a commentary on the era and on how things haven’t changed as much as they should have.

m. Two lessons from the life of Michael K. Williams: Those of us only fleetingly familiar with his talent need to stream his work, and efforts to fight long-term drug addiction must be ongoing and aggressive. We’re losing too many people with great talent like this man.

n. Baseball Story of the Week: Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, on the unique greatness of the Rays. Writes Topkin of the best team in the American League:



Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 33 home runs and ranks among the top 10 in the majors. He is among the most productive hitters against right-handed pitchers in the American League. And since the All-Star break he has made marked improvements in his performance against lefties.

But three times in the first eight games of September he was not in the starting lineup.

o. Analytics rules. The Rays have had 138 lineups in the first 141 games. Manuel Margot has hit in every spot in the order, one through nine. I don’t know if it’s genius, but the Rays’ way wins.

p. Yanking Blake Snell in the middle of his 2020 World Series Game 6 masterpiece, however, is one Kevin Cash decision that is haunting. And should be.

q. Hard to not be a Cedric Mullins fan. Baltimore leadoff hitter. Heard of him? You should. Two weeks left in the season, 35 doubles, 29 homers, 30 steals, on-base in the .370 range, .900 OPS (Rafael Devers .879, Pete Alonso .850). Special player, but you wouldn’t know it on a team that’ll lose 108 games or whatever this year. The Orioles have never had a 30-30 player, by the way.

r. I am not a follower of international politics, or at least I’m not knowledgeable on that front. But why would the Biden Administration treat the French, excellent and loyal allies, the way it did in aligning with England and Australia in forming an alliance to, hopefully, keep China in check? Why in the world wouldn’t we call the French president and say, We’re partnering with the Aussies with these advanced submarines, and we know it’s bad for you in a business sense, but it’s something that’s best for the region. Come on. Don’t leave loyal friends out to dry. I don’t blame the French for being furious with us. Man, as much experience as Joe Biden had in government service over the decades, he makes some knee-jerk and poorly considered decisions.

s. College name of the week: Auburn safety Smoke Monday.

t. He doubles as an actor in Westerns.

u. You know, I thought of this watching Auburn-Penn State: There is nothing in the NFL like those whiteout games at Penn State. Nothing even close.

v. Long-Awaited Film/Streaming Venture of the Season: “The Many Saints of Newark,” the prequel of “The Sopranos.” This is going to be fun. The way “The Sopranos” ended 14 years ago, and the gulf between the end of the show and the start of something legitimate as its successor, has been too long. From Calum Marsh of the Times:



“The Many Saints of Newark” is a prequel, set roughly 30 years before the start of the show, beginning in the late 1960s and spanning half a decade. Billed as a Tony Soprano origin story, it instead focuses largely on Dickie Moltisanti, a close friend and associate of the family who, seeing great potential in Tony, takes the young Soprano boy under his wing.

“Many Saints” is a treat for “Sopranos” fans, full of subtle references to series lore and answers to longstanding questions, and it’s a delight to see younger versions of familiar faces. But the movie doesn’t make much of an effort to explain characters or their relationships to the uninitiated, and if it’s been a while since your last “Sopranos” binge, you may find it difficult to place each and every member of the family.

w. Finally: My thanks to longtime Jaguars PR maven Dan Edwards, who will retire at the end of this year after a 38-year NFL career as an NFL executive and PR person, for his terrific service and fair-minded approach to the profession of servicing the media. I got to know Dan when he was the Steelers media-relations man, and then much better when he was in on the ground floor of the expansion Jags. You may not know this, but being the front man for Tom Coughlin is not always easy business. Dan Edwards was loyal to Coughlin and fair to the media (at least that was my experience) every time I covered his teams. My thanks, Dan, for being a pro over the years.