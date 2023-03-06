FMIA Combine Week: Ryan Poles on “Healing” the Bears and His Plan for the First Overall Pick

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think it’s hard to know what to say when a man like Jerry Richardson dies. He almost single-handedly put a franchise in Charlotte in 1993, paying $206 million for the team and building Bank of America Stadium without public financing. I remember sitting with him on his porch in Spartanburg, S.C. the day before the first draft in Panthers’ history, in 1995, and listening to how prideful he was about the Carolinas getting a franchise. He considered it a franchise for both North and South Carolina—so much so that he had plants indigenous to South Carolina planted on the south perimeter of the stadium, and plants native to North Carolina on the northern perimeter. He got the seed money that eventually was used to buy the team, fittingly enough, from his championship share as a Baltimore Colts receiver in the late fifties. And he caught a touchdown pass in one of his two seasons, 1959, from Johnny Unitas in a championship game against the Giants. But his reputation was left in tatters, and his public life unceremoniously ended, when Sports Illustrated reported in 2017 that he sexually harassed women working for the team and used a racial slur that a Black scout heard. He dropped from sight, sold the team, and was never heard from again. A sad way to go out.

2. I think there would not be an NFL franchise in the Carolinas without Richardson, so whatever you think of the scandal at the end – and you should think ill of Richardson because of it – his mosaic of an obituary has to include that.

3. I think the two most well-studied players in the next seven weeks, leading up to the draft, will be Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

4. I think I didn’t see much of the Combine on NFL Network, but I did catch a lot of Sunday’s final day. The highlight: a black-and-white photo of the father of Northwestern first-round offensive-line prospect Peter Skoronski being cradled as a baby … by Vince Lombardi.

5. I think I can see the Combine Effect starting to put pressure on teams already. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is a compelling prospect. I saw him Friday making the interview rounds, and he’s huge—6-4, 240. He has the perfect physique for today’s NFL quarterback, and he throws the ball with NFL velocity. He went out and excelled at his Combine workout, with the best-ever vertical jumps and broad jumps for a quarterback here. He ran a 4.43 40-, a speed half the wideouts can’t top. The Fan Duel Sports Book now lists Richardson as the player with the second-best chance to be drafted at the top of the QB class this year, behind Bryce Young. Richardson’s an interesting prospect, to be sure. He could turn out to be a megastar; his tools suggest that’s certainly possible. But let’s recall he won six games as a college quarterback, started for one season, and completed 54.7 percent of his career passes. We do some weird things in the media business, but inflating players because of their Combine performances is the weirdest.

6. I think the best line of the week at the Combine came from Lions coach Dan Campbell, on the importance of on-field workouts here: “You grade them off tape, you don’t grade off somebody out here in pajamas.” Preach.

7. I think my only question after reading Don Van Natta’s fantastic investigation into the NFL’s attempted burial of another Daniel Snyder scandal is: Does everyone who goes into business with Snyder regret it for the rest of their lives?

8. I think this is the Don Van Natta Snyder Outrageous Factoid of the Week: Per Van Natta, Snyder charged the organization $4.5 million to put the team logo on his private plane. The man paid himself to put a logo of a team he owned on his airplane. There is no bottom for Snyder.

9. I think it’s going to take a long time in Roger Goodell’s reign as commissioner, which is in its 17th year with no sign of ending, for the stench of the league’s handling of Dan Snyder to wear off. It may never leave Goodell.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. TV Story of the Week: Leslie Stahl of 60 Minutes with one of the most inspirational stories I’ve seen in recent times, about SOLA—the School of Leadership Afghanistan (produced by Shari Finkelstein). What a heroic effort to keep premium education alive for more than 200 Afghan girls.

b. Shabana Basij-Rasikh, international hero. She got 256 teachers, students and staff out from Afghanistan when the Taliban took over again in 2021 and relocated them all to Rwanda, to continue educating girls. It’s an amazing, admirable story.

c. There are some writers you read and appreciate for hitting a perfect, perfect note so often, and Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post is one. She gets the tone right so often, perhaps more than anyone in our business. Such as this one on Daniel Snyder , a regular (and justified) target of Jenkins.

d. Writes Jenkins:



Snyder would rather be the central titan in a distressed and failed organization than a marginal figure in a successful but invisible field. The idea that he will voluntarily sell is at a minimum optimistic, and the bidding process, at the moment, could be futile. Closing a sale will sentence him to irrelevance — without the team he will be nobody, a pretend lord, hiding behind his wall of wealth, playing Mr. Rochester at his estates in Virginia and England, yelling tallyho and release the hounds. Every jam-smeared finger might have to be pried forcibly off the team, either in a majority vote of owners or through some backdoor leverage.

e. So often, after reading Sally Jenkins, I say to myself: Wish I could write like that.

f. Column of the Week: Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal, asking a question in print that a baseball fan like me has been asking to myself for the past week: “I thought baseball games were too slow. Now they’re too fast?”

g. I have been yelling at batters, and the clouds, for years: Will you please just get in the box, stay there, and stop with the Nervous Nomar-tic-glove-adjustments after every pitch! But there’s also a part of the game that’s good. Slow down, put the phone away, dive into the stratagems of baseball and disappear from life for three hours.

h. But 2 hours, 16 minutes? That’s only about 1:20 of beer time!

i. Writes Gay:



To be clear: I appreciate life’s stillness. I don’t think everything needs to be rushed. I occasionally go five minutes without looking at my phone and I can eat half a bowl of cereal while looking out a window. But if baseball doesn’t do something to speed itself up, it’s going the way of the Betamax rental.

Now it’s doing something. The pitch clock/batter clock is a revelation. According to the Journal’s baseball writer Lindsey Adler, 11 out of 16 day spring training games heading into Sunday’s play ended in around 2 hours and 30 minutes. That’s not a time cut—that’s a radical makeover, a half-hour off the recent regular season pace. (One Sunday game ended in a thrillingly brisk 2 hours and 7 minutes.)

It’s going to get to the point you’ll be taking up new hobbies with all your free time from accelerated baseball. Wow, how did you find time to learn French and build that pottery studio in the backyard?

Baseball installed a clock.

This is how it should be, and how baseball once was. Have pitchers pitch. Have batters bat. How much of your existence have you already surrendered to this maddening game, which dawdles like an oblivious customer in an airport Starbucks—a tall is the small one, right—as your flight announces its final boarding?

j. I like it. I think. We’ll know if it really works if baseball can get the Red Sox and Yankees to play a sub-four-hour nine-inning tilt.

k. Perspective of the Week: Jack Hajjar has it.

l. Jack’s granddaughter, Carine Hajjar, writes in The Wall Street Journal:



Jiddoo, as his grandchildren call him—Lebanese Arabic for grandfather—is 98, sharp, upright, generous, modest, sometimes strict, and funny. He plants a garden every spring and goes on daily walks. He reads the paper every day and does the crossword. He’s always well-dressed, wearing a polo shirt with khakis for lounging and a three-piece suit for church every Sunday. He’s able to continue wearing those splendid custom-tailored suits he bought six decades ago because he’s maintained the same weight since he served in the Navy during World War II.

He has this remarkable vigor because he lives his life the same way he approaches coffee: He avoids overindulgence and takes only what he needs. A child of the Great Depression and the son of Lebanese immigrants, he learned never to waste anything or buy something he can’t make himself. Coffee grounds become fertilizer for the garden. Money not spent at Starbucks—or on fertilizer—turns into generous checks for our parish and various charities. The sweetener not wasted in his coffee saves him from guilt (and high blood sugar) should he indulge in his one luxury: dessert.

m. Thoughtful Story of the Week: Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic wonders about “the puzzling gap between how old you are and how old you think you are.”

n. Writes Senior:



This past Thanksgiving, I asked my mother how old she was in her head. She didn’t pause, didn’t look up, didn’t even ask me to repeat the question, which would have been natural, given that it was both syntactically awkward and a little odd. We were in my brother’s dining room, setting the table. My mother folded another napkin. “Forty-five,” she said.

She is 76.

o. When you get to be a person of a certain age, a story like this really rings true. But I don’t think you even have be 65, as I am. You can think it at almost any age.

p. Anna Peele of The New York Times wrote about actor Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek,” “Best in Show”) doing a new world travel show on Apple TV—even though Levy admits to being a boring person who doesn’t like getting out of his comfort zone. Levy is so great. His portrayal of Gerry Fleck, the dog-trainer with two left feet in “Best in Show,” with the wife who has slept with half the Western world, is one of the best acting jobs I’ve seen.

q. Anyway, Peele wrote a great end to the story, asking Levy what he might have missed out on in life without the acting experiences in his career:



Then Levy frowned and looked down, toward the little Order of Canada maple leaf pin on his lapel. “What would I have missed?” he muttered. “What would I have missed out on if it hadn’t been for work?” He raised his head slowly, eyebrows windshield-wipering up in reaction to his realization: “I would have missed out on my life.”

r. Beautiful.

s. So many people to thank for a wonderful Friday night at our annual Scouting Combine fundraiser at Sun King Brewery in downtown Indianapolis, which raised $14,434 for Teachers’ Treasures , the incredible charity that allows teachers in needy school districts in central Indiana to shop for free for school supplies for their classrooms. Because Teachers’ Treasures has community and corporate supporters that translate each dollar donated into $15 of school supplies, this one night raised the equivalent of $216,510 for teachers to use for their classrooms.

t. Start with the folks who paid to come out and support this cause and to talk football for 2.5 hours. I’ve gotten to be so fond of the Indianapolis community because of the response to this event and for being so generous. And the Teachers’ Treasures folks who came out to spread the gospel of selflessness and volunteerism to help teachers and their students.

u. Thanks to the Colts for their unwavering support of local events like this—to owner Jimmy Irsay for his generous contribution, to coach Shane Steichen for giving 30 minutes of his life during the maelstrom of the Combine so his fans here can get to know him better, to Communications Senior Director Matt Conti for the auction items that raised $1,500 for the cause … Thanks to Angie Six, who rides herd over this event every year and makes it run so smoothly … Thanks to Steve Koers of Sun King, who gives us a huge space in his downtown facility gratis, when certainly he could be renting it out for good money on a very busy Friday night in the city—just another example of the good people who just want to help their neighbors in this town … Thanks to my media friends—Albert Breer, Will Carroll, Doug Farrar, Cynthia Frelund, Brandon Krisztal, Mike Tanier, Tashan Reed, Myles Simmons—for adding some levity and lots of knowledge to the evening … and, of course, thanks to Sun King for the beer. Big fan of the new beer on the block, the Orange Vanilla Sunlight Cream Ale.

v. John Candy, gone 29 years now. Where’d the time go?

w. Thanks for the invite to speak to your journalism class at Boston University last week, Andrea Kremer. That was fun. You’re training them right.