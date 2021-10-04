FMIA Week 4: Tiring Homework For Homecoming—Inside Tom Brady’s Triumphant Return to New England

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the week cannot end without acknowledging the day of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke. A year ago, he was living in the home of his sister and brother-in-law in suburban Atlanta, without much hope that he’d ever get another legit chance to play in the NFL. On Sunday, in Atlanta, Heinicke threw two touchdowns passes in the final four minutes to lift WFT to a 34-30 win over the Falcons. And after the game, he had to rein in his emotions while talking to Laura Okmin on FOX in the on-field interview. “I’m trying not to get emotional,” said Heinicke, who was clearly emotional. “[My sister and brother-in-law] put up with a lot with me living at their home. For this to happen at the end here, and for them to be here to experience it, it’s really special.” Such a great moment for a guy who is carving out a starting niche in Washington.

2. I think Sam Darnold is better than I thought he’d be in Carolina. Despite the loss in Dallas, he’s a commanding presence and playing with confidence. He could make the decision of owners David Tepper and coach Matt Rhule on the 2022 quarterback a difficult one.

3. I think I have three comments about the Cowboys:

a. Dak Prescott has never played better. Four TDs/zero picks against the top defense in the league after three games? He is just terrific. Never thought he’d look this good coming off such a mega-injury.

b. One sartorial point: That sweatshirt/jacket Mike McCarthy wore on the sidelines Sunday was one of the ugliest garments a coach has worn in NFL history. I am glad he and other coaches wore clothes to support the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” initiative, designed to urge people to get screened for cancer. But holy cow, can someone get a more normal hoodie than this rainbow sprinkles job?

Mike McCarthy is dressed as delicious sprinkles pic.twitter.com/vb2IiaBg5M — Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) October 3, 2021

c. Is there some rule that, daily, some Dallas exec or coach or player, pumps offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for an NFL head-coaching job? Lord, I’ve never seen or heard such a collective push in September for a guy to get a head-coaching job.

4. I think the more I watch the Minnesota passing game, the more I appreciate the almost innate sense of both Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen to get open in tight spaces, particularly in the red zone, when inches can be so huge. Case in point: In the first quarter against Cleveland, on third-and-goal from the Browns’ 12-yard line, Jefferson ran a seam route up the right side, cornerback Denzel Ward to his right, safety Johnny Johnson to his left. Both really good players. Jefferson walled himself off from Ward, Kirk Cousins zipped a line drive exactly between the two defenders, Johnson was a half-second late to tip the ball away. Bill Bradley, the great New York Knick of the sixties, used to talk about having a sense of where you are—in fact, John McPhee wrote a book about Bradley with that title—and this was such a perfect example of how Jefferson knows where he is, knows how to make himself open in the smallest spaces. Thielen’s a pro at that too.

5. I think the one lesson I’d harp on today with Jalen Hurts if I were Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is, Secure the ball. Hurts has played too much football, and at a high level, to be carrying it like a loaf of bread, the way he did late in the second quarter when it got swatted away by the Eagles. That cannot happen.

6. I think this is another example of how the people who put the NFL schedule together, led by Howard Katz, do not miss a trick. In the first four weeks of the season, the number one crew of each partner network got to see the new stadium jewel in Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium. Week 1: NBC had Bears-Rams on Sunday night. Week 2: CBS had Cowboys-Chargers as the national doubleheader game. Week 3: FOX had Bucs-Rams as the national doubleheader game. Week 4: ESPN has Raiders-Chargers tonight on “Monday Night Football.” That’s smart programming, four straight weeks of a national audience seeing what the NFL wants you to see—football’s back in Los Angeles in the newest jewel of a stadium.

7. I think kudos are in order for Andy Reid, the first coach in history to win 100 games for two teams. Ironic that he won his 100th with Kansas City on Sunday afternoon in the city where he won his first 140 as a coach, Philadelphia. After his post-game health scare last week, nothing is guaranteed about career longevity. But I’ll guarantee you that he wants to hang around as long as he can to coach Patrick Mahomes, especially now that Mahomes is signed through 2031.

8. I think many of you wonder about Richard Sherman’s availability to come off the street and play Sunday night for Tampa Bay, his new team, after the incident with relatives in July, a wildly out-of-character series of threats, resisting arrest and alleged drunken abuse. The league has the matter under investigation, and in such cases, players are usually able to play while events are investigated and adjudicated. Pretty safe to say Sherman would not have signed with Tampa if Tom Brady wasn’t there—and didn’t appeal to him to join the team. “I always thought it would be really cool to play together if we ever got the opportunity,” said Sherman.

9. I think of all the interesting roster notes you could have conjured up two months ago—Sherman on the Bucs, Josh Gordon on Kansas City, the Giants adding every warm-bodied available offensive lineman they can find—none is as downright weird as Le’Veon Bell, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman all being on the Ravens’ 53-man roster in Week 4.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Sad Journalism Passage of the Week: Julie Bosman and Lauren Leatherby of the New York Times on the death toll from Covid-19 passing 700,000.



An overwhelming majority of Americans who have died in recent months, a period in which the country has offered broad access to shots, were unvaccinated. The United States has had one of the highest recent death rates of any country with an ample supply of vaccines.

. . . Other families have expressed sorrow mixed with profound remorse that their dead relative was not vaccinated.

The Rev. Joy Baumgartner, a minister in Beloit, Wis., presided over a recent funeral that she described as “the saddest, most grief-stricken I have ever experienced.” The woman who died of Covid-19 was a 64-year-old church member, talented baker and frequent volunteer during group dinners on Thanksgiving. Her adult children had advised her not to receive a shot.

When they arrived at the church, Ms. Baumgartner said, the woman’s children were full of regret, despairing over their actions and searching for a rationale. “They condemned themselves,” she recalled.

“I had to hold these people in my arms in front of this urn of ashes, asking God to help them through this. It was a never-ending week of excruciating pain.”

b. There’s nothing more to say, really.

c. Important Sports Story of the Week: Meg Linehan of The Athletic, with the story that blew up women’s professional soccer in the United States, and rightfully so.

d. Linehan documented the slimy behavior of a veteran coach, Paul Riley, and his possessive, mind-bending and ruinous treatment of midfielder Sinead Farrelly:



In Philadelphia, during her rookie season, Riley gave her special attention and gradually lowered the boundaries between player and coach. When he took the team out drinking, he’d sit next to her at the bar. He’d hand her cash to buy shots. He’d tell her she was beautiful, that the guys who tried to buy her drinks weren’t good enough for her. On those nights, he asked her probing personal questions, and he really seemed to care. She shared information about her past relationships, how she got along with her parents, and his responses shored up her confidence, “making me feel like I was really rare and special,” Farrelly said.

. . . Early during her first season in Philadelphia, Farrelly accepted a call-up to the U.S. women’s national team. Riley told her when she returned to the Independence that she had been disloyal to her actual team and to him. She deserved to be on the national team, Riley said, but only if he was coaching it. A couple of weeks later, when the U.S. team’s coaching staff called again, she turned them down — and gave up the final spot on the 2011 World Cup roster.

At the end of that season, after the Independence lost the WPS championship, and following hours out drinking and commiserating over the loss as a team, Farrelly said she felt that Riley, who at the time was 47 years old and married, coerced her into his hotel room and they had sex.

After WPS folded in early 2012, most of the Independence — including Farrelly — went to play for Riley on a Long Island semi-pro team, where the alleged sexual coercion continued, Farrelly said. She had sex with him and a teammate on one occasion, she said, also following a night of excessive drinking. After each encounter, she tried to pretend it had never happened, and repeated Riley’s mantra, told to her after their first night of sex, that they would be “taking this to their graves.”

After that season, Farrelly joined FC Kansas City in the newly formed National Women’s Soccer League, but Riley haunted her mentally and emotionally. When he became the coach of the Thorns in December 2013, Farrelly knew he would trade for her. She could feel it coming.

e. It came. These are the kinds of stories that must be told. The women’s pro league postponed all games over the weekend after this story was posted, and other ugly details of men harassing female players surfaced, and the commissioner was dismissed. Reporting like this is so crucial. Kudos to Linehan for writing it, and to Farrelly for telling her truth.

f. Story of the Week: Steve Politi of NJ.com, reporting from Mexico, on a New Jersey basketball player who was accused of murdering a woman, stunning those who knew him.

g. As Politi writes, there’s a very good chance the delusional, basketball-marginal Logan Kelley was out to kill a different woman than Isis Montoya in a sketchy part of Tijuana, Mexico. Politi discovers that Kelley actually wanted to kill a woman his pseudonym’ed “Isabella.” Some great reporting here by Politi, particularly when he found a woman in New Jersey, Kendall Sellinger, who’d previously been the focus of a Logan Kelley obsession. No matter what Sellinger did, she couldn’t prevent Kelley from seeing her. Politi, in first-person, writes:



I had come to tell [Sellinger] about what I had found in Tijuana, and when she hears the story of Isabella, she sobs. Like the woman in Mexico that she has never met, she wonders if she also escaped her death. The similarities are striking. Kelley, in both cases, had become obsessed with a woman and convinced that the relationship was far deeper than it really was. This fits into a broader pattern with his behavior.

Kelley believed he had a future as an NBA player when he was just a walk-on at Rutgers, was convinced he would become a rap star while producing his own CDs, and even once told Sellinger that he would be governor of New Jersey someday.

“This is a classic example of what we would typically refer to as a delusional disorder,” said Samantha Farris, an assistant psychology professor at Rutgers.

Her long ordeal with Kelley left Sellinger with deep emotional scars. She quit her job and left school for a semester, and when she tried to protect herself and hold Kelley accountable for what he did, she found the legal system unhelpful and unresponsive.

h. College Football Story of the Week: Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, embedded for a week with the upstart Cincinnati Bearcats. The decision to dive deep into the Bearcat program certainly looks good after Saturday’s beatdown of Notre Dame in South Bend.

i. Thamel’s so good at telling you things you didn’t know about the inner game. As he writes here, before UC’s September game at Indiana, he learned about the inside knowledge of the Cincinnati coaching staff, and about the precociousness of UC quarterback Desmond Ridder:



Indiana’s reputation as a prolific sign-stealing operation — a completely legal competitive advantage — forced the Bearcats to abandon their typical no-huddle offense and attempt to counter Indiana’s thievery by huddling. (The Bearcats identified the Hoosier sign-stealer and joked about putting the low-level staffer’s mug shot on a cardboard sideline sign with the caption: “I STEAL SIGNS.”)

These days, Ridder has a coach’s mastery of the offense. By the end of his sophomore year, he’d developed enough confidence in his arm to throw hole shots – the sweet spot between safeties in a deep zone – against Memphis’ Cover 2. In a quarterback meeting earlier in the week, Ridder’s rat-a-tat cadence as he chats play options with [passing game coordinator Gino] Guidugli is indicative of his mastery.

“We’ll go Quad-Straight-Hawaii-Warm-Tempo-Coffee”

“We’ll go Fives-Down-Grease-Chair-Plane-Maine”

“We’ll go Solo-Cold-Straight-Gronk-Hot-Q-Rock-Post”

j. Obit of the Week: Dale Anderson of the Buffalo News on the amazing and unknown life of a university professor and prison reformer in Buffalo, Teresa Miller.

k. Too often we miss people like Teresa Miller, who died the way she lived—without fanfare. Her death was not noted for nearly a month. In her life, she rose to a provost job at the University at Buffalo, starting a program called DIFCON (Difficult Conversations) to encourage people of all races to discuss their racial feelings. What a life: As a district judge’s clerk in Miami, she helped extradite Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. She was a masters level springboard and tower diver. She taught sailing at Buffalo. She came to her justice work because of family: Her great-great-uncle defended Rosa Parks. As Anderson wrote, she became fascinated with the Attica State Prison in upstate New York:



Ms. Miller led students on dozens of visits to Attica Correctional Facility and was a volunteer adviser to the Attica Lifers Group, inmates serving life sentences. She produced short documentary films, “Encountering Attica” and “Attica, The Bars That Bind Us,” which was shown at a prison film festival in England.

Beginning in 2015, she arranged for singers from the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown to come to Attica annually to perform opera.

l. I just think we need to celebrate people like Teresa Miller.

m. Pro Football Story of the Week: Bob McGinn of Go Long (Tyler Dunne’s Substack site) with a vivid series about Brett Favre’s life and times.

n. Normally I would say two things about such a piece: There’s not a lot you can tell me about Favre that I don’t know. And, Favre’s old news. But this has so much stuff I didn’t know and hadn’t read, including about his first lousy NFL season in Atlanta, when he was buried by coach Jerry Glanville and deemed a misfit for the offense by coordinator June Jones. And, even though GM Ken Herock tried to get Glanville to lighten up on Favre, it never worked, and he was traded to Green Bay in a fairly daring move by GM Ron Wolf the next year.

o. McGinn’s Packer history is vivid and important here too. McGinn writes this about the end of Favre’s rookie year in Atlanta and the trade to Green Bay:



On Dec. 7, the day before a game against the Rams on the West Coast, the Falcons were conducting a walkthrough at empty Anaheim Stadium.

“I can still hear Jerry,” Herock said. “’Hey, ‘Mississippi,’ let’s see how strong your arm is.’ Brett’s on the sideline. He throws the ball and it hits the press box up there. Nobody else could come close. Jerry goes, ‘Mississippi,’ that’s about the only thing you’ll hit.’ They treated him like the clown of the team. What it amounted to is, I’m going to show Ken Herock that he doesn’t know what the f--- he’s doing.”

After the Falcons were eliminated at Washington in the NFC divisional round, four men met to discuss Favre: Herock, Glanville, Jones and Taylor Smith, the executive president and son of the owner.

“Jerry says, ‘This guy can’t play,’” Herock remembered. “June says, ‘Well, he doesn’t fit what we’re doing in this (Red Gun) system.’ They’re telling me all these negative things. I didn’t see anything that I could defend him in any way. I saw what was going on in practice. I say to myself, ‘You could be wrong.’ So I conceded when they said this guy’s gotta go.

“I said, ‘OK, I’ll see what I can do. I’ll try to trade him.”

. . . Herock grew up outside Pittsburgh. He was 14 in 1955 when the Steelers released quarterback Johnny Unitas, their ninth-round draft choice that year, late in training camp. Within a few years Unitas was in the midst of his all-time career with the Baltimore Colts.

“Johnny Unitas was my worst nightmare,” said Herock. “I didn’t ever want Johnny Unitas to happen to me, and it did. I gave up on Brett Favre.”

With a trade agreement in place but nothing official, Wolf appeared before the Packers’ seven-man executive committee to explain the trade. Bob Harlan, the team’s second-year president who hired Wolf, accompanied him.

“I told them he was going to wear No. 4 and be like Lou Gehrig,” Wolf remembered.

p. NFL Quiz: Who did the Falcons pick with the first-round pick obtained for Favre? (Answer in 10 x, below.)

q. Things that surprised me in baseball, 2021 (no particular order): Mike Zunino, 33 homers . . . Five batters hit over .310 . . . Every game was dominated by the infield shift . . . No one had 200 hits . . . Nats traded Trea Turner . . . I knew Marcus Semien was good, but 45 homers, 102 RBI, 115 runs? That’s 22 homers, 44 RBI and 22 runs more than Mookie Betts produced in LA . . . Five pitchers won 15 games or more. Five! . . . Adam Wainwright, at 40, re-became a staff ace for the Cards . . . The Giants won more games than any team, and no one east of Vallejo can name three players on that team . . . The Mariners got relevant again . . . The Rays winning in triple-digits after the devastating early removal of Blake Snell in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series . . . And, well, not so much a surprise, but just a nice thing: Atlanta pitcher Jacob Webb beaned Mets outfield Kevin Pillar in May. Looked bad, and many fastballs to the helmet do, but Pillar was okay. On Friday in Atlanta, they faced off for the first time since then. Before the first pitch of the at-bat, Pillar tipped his cap to Webb, and Webb tipped his cap to Pillar. That’s the kind of stuff I’m here for.

r. Baseball Quiz: Who’s the only 20-game winning pitcher in 2021? (Answer in 10 y, below.)

s. How great is this Mariners moment from their eighth-inning rally to beat the Angels Saturday night:

t. Way to go, Dave Sims.

u. I am a baseball nerd, so humor me on the American League playoff situation with one day left, 44 years apart. In 1967, only one team went to the playoffs—the A.L. champ, which, of course, went to the World Series. In 2021, five teams go to the playoffs—three division winners plus two Wild Cards. On the last morning of the two regular seasons:

• 1967, with one team advancing: Boston 91-70, Minnesota 91-70, Detroit 90-70, Chicago 89-72

• 2021, with two teams advancing via the Wild Card: Boston 91-70, New York 91-70, Toronto 90-71, Seattle 90-71.

v. 1967: Boston wins, Detroit splits a doubleheader, Chicago loses; Red Sox advance to World Series. 2021: Boston wins, New York wins, Toronto/Seattle results inconsequential; AL Wild-Card Game on Tuesday: Yankees at Red Sox, loser heads home.

w. So many good podcasts out there right now. Bill Simmons with Seth Wickersham on his Patriots book “It’s Better to be Feared,” on The Bill Simmons Podcast is great. It’s lengthy and smart and never boring. The last couple of episodes of False Idol (Religion of Sport/PRX) is a perfect end to the seven-episode series. What I love about this podcast is the host, Tim Rohan, allows the Oscar Pistorius story to be told in an unvarnished way, with no hero-worship. It’s just great journalism, and leave you thinking what a bad guy he is—and how the idolatry of him in South Africa is very much part of the reason why he got that way.

x. NFL Quiz Answer: Tony Smith, a running back who, like Favre, hailed from Southern Miss. The Falcons traded the Favre pick, 17th overall, to Dallas for the 19th pick to select Smith. Favre and Smith had something else in common: Both were buried by Jerry Glanville. After carrying the ball 87 times for a 3.8-yard average as a rookie, Smith never touched the ball from scrimmage again in an NFL game. Heck of a trade by the Falcons.

y. MLB Quiz Answer: Julio Urias of the Dodgers went 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA. (Adam Wainwright, with 17 wins, is the only other pitcher in the reliever-mad game who won more than 16.) Urias is from Mexico, 25 years old, earned $3.6 million this season. Eligible for arbitration in 2022. Scott Boras is his agent. Julio Urias will not be making $3.6 million next year.