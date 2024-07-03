2025 NFL draft top running back prospect Ollie Gordon arrested for DUI

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, a first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL draft, has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Gordon after he was observed swerving out of his lane twice and driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone. Police say he had open bottles of alcohol, initially refused to take a sobriety test, and later registered a blood alcohol level above the legal limit when he was taken to jail.

As a sophomore last season, Gordon won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in college football, as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award, after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Although running backs rarely go in the first round anymore, Gordon is one of the few who could. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds he has impressive size, and he also has the speed and moves to break big plays. But off-field trouble could have a negative impact on his draft stock.