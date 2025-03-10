 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_csu_joshallendraftkings_250310.jpg
How many passing TDs will Allen have next season?
nbc_simms_miltonwilliamsv2_250310.jpg
Report: Williams agrees with NE in dramatic pivot

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_csu_joshallendraftkings_250310.jpg
How many passing TDs will Allen have next season?
nbc_simms_miltonwilliamsv2_250310.jpg
Report: Williams agrees with NE in dramatic pivot

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers agree to terms with TE Luke Farrell

  
Published March 10, 2025 03:22 PM

The 49ers took a break from talking to quarterback Brock Purdy about a new contract so that they could work on adding a new target for his passes.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have agreed to a three-year deal with tight end Luke Farrell. The contract is worth up to $20.25 million and includes $11 million in guaranteed money.

Farrell will head to the Niners after spending the last four years with the Jaguars. Jacksonville selected him with the 145th pick of the 2021 draft.

Farrell played 66 games and made 20 starts for the Jags. He had 36 catches for 318 yards in those appearances.