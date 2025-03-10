49ers agree to terms with TE Luke Farrell

The 49ers took a break from talking to quarterback Brock Purdy about a new contract so that they could work on adding a new target for his passes.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have agreed to a three-year deal with tight end Luke Farrell. The contract is worth up to $20.25 million and includes $11 million in guaranteed money.

Farrell will head to the Niners after spending the last four years with the Jaguars. Jacksonville selected him with the 145th pick of the 2021 draft.

Farrell played 66 games and made 20 starts for the Jags. He had 36 catches for 318 yards in those appearances.