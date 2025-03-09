 Skip navigation
49ers cut DT Maliek Collins

  
The 49ers are releasing veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins, according to multiple reports.

He now will become a free agent Wednesday.

The 49ers will have to designate Collins as a post-June 1 cut to save any money. That would save them $3.404 million with $1.358 million in a dead cap hit, per overthecap.com.

Collins, 29, joined the 49ers last offseason in a trade from Houston.

He started all 17 games in 2024 and totaled 33 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.

Collins spent four seasons in Dallas, one in Las Vegas and three in Houston before spending last season in San Francisco.

With five sacks each of the past two seasons and 30.5 in his career, Collins should find a healthy market.