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49ers GM John Lynch: I don’t know if we can afford Joey Bosa

  
Published March 29, 2026 04:47 PM

The 49ers hope to have Nick Bosa back in action during training camp, but it doesn’t sound like anyone should bank on him sharing a locker room with his brother.

Joey Bosa remains a free agent and the mother of both pass rushers recently posted a fabricated image of the two brothers next to each other in 49ers uniforms on social media. On Sunday, General Manager John Lynch said he was aware of the post but isn’t sure there’s a way to work out a family reunion.

“I know Mama Bosa would love that, but I don’t know if we can afford him,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com.

Joey Bosa is one of the top remaining unsigned players on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents. He had 29 tackles, five sacks and five forced fumbles for the Bills in 2025.