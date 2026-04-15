49ers had visits with OTs Caleb Lomu, Kadyn Proctor

The 49ers remain optimistic that they will come to agreement with left tackle Trent Williams on a revised contract for the 2026 season, but Williams won’t be on the roster forever and the team’s pre-draft work has included meetings with a couple of the top tackles in this year’s class.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Caleb Lomu and Kadyn Proctor both visited with the team recently.

Lomu started at left tackle for Utah the last two seasons and joins college teammate Spencer Fano as a potential first-round pick in next week’s draft. Proctor is also a left tackle and started at Alabama for the last three seasons.

The 49ers have the 27th overall pick next Thursday and moving up the board might be necessary to assure themselves of coming out of the first round with a potential starter on their offensive line.