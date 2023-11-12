49ers lead Jaguars 13-3 at halftime

After he was traded to the 49ers last week, edge rusher Chase Young said he was looking forward to racing his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to the quarterback now that they were back on the same team.

Young and Bosa ran one of those races in the first half of Sunday’s game in Jacksonville and it resulted in a turnover. Bosa ripped the ball from Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s grasp and the play was a prime example of what they were hoping to get by sending a third-round pick to Washington for Young.

The strip sack was part of a strong return to form by the 49ers defense in the first half. They sacked Lawrence two other times and the unit’s strong play helped the 49ers head into halftime with a 13-3 lead over the home team.

It looked like the gap might be even bigger when the 49ers opened the game with a touchdown and then drove into the red zone again on their second possession. The Jaguars defense held for a Jake Moody field goal, though, and the 49ers lost offensive steam from there. They were able to drive for another Moody field goal before the break and that leaves the Jags with a lot of work to do if they’re going to keep the league’s longest winning streak alive.