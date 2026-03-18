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49ers re-sign LB Garret Wallow

  
Published March 18, 2026 05:40 PM

The 49ers re-signed linebacker Garret Wallow to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Wallow, 27, finished last season with the 49ers when they claimed him off waivers from the Broncos on Dec. 8. He appeared in four games and registered two tackles and two special teams tackles with San Francisco before starting both postseason contests and registering 12 tackles and one pass defensed.

Wallow entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2021.

In his five-year career with the Texans (2021-23), Titans (2023-24), Broncos (2025) and 49ers (2025), Wallow has appeared in 46 games with five starts. He has totaled 38 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in addition to 13 special teams tackles.