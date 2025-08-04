49ers receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) remains out of practice

Before training camp opened, reports emerged that 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings wanted a new contract or a trade. He didn’t hold out.

He could be holding in.

Jennings suffered a calf injury during training camp on July 27. (It apparently was an aggravation of an offseason injury.) He has yet to practice since then.

On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Jennings’s ongoing absence.

“Same thing with his calf,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan then was asked if it’s “definitely health-related, not business-related”?

“You can ask him that, but he tells me it’s his calf and the calf shows,” Shanahan said. “So, got to be delicate with those calves.”

It could be a combination of health and business. If Jennings was happy with his contract, maybe he’d push through it. Because he isn’t happy with his contract, he isn’t.

Jennings is in the second year of a two-year, $11.89 million contract. The contract was surprisingly light, given that he had a Super Bowl LVIII performance that had him on the short list of potential MVP candidates, before the 49ers lost to the Chiefs.

Last year, Jennings had a career-high 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. With Deebo Samuel gone and Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024 season, Jennings seems to merit an increase.

He may not be doing much until he gets one.