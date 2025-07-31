 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jauan Jennings is dealing with the same calf injury he had in the offseason

  
Published July 31, 2025 03:51 PM

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings missed his third consecutive practice Thursday with a calf strain.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings aggravated the calf injury that bothered him in the offseason.

There is no timetable for Jennings’ return.

Jennings, 28, had a career year in 2024 with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is dealing with hip irritation that kept him out a second consecutive practice. He will miss the next two practices, too, Shanahan said.

Rookie running back Jordan James is dealing with a knee injury, and the team will re-evaluate him in a few days.

Defensive end Mykel Williams (ankle) is back practicing.