Jauan Jennings is dealing with the same calf injury he had in the offseason

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings missed his third consecutive practice Thursday with a calf strain.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings aggravated the calf injury that bothered him in the offseason.

There is no timetable for Jennings’ return.

Jennings, 28, had a career year in 2024 with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is dealing with hip irritation that kept him out a second consecutive practice. He will miss the next two practices, too, Shanahan said.

Rookie running back Jordan James is dealing with a knee injury, and the team will re-evaluate him in a few days.

Defensive end Mykel Williams (ankle) is back practicing.