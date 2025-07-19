49ers release S George Odum

The 49ers are moving on from one of their special teams veterans.

San Francisco announced on Saturday that the club has released safety George Odum.

Odum, 31, had been with San Francisco since 2022. He appeared in 12 games with two starts last season, recording 16 total tackles and four passes defensed. He was on the field for 19 percent of defensive snaps and 69 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Odum had been placed on the non-football injury list earlier this week.

The safety has appeared in 105 games with 12 starts in his career for Indianapolis and San Francisco. He’s registered 200 total tackles, three interceptions, and nine passes defensed.