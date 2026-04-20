49ers think there’s “a chance” they can trade Brandon Aiyuk

49ers General Manager John Lynch said in January that it was safe to say that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had played his final snap with the team, but the wideout remains on the team’s roster more than a month into the 2026 league year.

It sounds like he’ll be on the roster at least a little while longer as well. Lynch told reporters on Monday that he doesn’t think it is likely that they’ll be able to trade Aiyuk, but that he has had some conversations about a deal and wants to keep trying to make that happen before releasing the veteran.

“I’ve had some discussions,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Do I think it’s a high probability? Likely no. But is there a chance? Yeah, I think there’s a chance.”

Aiyuk did not play at all in 2025 after tearing his ACL during the 2024 season and the 49ers voided the remaining guarantees in his contract after he declined to participate in rehab sessions with the team. The lack of guarantees has lessened the urgency for the 49ers to make an immediate move to remove him from the roster, but the time to move on could come if they can’t deal him before the end of this week’s draft.