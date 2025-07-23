49ers WR Jacob Cowing injures a hamstring at practice

49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing injured a hamstring during practice. The severity of the injury is unclear.

“I thought Jake had one of the best OTAs out of anybody on our team in terms of most-improved, the most prepared for it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Unfortunately, I think he pulled his hamstring on routes on air today before we started. So, I’d say to just keep on his trajectory. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and keep going where he did in OTAs but probably had a little setback today.

“So, hopefully, that’s better news than what we’re guessing out there, and he can get back, and get back to what he was doing in OTAs.”

Cowing, a fourth-round pick in 2024, played 15 games last season as a rookie but saw only 106 offensive snaps and 64 on special teams. He caught four passes for 80 yards.

The 49ers will consider signing another wide receiver to help bolster their depth at the position, Shanahan said.

Brandon Aiyuk is on the active/physically unable to perform list as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL and MCL, and Ricky Pearsall has a lingering hamstring injury that is keeping him from practicing yet.