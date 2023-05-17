 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown: At some point, you’ve got to get off the mat and get back working

  
Published May 17, 2023 10:07 AM

While the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the club appears poised to make another run at it in 2023.

But that is contingent on the team putting that season-ending loss behind them — or properly using it as motivation for a new year.

Receiver A.J. Brown said on Wednesday that he took some time to get over falling to the Chiefs. But now it’s time to turn the page.

“Me personally, I took some time to watch and try to learn from the mistakes — not just from that game, from all year,” Brown said in a Wednesday press conference. “But in terms of that game, you just can’t dwell on it. That’s life. Not everything is going to go your way.

“At some point, you’ve got to get off the mat and get back working. I think that’s where this team’s at right now, definitely have that chip on that shoulder. Still taking it day by day, still early. You’re just building the house brick by brick.”

Brown was terrific in his first season with the Eagles, recording 88 catches for 1,496 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2022. If he can put together another season like that, Philadelphia should be in a position to repeat as NFC East champions.