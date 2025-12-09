A.J. Brown takes accountability for three key plays that didn’t work out

After plenty of games during which receiver A.J. Brown didn’t get enough balls thrown in his direction, Brown had a season-high 13 targets on Monday night in L.A. He made six catches for 100 yards.

There are three moments Brown would like to have back.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brown listed the deep pass on the first play from scrimmage, a ball that went off his hands and became an interception, and a dropped pass in the end zone that would have put the Eagles ahead by a touchdown with less than two and a half minutes to play.

Brown, per McLane, took accountability for all three moments.

During his period of frustration, Brown made it clear that he wants the ball to come his way in key moments. It happened on Monday night. When he fails to turn those chances into a positive outcome, it’s only fair to shoulder the blame.

For now, the Eagles have to get back at it. It’ll be a long flight home from California and a Sunday date with the Raiders. The good news is the Raiders have lost seven in a row. The bad news is the Eagles have now lost three in a row, which will remind anyone/everyone of the 1-5 finish to 2023 that followed a 10-1 start.

This time around, 8-2 has become 8-5. And the Cowboys are 6-6-1. If the Eagles go 2-2 and the Cowboys run the table, Dallas wins the NFC East.