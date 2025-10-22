Aaron Glenn doesn’t name starting QB, says Woody Johnson leaves decision to him

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he knows who will start at quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday, but he isn’t planning to share that choice with the whole world at this point.

Glenn pulled Justin Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor at halftime of last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, but cited “competitive advantage” as his reason for keeping this week’s choice to himself.

“We’ll have a quarterback on Sunday, I will tell you that,” Glenn said.

Glenn’s comments came a day after Jets owner Woody Johnson laid the majority of the blame for the team’s 0-7 start on Fields’ shoulders in comments that included saying that “if we can just complete a pass, it would look good.” That suggested his preference would be for Taylor to be the starter, but Glenn pushed back at the inference that Johnson doesn’t like Fields and insisted that Johnson is leaving the decision up to him.

“Woody puts that in my hand as far as who plays,” Glenn said. “I don’t see that changing. He trusts me to make that decision. He made a comment and he has every right to that comment. That comment was actually said by a number of guys, including our quarterback, as far as the efficiency of how we play. We’re not gonna fight that, we understand that. We have to get better, we do. I don’t think there’s anywhere in that comment where he said he doesn’t like Justin.”

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Jets were moving toward naming Taylor their starter for Week 8. Nothing Johnson said on Tuesday nor anything Glenn said on Wednesday did anything to push back at that, but confirmation of their plans will still have to wait a little longer.