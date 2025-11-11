Aaron Glenn: “I’m going to pass on” discussing Jets injuries

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has refused to discuss the team’s quarterback plans heading into recent games and he’s decided to extend that philosophy to the team’s injured players as well.

Glenn opened his Tuesday press conference by saying that “I’m going to pass on talking about injuries” and then suggested that media members speak to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com because “Rich has all the answers.” Cimini reported on Monday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to miss multiple weeks after re-injuring his knee in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Questions in the press conference avoided injuries until the end when Glenn was asked if Wilson is a candidate for injured reserve. He again said that Cimini was the person to talk to because Cimini is “reporting stuff that I haven’t said.”

Wilson was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated practice report and the team will give a designation for Thursday’s game against the Patriots on Wednesday, but Glenn’s overall position when it comes to injury information might still draw the attention of the league in light of the fine that the Ravens incurred for improperly listing Lamar Jackson’s practice status before the team’s Week 8 game and the increased focus on transparency given the value inside information has in gambling markets.