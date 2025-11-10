 Skip navigation
Report: Garrett Wilson to miss 3-4 weeks with knee injury

  
Published November 10, 2025 04:43 PM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Monday morning that the team was hopeful that scans of wide receiver Garrett Wilson would not show an injury that keeps him out for an extended period of time, but it looks like things went the other way.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that Wilson is expected to miss three-to-four weeks after leaving Sunday’s win over the Browns. Wilson was in his first game back from missing two games with an injury to the same knee, so he’ll end up missing a good chunk of the season across the two absences.

Wilson played in a game and did not catch a pass for the first time in his NFL career in Sunday’s 27-20 win.

Arian Smith, John Metchie, Tyler Johnson, and Isaiah Williams were the other Jets wideouts in Week 10. Allen Lazard and Adonai Mitchell, who joined the team in the Sauce Gardner trade, were both inactive. One or both could be in the lineup against the Patriots on Thursday night.