 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers open Fred Warner’s practice window, hope he can play in NFC Championship Game

  
Published January 13, 2026 03:30 PM

If the 49ers get to the NFC Championship Game, linebacker Fred Warner could be on the field.

The 49ers opened Warner’s practice window, and he is participating in the team’s walk-through practice today.

Warner won’t play on Saturday against the Seahawks, but if the 49ers win, coach Kyle Shanahan says they’re hopeful he can be ready to play for the NFC Championship.

Warner dislocated and fractured his right ankle in Week Six, and at the time it was described as a season-ending injury. But Warner has worked hard in his rehab, and the 49ers have said he is healing faster than the medical staff expected.

Warner says that if it were up to him, he would play this week. The 49ers are being a little more cautious than that, but if they win on Saturday, it sounds like there’s a good chance he’ll be on the field eight days later.