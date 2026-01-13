49ers open Fred Warner’s practice window, hope he can play in NFC Championship Game

If the 49ers get to the NFC Championship Game, linebacker Fred Warner could be on the field.

The 49ers opened Warner’s practice window, and he is participating in the team’s walk-through practice today.

Warner won’t play on Saturday against the Seahawks, but if the 49ers win, coach Kyle Shanahan says they’re hopeful he can be ready to play for the NFC Championship.

Warner dislocated and fractured his right ankle in Week Six, and at the time it was described as a season-ending injury. But Warner has worked hard in his rehab, and the 49ers have said he is healing faster than the medical staff expected.

Warner says that if it were up to him, he would play this week. The 49ers are being a little more cautious than that, but if they win on Saturday, it sounds like there’s a good chance he’ll be on the field eight days later.