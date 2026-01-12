Fred Warner: I’m ready to return whenever 49ers are ready for me to return

The 49ers don’t expect linebacker Fred Warner to return for Saturday’s playoff game against the Seahawks. Warner, though, says he’s ready and intends to play if the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game.

“I’m ready whenever they’re ready,” Warner said on Ryen Russillo’s podcast, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “There’s some T’s that have got to be crossed, I’s that have got to be dotted. Unfortunately, if it were just up to me, I’d be out there this weekend, but it’s unfortunately not that way. I’ve got to make sure I’m checking all the boxes, and everybody has to give me the OK before they let me go out there.

“But I’m pushing, man. I’m training hard. I’m back doing full football drills and everything, so time will tell. We’ve got to pull the win off first.”

Warner dislocated and fractured his right ankle in Week 6.

He did rehab work on the side of the practice field Monday, lightly sprinting, so he is getting closer. But Warner needs the 49ers to keep winning to have a chance to return this season.