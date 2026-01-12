 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Fred Warner: I’m ready to return whenever 49ers are ready for me to return

  
Published January 12, 2026 04:47 PM

The 49ers don’t expect linebacker Fred Warner to return for Saturday’s playoff game against the Seahawks. Warner, though, says he’s ready and intends to play if the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game.

I’m ready whenever they’re ready,” Warner said on Ryen Russillo’s podcast, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “There’s some T’s that have got to be crossed, I’s that have got to be dotted. Unfortunately, if it were just up to me, I’d be out there this weekend, but it’s unfortunately not that way. I’ve got to make sure I’m checking all the boxes, and everybody has to give me the OK before they let me go out there.

“But I’m pushing, man. I’m training hard. I’m back doing full football drills and everything, so time will tell. We’ve got to pull the win off first.”

Warner dislocated and fractured his right ankle in Week 6.

He did rehab work on the side of the practice field Monday, lightly sprinting, so he is getting closer. But Warner needs the 49ers to keep winning to have a chance to return this season.