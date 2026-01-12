 Skip navigation
49ers don’t expect LB Fred Warner to return for Seahawks game

  
Published January 12, 2026 07:06 AM

The 49ers have left the door open for linebacker Fred Warner to return to action in the playoffs, but it isn’t likely to happen in the divisional round.

Warner was seen working on the side at practices leading up to Sunday’s win over the Eagles, which led to a question for head coach Kyle Shanahan about his status in his postgame press conference. Shanahan was asked about the chances that Warner is formally designated to return to action before the team’s trip to Seattle next Saturday night.

“Not very high,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Shanahan has previously pointed to the conference championship game as a potential return date for Warner. The 49ers have a chance to get there, but they’ll now have to do it without tight end George Kittle as well as Warner and several others who have suffered serious injuries over the course of the season.