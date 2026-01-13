Mike Tomlin: I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh

The Steelers made it official earlier on Tuesday, with Mike Tomlin stepping down as head coach of the franchise after 19 seasons at the helm.

Now Tomlin has released a statement on his decision.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin’s statement reads. “This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.

“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

Tomlin now has several options for his future, including doing television. He will be in high demand for several networks, as well as on the coaching landscape as there are now nine vacancies for 2026.