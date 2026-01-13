Eagles fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced today that he has fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

“I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator,” Sirianni said in a statement. “I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team’s success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders.”

Sirianni hired Patullo to be the Eagles’ pass game coordinator in 2021, promoted him to associate head coach in 2023, and then promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2025 after Kellen Moore left to become head coach of the Saints.

Patullo’s play calling was criticized throughout the 2025 season, and his firing comes as no surprise. Now Sirianni needs to find a play caller who can get the most out of an offense that has significant talent but came up short this season.