Aaron Glenn on officiating: You have to earn the right to get these calls

After Monday night’s loss to the Dolphins, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner shared his frustrations with the officiating and said that he believes he and the team “get called for more stuff just based off us just not winning.”

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn got a chance to weigh in on those comments at a Tuesday press conference. The Jets were flagged 13 times for 101 yards in their 27-21 loss to Miami and Glenn acknowledged that there were calls that he took issue with while also saying that the bigger onus is on the Jets putting “ourselves in position to start getting those calls.”

Glenn said part of that process is to “stop asking why and start talking about how and start having solutions for some of those things.”

“There’s always calls that we look at that we want to bring to the league and get clarification on,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “Why it wasn’t called, what are refs looking at? But here’s what I do know, man you have to earn the right to get a lot of these calls for the most part, and we just have to continue playing. There were a number of calls in that game that I felt didn’t go our way that I felt we should have gotten. I could easily go through those, but I’m not, but I do know this, we had a good amount of penalties on our end that we have to clean up, and again, we’re talking about a team that had two years of leading the league in penalties and we’re still trying to clean things up as we go. But I don’t want to put it all on that. I just want to talk about that in-house and make sure we do everything we can to clean those up.”

Glenn has also focused on turnovers as an area where the Jets have to improve. They’ve given the ball away seven times and are the only team without a takeaway through four games, so there’s a lot of places where the Jets need to stop shooting themselves in the foot if they want to start winning some games.