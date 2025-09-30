Sauce Gardner frustrated with officials: I get called for more stuff

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said after Monday night’s loss to the Dolphins that he feels like he and the Jets are getting unfair treatment from the officials.

Gardner was flagged for defensive pass interference in the third quarter on a drive the Dolphins scored a touchdown on, and he believes that the 0-4 Jets aren’t getting the calls that better teams get.

“I’m personally frustrated because I feel like me personally, us not winning, I watch football all the time and I just feel like, I don’t know if this is wrong to say, but I think I get called for more stuff just based off us just not winning,” Gardner said. “I watch these winning programs and there’s some egregious things and it don’t get called, letting the players play. I got called on something today, and I’m just supposed to let him push off on the top of the route?”

Gardner thinks the officials start to view a team like the Jets as a bad team and are predisposed to make calls against them.

“I just feel like us not winning, that’s what’s going on,” Gardner said. “We don’t win, and we don’t get the calls we should get, and we get called for stuff that we probably shouldn’t get called for.”

The Jets had 13 penalties for 101 yards on Monday night. The Dolphins had six penalties for 40 yards.