Aaron Glenn plans to play Jets starters vs. Packers on Saturday

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn will have New York’s primary players on the field for his preseason head coaching debut.

Glenn told reporters in his Thursday press conference that starters will play in Saturday’s matchup with the Packers.

“We’re playing. We’re playing,” Glenn said. “I can’t tell you how much guys are going to play. It’s going to be affected by how the game goes. But we’re playing.”

As a follow up, Glenn was asked about the importance of having the starters get some reps together. But Glenn’s response was simple.

“I want our guys to play, that’s the reason,” Glenn said.

That means quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the starting group will be on the field for at least some of the matchup. It will be Fields’ first opportunity to play with his new teammates in a new offense, though it will almost certainly be a vanilla approach from both New York’s offense and Green Bay’s defense.

Kickoff between the Jets and Packers is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lambeau Field.